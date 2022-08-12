Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular retail chain announces plans for another new store location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersHastings, MN
What Makes Writing Good?Sarah RoseMinneapolis, MN
The Ultimate Minneapolis Girls GetawayAmber GibsonMinneapolis, MN
Kobenz Talks Latest Single, Working with Katy Rose, and Much MoreMeikhelMinneapolis, MN
Five local restaurants in Minnesota have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMinnesota State
Related
voiceofalexandria.com
Midwest farm ground values increased over 2021, new report finds
(The Center Square) – The average farm real estate values for Illinois in 2022 increased $1,000 per acre over last year. That mirrors the rising value of farmland in other Midwest states including Indiana, Iowa, Missouri and Ohio. Brad Zwilling, vice president of Data Analysis for the Illinois Farm...
voiceofalexandria.com
Hot weather projected to return for next week for Minnesota
(Undated)--The Climate Prediction Center has issued their 8 to 14 Day Outlook for the period August 22 to 28, 2022. They say to expect above average temperatures during the period across the Upper Midwest including here in Minnesota. In addition, they say that the period will see below normal precipitation during the period.
voiceofalexandria.com
USDA: Crop conditions worsened significantly last week in Iowa
A Carroll County farmer has been irrigating crops to alleviate abnormally dry conditions. (Photo by Jared Strong/Iowa Capital Dispatch) The percentage of Iowa’s corn and soybeans rated good or excellent declined at least 7 points last week, the largest such drop this year amid worsening drought conditions, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture reports.
voiceofalexandria.com
Minneapolis teachers union contract would lay off white teachers first
(The College Fix) – A Minneapolis teachers union contract states white teachers will be laid off or reassigned before educators of color if a reduction in staff is initiated, Alpha News reports. The Star Tribune reports the “seniority-disrupting language” in the policy is rare among school districts across the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
voiceofalexandria.com
Meth Plays Big Role in Drug ODs in Rural America
TUESDAY, Aug. 16, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Methamphetamine is driving an epidemic of drug overdoses in rural America, a new study concludes. Researchers attribute the surge to meth laced with fentanyl or combined with an opioid that contains fentanyl. "Methamphetamine is increasingly contaminated or adulterated with fentanyl, which is 50...
voiceofalexandria.com
Michael Franken says it’s up to Iowans to prove their battleground state status
Retired Navy Adm. Mike Franken spoke at the Des Moines Register Political Soapbox Aug. 13, 2022. (Photo by Robin Opsahl/Iowa Capital Dispatch) Democratic Senate candidate Michael Franken said while some national Democrats have written Iowa off, recent polls and election predictions show his and other state races remain competitive. “Iowa...
voiceofalexandria.com
Pritzker talks session timeline, highlights infrastructure spending
SPRINGFIELD — In a series of downstate news conferences coinciding with the Illinois State Fair, Gov. J.B. Pritzker this week gave an update on the possibility of a special session, outlined new state infrastructure investments and announced a new program for some Illinoisans over age 55. While the governor...
voiceofalexandria.com
More criticism for Gableman, his investigation
(The Center Square) – Michael Gableman has lost his job as Wisconsin’s special election investigator. But he cannot shake the harsh criticism over the job he did, or more to the point the job he didn’t do. Dane County Judge Frank Remington on Tuesday again ripped Gableman...
IN THIS ARTICLE
voiceofalexandria.com
Report: Minneapolis teachers union contract structures layoffs by race
(The Center Square) – A Minneapolis Public Schools' contract with a teachers union says that white teachers will be laid off or reassigned outside of seniority order before “educators of color” if Minneapolis Public Schools needs to reduce staff. The clause was part of the deal struck...
Comments / 0