Kearney Hub
Stolen trailer full of Amazon packages found on Nebraska interstate, State Patrol says
A semi trailer full of Amazon packages that had been stolen from Maryland in early August was recovered on an interstate north of Lincoln on Friday, according to the Nebraska State Patrol. Troopers stopped the eastbound trailer Friday morning on Interstate 80 near Waverly, about 5 miles northeast of Lincoln.
Kearney Hub
With help from UNK history professor, actor Bradley Whitford uncovers Nebraska connection
KEARNEY — Actor Bradley Whitford’s journey to trace his ancestry started in sunny California and ended at a snow-covered Nebraska cemetery. Along the way, he met several experts who helped him uncover his family history, including a University of Nebraska at Kearney faculty member. UNK assistant history professor...
Kearney Hub
‘Siembra’ internship plants seeds for budding professionals needed in Nebraska
OMAHA — Armed with red, green, skinny, stubby and other chiles, Haidy Rivera and a team of fellow interns set out to create an unforgettable salsa. By the end of a weeklong mission, guided by renowned Nebraska chef Clayton Chapman, the half-dozen teens had cooked up and packaged a hot item they felt suited their nonprofit client’s needs.
Kearney Hub
Husker volleyball to start season as nation's No. 1 team
The Nebraska volleyball team will start the season at No. 1. The American Volleyball Coaches Association released its preseason poll on Monday afternoon, with the Huskers taking the top spot. Nebraska was most recently ranked No. 1 early in the 2019 season. The last time the Huskers were ranked No....
Kearney Hub
NU volleyball notes: Cook says Husker freshmen 'get after it'; need for new leaders; recruiting rankings
When John Cook gives praise to a freshman player, it's often followed by a reminder that they still have room to improve. After about one week of practice, the Nebraska volleyball coach is feeling good about the Huskers' freshmen middle blockers — one of them will likely be a starter when Nebraska opens the season in 10 days.
Kearney Hub
McKewon: O-line is key, but it's not Donovan Raiola's job to fix Nebraska's offense
Those little data trackers embedded into compression jerseys don’t fib, and the truths they tell about Nebraska’s offensive line are ones Scott Frost wants to hear. Truths he sought on the hiring trail that led him to one Donovan Raiola. He’s the mystery man in a sense of...
Kearney Hub
Erik Chinander says Blackshirts are coming soon
Erik Chinander needs to fit his annual Blackshirts ceremony around a flight. The Nebraska defensive coordinator said Tuesday he’ll award the practice jerseys to the top defenders on the team either just before the Huskers depart for Ireland or just after the team arrives in Dublin. “Some guys are...
Kearney Hub
A clearer picture of the Husker defense's depth chart; Chinander's 'great problem'
With two scrimmages behind Nebraska and game week fast approaching, the defensive depth chart is coming into focus. The deciding factor at some spots might come down to who works out the best in Ireland next week. Defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said Tuesday there are still some positions have yet...
