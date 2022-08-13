WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Watsonville Police said they are looking for individuals that have been selling fake jewelry in town. Several victims have reported to police that they have been offered "expensive" gold rings, necklaces and bracelets for gas money, said police. "The jewelry appears to be real as the items have an 18K stamp on The post Watsonville Police searching for fake jewelry salesmen appeared first on KION546.

WATSONVILLE, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO