A Minivan chase with Joliet Police on Sunday morning ended in a field near a Joliet High School. It was just before 3:00 am that officers were patrolling the area of Cass and Scott Streets when a distressed motorist flagged the officers down. The driver informed police that two males had recently followed them in a minivan and that the minivan had attempted to run them off the road in a continued effort to force them off the road. The victim also stated that the two men were throwing things at the victim’s car. Police located the minivan near the intersection of Cass and Scott Street, but the vehicle refused to stop and instead fled from officers at a high rate of speed.

JOLIET, IL ・ 22 HOURS AGO