Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KRON4
Drive-by gang shooting in Santa Cruz
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Santa Cruz report that a drive-by shooting Sunday night that injured two men was gang related. Officers responded to an 11:08 p.m. report of a shooting in the 100 block of Raymond Street and found two men, 26 and 28 years old, with gunshot wounds. They were taken to a hospital in serious but stable condition, police said.
Two shot at Beach Flats Park in Santa Cruz
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- Santa Cruz Police said at least two people were shot Sunday night. This happened overnight at Beach Flats Park. At least one of the victims was a man in his 20s. KION is waiting to hear back from Santa Cruz Police for further details. This is a developing story. The post Two shot at Beach Flats Park in Santa Cruz appeared first on KION546.
Marina man charged with vehicular manslaughter was arrested for narcotics and guns in March
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) - A suspect who is being charged with a DUI and vehicular manslaughter in a crash that occurred on Spreckles Road Saturday was arrested back in March on narcotics charges, confirmed the Monterey County Sheriff's Office. Daniel John Wetle was involved in a crash on the 400 block of California Drive on The post Marina man charged with vehicular manslaughter was arrested for narcotics and guns in March appeared first on KION546.
Suspect ages in elderly woman's beating are 'shocking,' SF police chief says
According to police, the ages of three of the four suspects were 11, 13 and 14 .
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KSBW.com
SCPD: 2 people shot in gang violence in Beach Flats neighborhood
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — The Santa Cruz Police Department is investigating a gang shooting that sent two people to the hospital Sunday night. According to police, a drive-by-style shooting is responsible for sending a 26 and a 28-year-old to the hospital. Both victims suffered a single gunshot wound. The...
Watsonville Police searching for fake jewelry salesmen
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Watsonville Police said they are looking for individuals that have been selling fake jewelry in town. Several victims have reported to police that they have been offered "expensive" gold rings, necklaces and bracelets for gas money, said police. "The jewelry appears to be real as the items have an 18K stamp on The post Watsonville Police searching for fake jewelry salesmen appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
Man charged in deadly DUI was previously arrested on gun and drug charges
SALINAS, Calif. — The Marina man charged with killing a 48-year-old Salinas man in a drunk driving accident on Highway 68 – just outside Salinas Saturday evening – is the same man charged back in March with possessing a number of ghost guns, assault weapons, firearms, a thousand Xanax pills and more than a pound of cocaine.
Man shot in the hand near Winton Street in Seaside
Seaside Police are investigating a shooting that left a man with a gunshot wound to his hand on Tuesday. The post Man shot in the hand near Winton Street in Seaside appeared first on KION546.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Attempted burglary in Paso Robles leads to early-morning police chase in Salinas Riverbed
Three suspects in the attempted burglary of Tobacco Mart were arrested and two more are believed to be at-large.
13-year-old SF Bay Area girl reported missing
The Oakland Police Department is calling on the public to help find a 13-year-old girl from Alameda who went missing three days ago.
20-year-old arrested with 500 fentanyl pills and revolver in Salinas
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) - Salinas Police said they arrested a man on North Main Street and Rossi for possessing a gun and fentanyl pills. A traffic stop was made, the car was searched, as was a bag belonging to the suspect, 20-year-old Jekiah Price. K9 Oakley found an unregistered .45 long colt revolver, over 500 The post 20-year-old arrested with 500 fentanyl pills and revolver in Salinas appeared first on KION546.
Wanted street racer arrested with handgun and cannabis cartridges
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey County Sheriff's Office said they arrested a man wanted for street racing back in mid-July. The initial response was in the area of Williams Road and Old Stage Road after a man complained of a group street racing. When deputies arrived, they began chasing a blue Ford Mustang, but he The post Wanted street racer arrested with handgun and cannabis cartridges appeared first on KION546.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police investigate deadly shooting at homeless encampment in Salinas
SALINAS, Calif. (KION) Police are asking the public if they know anything about a deadly shooting that happened at a homeless encampment over the weekend, according to the Salinas Police Department. The post Police investigate deadly shooting at homeless encampment in Salinas appeared first on KION546.
Victim in deadly shooting at homeless encampment in Salinas identified
SALINAS, Calif. (KION) Police are asking the public if they know anything about a deadly shooting that happened at a homeless encampment over the weekend, according to the Salinas Police Department. The post Victim in deadly shooting at homeless encampment in Salinas identified appeared first on KION546.
L.A. Weekly
Man Killed in Car Accident near Burrell Court [San Jose, CA]
Man Dies after Solo-Car Collision near West Hedding Street. The incident happened at around 3:18 a.m., in San Jose’s Rose Garden neighborhood, near the intersection of Burrell Court and West Hedding Street. According to the responding officers, a 2005 Infiniti SUV, driven by an adult male, was traveling west...
San Jose baby kidnappers: What’s next?
The bizarre kidnapping involved a love triangle, four kidnapping attempts against the same baby, a church with a history of performing exorcisms, and a woman who tricked men into believing they impregnated her.
KSBW.com
3 people killed in 3 separate car crashes in Monterey County over 35 hours: CHP
SALINAS, Calif. — Three people died in three separate crashes in Monterey County over a 35-hour period, the California Highway Patrol reported. According to investigators, the first crash happened Saturday evening, the second Sunday morning, and the third was on Monday morning. A 48-year-old Salinas man, an unidentified woman...
KTVU FOX 2
Dive team searches for passenger who leapt from San Francisco ferry
OAKLAND, Calif. - A passenger jumped from a San Francisco ferry boat as it navigated the Oakland Estuary over the weekend and has not been found, authorities said. A dive team was searching for the passenger who went overboard, the Alameda County Sheriff's Office said. The person had not been located by Sunday evening.
KSBW.com
Man arrested in Pacific Grove on warrant for brandishing a weapon
PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. — One man was arrested Saturday afternoon at Lover's Point in Pacific Grove. According to the Pacific Grove Police Department, a man in his late 30s was arrested on an outstanding warrant related to brandishing a weapon in the city of Marina. The arrest was made...
Three killed in three crashes in three days in Monterey County
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- California Highway Patrol said they are investigating three separate deadly vehcile crashes over the weekend. The first occurred on Saturday at 6:10 p.m. on Highway 68 east of Spreckles Road, said CHP. A 2020 black BMW was driving eastbound and went into the two-way left turn lane and hit the left front The post Three killed in three crashes in three days in Monterey County appeared first on KION546.
Comments / 3