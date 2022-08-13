ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prairie Du Sac, WI

Groundbreaking held for Jeff Hicken Horticultural Learning Center at Sauk Prairie High School

By Logan Reigstad
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0trGnz_0hFSB2Gb00

PRAIRIE DU SAC, Wis. — Work will soon be underway on a new agriculture education facility at Sauk Prairie High School.

School officials held a groundbreaking ceremony Friday afternoon for the Jeff Hicken Horticultural Learning Center.

The new learning center, named after former agriculture teacher Jeff Hicken who died last year, will replace a greenhouse built on the other side of the school more than 15 years ago, B.J. Chrisler, the project’s fundraising chair, said.

Construction will officially begin next month, and the goal is to have the facility up and running in the spring.

Troy Talford, an agricultural education teacher and FFA advisor at the school, said the new facility will be easier for students to get to from the current agriculture classroom and will have more room for projects.

“One of our goals was we wanted to make the space more accessible to student projects when we’re working in the space because in our current space we were bumping into each other, moving things out of the way just to get around in the facility itself,” he said.

The new facility will be more than a greenhouse, he added; it will essentially serve as a whole new classroom. It will also allow students to experiment with things like lighting conditions thanks to adjustable LED lights inside.

Talford said he hopes the expanded facility will also help students do more with the school’s farm-to-table initiative and do some food crop production inside. In the current facility, most of what students grow are bedding plants like flowers and landscaping plants; with the new facility, he envisions space to grow vegetables and even poinsettias in the fall.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wisfarmer.com

Crave Brothers named 2022 Grand Master Cheesemaker at WI State Fair

WEST ALLIS – Team Crave Brothers won the coveted title of Grand Master Cheesemaker at the Wisconsin State Fair. The announcement was made at the start of the Blue-Ribbon Dairy Products Auction on Thurs., Aug. 11 in the Saz’s Hospitality Pavilion just prior to the auction featuring all the blue-ribbon dairy products at the fair.
WATERLOO, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Masks to be optional in Madison schools to start the year

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Metropolitan School District says masks will be optional to start the new school year as it announced its COVID-19 safety plan Tuesday. In a statement Tuesday, district spokesperson Tim LeMonds said that the district will not require masks at the beginning of the new school year, but it will still “highly recommend” wearing masks indoors and on buses. Students will also not be required to sit six feet apart in accordance with the latest CDC guidelines, but the district will also encourage distancing when possible and to avoid overcrowding when case counts in the community are high.
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Prairie Du Sac, WI
Education
Prairie Du Sac, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Education
City
Prairie Du Sac, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Groundbreaking held for expanded cheese plant in Brodhead

BRODHEAD, Wis. — Decatur Dairy in Brodhead and members of the Decatur Swiss Cheese Company Cooperative officially broke ground Tuesday on a $6 million cheese plant addition. The plant on County Highway F produces cheese using milk from more than 70 cooperative members throughout Green, Rock and Lafayette counties. The expansion will add packaging, curing and warehousing capacity.
BRODHEAD, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Students return from break to find frat house burglarized

MADISON, Wis. — Two roommates returned to their fraternity house after summer break Monday to find that it had been burglarized, Madison police said. Officers were called to the house in the 100 block of Langdon Street just before 10:30 a.m. One of the men said that his window was removed. Clothes, electronics, cash and sports memorabilia were reported missing.
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

In the 608: Riverside & Great Northern Railway in Wisconsin Dells celebrating 75 years

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. – The Riverside & Great Northern Railway in Wisconsin Dells is celebrating 75 years this week. Their anniversary celebration is set for Saturday, August 20 from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Organizers say there will be train rides, activities for the kids, music by SoundBillies, and a free commemorative 75th Anniversary coin for those who ride the...
WISCONSIN DELLS, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prairie#Flowers#New Learning#Highschool#Sauk Prairie High School#Ffa
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin Tuition Promise, free tuition, UW regional campuses

MADISON, Wis. - A war for talent. That is what the University of Wisconsin System president is calling a new initiative to improve the talent pipeline. "It really is going to pay a lot of dividends for many generations," said UW-Milwaukee Chancellor Mark Mone. UW System President Jay Rothman announced...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

UW fraternity house burglarized over break

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A pair of roommates at a Madison fraternity house were in for an unfortunate surprise Monday when they returned for summer break: their home had been burglarized while everyone was gone. According to a Madison Police Department report, officers were called to the 100 block of...
MADISON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Agriculture
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Oregon ‘Welcoming Delicious’ with mini drive-thru ahead of Culver’s opening

OREGON, Wis. – In the Village of Oregon, they like the small stuff, like getting a nationally recognized burger chain in their own town. “I’ve loved Culver’s since, as the adage says, I was knee high to a grasshopper,” said Corey Reilly. “It’s just been where my family goes. If someone’s in town, we say, ‘Let’s go to Culver’s.'” Riley...
OREGON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Fire that rendered downtown Madison apartment uninhabitable last month ruled unintentional

MADISON, Wis. — A fire at a downtown Madison apartment last month was unintentional, Madison Fire Department officials said Tuesday. The three-story building in the 100 block of South Hancock Street was evacuated on the morning of July 25 after a resident found smoke coming from an upper floor. No injuries were reported as a result of the incident, but the entire building was ruled uninhabitable.
MADISON, WI
travelawaits.com

7 Things To Do In Charming Edgerton, Wisconsin

Edgerton, Wisconsin, is a charming small town with a big personality. Found in the Rock River Valley 4 miles away from the gorgeous 10,595-acre Lake Koshkonong, it is the perfect place to experience Midwestern hospitality while having fun. This community was formerly known as Fulton Station. Still, it was later...
EDGERTON, WI
indreg.com

Decatur Dairy and Swiss Cheese Co-op expanding

Decatur Dairy officially broke ground Tuesday, Aug. 16, on a 23,000-square-foot cheese plant addition. The historic creamery just west of Brodhead and Decatur Swiss Cheese Co-op are forming a new limited liability company in the cheese plant expansion. The plant produces cheese on West County Highway F with milk from...
BRODHEAD, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

‘We have more work to do’: As Madison police investigate weekend homicides, residents remain on edge

MADISON, Wis. — A violent weekend that saw two people killed in separate homicides in Madison is leaving city residents, especially those on the north side, feeling unsettled as police search for those responsible. The first homicide happened just before 8:40 p.m. Friday in the 1700 block of Northport Drive. Police said the victim, who the Dane County Medical Examiner’s...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy