Memorial Health Care opens new facility in Owosso
On Tuesday, Memorial Health Care is hosting a grand opening ceremony for its new "NOW" facility.
nbc25news.com
Clio Area Schools cut the ribbon on new athletic facility
CLIO, Mich. - Back in 2020, Clio passed a school bond proposal that would, among other things, bring a brand new athletic facility to the high school. And Tuesday, the scissors were in hand for the special ribbon-cutting ceremony with the whole community there to see the beginning of a new era of Mustang Athletics.
nbc25news.com
Annual Cityfest event held at Wenonah Park in Bay City
BAY CITY, Mich. - The 7th annual City Fest in Bay City is highlighting the great lakes bay music scene. The city fest was held at Wenonah Park in Bay City Sunday. The festival’s goal is to highlight the great lakes bay music scene. New links: Midland holds annual...
LIST: Back-to-school events in West Michigan 2022
It won't be long before students across West Michigan head back to school.
WILX-TV
Financial hardship, another struggle for Michiganders with disabilities
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Chances are, you know someone who is disabled. In many cases, their care can be expensive. Most disabled people get a social security check each month to help make ends meet, but some aren’t getting those checks or any help at all. Because of that, affording the basics - like medication - has become a daily battle.
Look At This Abandoned High School In Flint, Michigan
Who doesn't love finding or exploring an abandoned place? There is a certain thrill to it, even if you're just sitting on the other side of the monitor. Many of today's famous YouTubers and TikTokers have tended to get some kind of recognition from doing some sort of exploration of an abandoned building.
nbc25news.com
Midland holds annual Midland County Fair
MIDLAND, Mich. - The opening day of the 84th annual Midland County Fair happened Sunday. The event included lights, fair food, and music. The fair also had carnival rides, daily animal and agricultural exhibitions, and grandstand events like the super kicker rodeo that take place Monday and Tuesday night at 7:00 p.m.
nbc25news.com
Four chefs battle it out in a cooking competition in Flint
FLINT, Mich. The Culture Matters Cooking Competition happened Friday in Flint. The Flint Farmer's Market had four chefs battling it out to see whose culinary creation inspires taste-bud bliss. Taylor McClain organized the event and says she was inspired by watching cooking shows during the pandemic. She wanted to bring...
The Oakland Press
Michigan Renaissance Festival returns, Aug 20-21
The Michigan Renaissance Festival returns to Holly this weekend, Aug. 20-21, featuring an authentically recreated 16th century village, more than 80 shoppes offering unique arts and crafts, food and games as well as hundreds of costumed characters and entertainment. Each weekend has a different theme, with this weekend’s theme being Pirates & Pups, where dog rescue groups, dog training demonstrations and special dog contests will be showcased.
nbc25news.com
Great Harvest Bread Co. in Grand Blanc offering teachers 50% off their bill Aug. 15-19
GRAND BLANC, Mich. - Great Harvest Bread Co. in Grand Blanc is offering a discount to all teachers this week!. From 8/15-8/19, the bakery will be giving any teacher that comes in 50% off their bill (up to $20). All teachers need to do is show their school I.D. at...
nbc25news.com
IMAGES: 12th Annual Mundy Township Firefighters Association Car Show held in Swartz Creek
SWARTZ CREEK, Mich. - The 12th Annual Mundy Township Firefighters Association Car Show blazed into Swartz Creek Sunday. Every car no matter the year, make or model was welcomed including motorcycles. New links: Annual Cityfest event held at Wenonah Park in Bay City. All the proceeds from the event will...
parentherald.com
Boil Water Advisory Issued for Michigan Families Due to Major Leak Affecting 13 Townships
Michigan families in 13 townships have been issued a boil water advisory following a leak in one of the major pipelines that distribute water from the treatment facility. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency and activated the State Emergency Operations Center to ensure that resources would be available to families affected by this unexpected incident. About 133,000 people in the Greater Detroit area will have to contend with boiling their water before drinking for the next two weeks, per CNN.
Back to the Bricks Main Event Week starts tonight with Cruise N’ Car Show
FLINT, MI -- One of the best classic car events in the state is returning to Saginaw Street this week, with events each night leading up to the opening ceremony on Saturday. The 18th Annual Back to the Bricks Car Show & Cruise begins Monday, Aug. 15, with the Cruise N’ Car Show at Birch Run Speedway, 10945 Dixie Hwy., from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. It’s a car show with a DJ, concessions and Back to the Bricks merchandise to kick off a week’s worth of events.
Short-Lived Flint Eyewear Company is Closing Up Shop for Good
The last thing Flint needs right now is another company going out of business. Unfortunately, that's exactly what's happening with a company, that only a few years ago was making headlines. Genusee founder & CEO, Ali Rose Van Overbeke made the announcement recently on social media. I write this update...
nbc25news.com
Gwen Stefani visits Pizza Sam's in Midland
MIDLAND, Mich. - Pop superstar Gwen Stefani made a stop for some pizza in Midland this past weekend!. Gwen showed up to Pizza Sam's. Her husband, Blake Shelton, performed in Michigan on Saturday.
City of Detroit to host the inaugural SummerFest family fun day on August 13
Join Detroit Parks and Recreation for summer fun at the City’s inaugural SummerFest. The event will take place at Brennan Pool at Rouge Park on Saturday, August 13 from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Agency trims SE Michigan water advisory to 13 communities
BURTCHVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities posted a boil-water advisory Saturday for more than 900,000 people in southeastern Michigan but then eased it hours later to 13 communities. The Great Lakes Water Authority reported a break on a critical pipe in St. Clair County, which carries treated water from Lake Huron and is the largest […]
Free COVID test kits available to Michigan households
MICHIGAN, USA — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced this week that 36,000 free COVID-19 test kits are being made available to all households in Michigan. MDHHS says it has partnered with the Rockefeller Foundation to make the kits available. Michigan residents can request the...
nbc25news.com
Flint's Secondary water delivery system should last more than 40 years, officials say
FLINT, Mich.---The City of Flint is still on its backup water delivery system after a water main break was confirmed Saturday, by the Great Lakes Water Authority. Michael Brown is the City of Flint's Director for the Department of Public Works. Brown says, the system is built to last for more than 40 years.
Crowd turns out for annual BBQ Cook-Off at Davison Farmers Market
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- A smoky, savory aroma filled the air at the Davison Farmers Market on Saturday morning as a crowd gathered for the ninth annual Barbecue Cook-Off. “It’s turned into basically one of our biggest events of the year,” said Sandy Coykendall, manager of Davison Farmers Market.
