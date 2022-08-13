BETHEL, Alaska (KYUK) - Police have arrested a suspect in connection with last week’s fire that killed three people in Bethel. Police have charged 35 year-old Adam Andrew with 11 felony counts and six misdemeanor counts. Among the most serious charges are three counts of murder in the second degree and one count of arson. Andrew has pleaded not guilty to his misdemeanor counts and has not yet entered a plea for the felonies. He is being held at the Yukon Kuskokwim Correctional Center.

BETHEL, AK ・ 6 HOURS AGO