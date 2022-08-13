ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Cruz, CA

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRON4

Drive-by gang shooting in Santa Cruz

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Santa Cruz report that a drive-by shooting Sunday night that injured two men was gang related. Officers responded to an 11:08 p.m. report of a shooting in the 100 block of Raymond Street and found two men, 26 and 28 years old, with gunshot wounds. They were taken to a hospital in serious but stable condition, police said.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Two shot at Beach Flats Park in Santa Cruz

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- Santa Cruz Police said at least two people were shot Sunday night. This happened overnight at Beach Flats Park. At least one of the victims was a man in his 20s. KION is waiting to hear back from Santa Cruz Police for further details. This is a developing story. The post Two shot at Beach Flats Park in Santa Cruz appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Marina man charged with vehicular manslaughter was arrested for narcotics and guns in March

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) - A suspect who is being charged with a DUI and vehicular manslaughter in a crash that occurred on Spreckles Road Saturday was arrested back in March on narcotics charges, confirmed the Monterey County Sheriff's Office. Daniel John Wetle was involved in a crash on the 400 block of California Drive on The post Marina man charged with vehicular manslaughter was arrested for narcotics and guns in March appeared first on KION546.
MARINA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Santa Cruz, CA
City
Sonoma, CA
Santa Cruz, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
KSBW.com

SCPD: 2 people shot in gang violence in Beach Flats neighborhood

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — The Santa Cruz Police Department is investigating a gang shooting that sent two people to the hospital Sunday night. According to police, a drive-by-style shooting is responsible for sending a 26 and a 28-year-old to the hospital. Both victims suffered a single gunshot wound. The...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Watsonville Police searching for fake jewelry salesmen

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Watsonville Police said they are looking for individuals that have been selling fake jewelry in town. Several victims have reported to police that they have been offered "expensive" gold rings, necklaces and bracelets for gas money, said police. "The jewelry appears to be real as the items have an 18K stamp on The post Watsonville Police searching for fake jewelry salesmen appeared first on KION546.
WATSONVILLE, CA
KSBW.com

Man charged in deadly DUI was previously arrested on gun and drug charges

SALINAS, Calif. — The Marina man charged with killing a 48-year-old Salinas man in a drunk driving accident on Highway 68 – just outside Salinas Saturday evening – is the same man charged back in March with possessing a number of ghost guns, assault weapons, firearms, a thousand Xanax pills and more than a pound of cocaine.
SALINAS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arson#Police#Fires Were Started#Mental Health Issues#Violent Crime#Mccrary Trial In Pogonip
KION News Channel 5/46

20-year-old arrested with 500 fentanyl pills and revolver in Salinas

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) - Salinas Police said they arrested a man on North Main Street and Rossi for possessing a gun and fentanyl pills. A traffic stop was made, the car was searched, as was a bag belonging to the suspect, 20-year-old Jekiah Price. K9 Oakley found an unregistered .45 long colt revolver, over 500 The post 20-year-old arrested with 500 fentanyl pills and revolver in Salinas appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Wanted street racer arrested with handgun and cannabis cartridges

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey County Sheriff's Office said they arrested a man wanted for street racing back in mid-July. The initial response was in the area of Williams Road and Old Stage Road after a man complained of a group street racing. When deputies arrived, they began chasing a blue Ford Mustang, but he The post Wanted street racer arrested with handgun and cannabis cartridges appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Public Safety
L.A. Weekly

Man Killed in Car Accident near Burrell Court [San Jose, CA]

Man Dies after Solo-Car Collision near West Hedding Street. The incident happened at around 3:18 a.m., in San Jose’s Rose Garden neighborhood, near the intersection of Burrell Court and West Hedding Street. According to the responding officers, a 2005 Infiniti SUV, driven by an adult male, was traveling west...
SAN JOSE, CA
KGET

San Jose baby kidnappers: What’s next?

The bizarre kidnapping involved a love triangle, four kidnapping attempts against the same baby, a church with a history of performing exorcisms, and a woman who tricked men into believing they impregnated her.
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Dive team searches for passenger who leapt from San Francisco ferry

OAKLAND, Calif. - A passenger jumped from a San Francisco ferry boat as it navigated the Oakland Estuary over the weekend and has not been found, authorities said. A dive team was searching for the passenger who went overboard, the Alameda County Sheriff's Office said. The person had not been located by Sunday evening.
OAKLAND, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Three killed in three crashes in three days in Monterey County

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- California Highway Patrol said they are investigating three separate deadly vehcile crashes over the weekend. The first occurred on Saturday at 6:10 p.m. on Highway 68 east of Spreckles Road, said CHP. A 2020 black BMW was driving eastbound and went into the two-way left turn lane and hit the left front The post Three killed in three crashes in three days in Monterey County appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy