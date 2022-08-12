Read full article on original website
Two people killed in separate St. Louis shootings
Two people were shot and killed Monday.
Two killed in two St. Louis shootings Monday
An investigation is underway after two men were killed in a pair of separate St. Louis shootings Monday afternoon.
KMOV
Man shot, killed in South City
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and killed in a south St. Louis City neighborhood Monday. The shooting happened in the 4300 block of California at around 4:31 p.m. Officers said they found Michael Wiott, 31, laying in the street suffering from gunshot wounds. Wiott was taken to the hospital where he later died.
KSDK
Firefighter injured battling north St. Louis fire
The fire started at around 5 a.m. Tuesday at a home along Mary Avenue. The firefighter suffered minor injuries.
KSDK
2003 fire leaves two firefighters injured in St. Louis
Cordell Whitlock reported on a fire that left two firefighters injured after jumping from a window. Mario Montero and Steve Fritsch survived.
KMOV
WANTED: Police searching for man accused of trying to break into Central West End home
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are searching for a man who they say tried to break into a home in the Central West End in July. The man was captured on surveillance camera. Authorities tell News 4 he tried to get inside the home by pulling on a door handle. He then fled when someone inside flashed him with flashlight.
tncontentexchange.com
St. Louis man charged in Carondelet neighborhood double homicide
ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man was charged over the weekend in a double homicide Friday in the city’s Carondelet neighborhood. Qwanzell Watkins, 23, of the 5500 block of South 37th Street, was charged Saturday with two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action.
KSDK
Story of survival inspires training, equipment for St. Louis firefighters
Captain Mario Montero and Captain Steve Fritsch survived a jump from a third-story house fire in 2003. Their experience shapes 2022 training.
Taxi driver shot after road rage in north St. Louis
Road rage leads to one man shooting a taxi driver Monday afternoon in north St. Louis.
tncontentexchange.com
Second St. Louis man sentenced for gun crimes after deadly 2020 triple shooting
ST. LOUIS — The second of two St. Louis men charged in connection with a 2020 triple shooting that killed a man and wounded two others was sentenced Tuesday to eight years in prison. U.S. District Judge Ronnie L. White sentenced Antonio J. Naylor, 23, who pleaded guilty in...
Vehicle hits marijuana dispensary in Florissant
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Officers arrived at a marijuana dispensary in Florissant for a burglary Tuesday morning to find a vehicle had gone into the building. Police said the incident happened at approximately 5:13 a.m. in the 11000 block of New Halls Ferry Road. That is where Cookies is located. No one was at […]
KSDK
Man charged with killing ex-lover and business partner in Kirkwood
54-year-old Todd Wilbert is accused of fatally shooting Elizabeth Gill of Kirkwood on Saturday night. He's facing several charges.
KSDK
'It's a statewide issue': St. Louis area school districts dealing with driver shortage
The Parkway School District is among many districts facing a bus driver shortage. Some have had to make changes.
KSDK
Locals react after El Maguey closes Florissant location
Owners haven't given a reason for the closure. Many speculate it's related to shots that were fired outside the restaurant on Friday night.
Man shot after confronting would-be vehicle thieves in south St. Louis
A man was shot early Sunday morning in south St. Louis while he tried to confront two people who tried to steal from his vehicle.
Enjoy some Memphis-style BBQ from the Real Rock BBQ Food Truck
ST. LOUIS – Get ready for some serious smoke and fire inside this new food truck. It’s the Real Rock BBQ, operated by Marty White of Belleville. White joined us live to talk about the truck’s famous history. For more information about Real Rock BBQ, please call...
KSDK
Brentwood businesses face moves if proposed development goes through
A St. Louis developer wants to build a $400 million project in Brentwood. Several businesses would have to move as part of the plans.
Kirkwood woman killed over the weekend; ex-boyfriend charged
A Kirkwood woman was shot to death inside her home over the weekend. Prosecutors have charged her ex-boyfriend in connection with the crime.
myleaderpaper.com
Festus man admits to stealing more than $854,000 from St. Louis company
Ryan S. Kent, 44, of Festus pleaded guilty to stealing $854,544.37 from a St. Louis pharmaceutical manufacturing facility where he worked at as a maintenance supervisor for more than four years. His sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 9 in front of U.S. District Judge John A. Ross in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri, according to court documents.
Orbeez pellets fired at Bridgeton pool, truck wanted
An investigation is underway after a group fired Orbeez pellets into a crowd at the Bridgeton pool over the weekend.
