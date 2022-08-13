ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elgin, IL

walls102.com

Two killed in crash on I-80 near Morris

MORRIS – Two men died as a result of a vehicle crash in Grundy County on Friday. Grundy County Coroner John Callahan says the crash occurred when a midsize vehicle driving westbound on I-80 near Morris lost control of the vehicle, crossed through the median, and was struck broadside by a semi-tractor trailer traveling eastbound. Both the driver, 33-year-old Sofiane Bessai of Elgin, and 26-year-old passenger Brayan Mauricio Jimenez Velasquez died on impact. The crash remains under investigation by Illinois State Police and the Grundy County Coroner’s office.
MORRIS, IL
wcsjnews.com

Police Blotter for Tuesday, August 16th

Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was Soreil Singleton-Hodges, 22, of St. Louis for driving while...
MORRIS, IL
wjol.com

Minivan Chase in Joliet Ends in Field

A Minivan chase with Joliet Police on Sunday morning ended in a field near a Joliet High School. It was just before 3:00 am that officers were patrolling the area of Cass and Scott Streets when a distressed motorist flagged the officers down. The driver informed police that two males had recently followed them in a minivan and that the minivan had attempted to run them off the road in a continued effort to force them off the road. The victim also stated that the two men were throwing things at the victim’s car. Police located the minivan near the intersection of Cass and Scott Street, but the vehicle refused to stop and instead fled from officers at a high rate of speed.
JOLIET, IL
wjol.com

Trooper Hit While Performing Traffic Stop In Lemont

Charges are pending after an Illinois State Police trooper’s vehicle was hit over the weekend outside Chicago. Authorities say the trooper was performing a traffic stop Friday on I-355 near the Boughton Road in Lemont when a Toyota Tacoma failed to yield to the stationary emergency vehicle and hit the rear driver side of trooper’s squad car. The trooper and the driver of the Toyota were both taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The crash remains under investigation.
LEMONT, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford woman arrested for shots fired

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford woman was arrested on Sunday after reports of shots being fired. Officers responded to a resident in the 1300 block of Seminary Street around 1:15 a.m. for reports of shots fired, according to the Rockford Police Department. A loaded handgun in a common area of the multi-family residence was […]
ROCKFORD, IL
wjol.com

Arrest Made in New Lenox Armed Carjacking

The Will County Sheriff’s Office has announced that an arrest has been made in connection to an armed carjacking in New Lenox this past spring. Devante M. Davis, 27-years-old of Chicago, was arrested in Dalton, Illinois, last Thursday morning. It was just after 10:30 am that members of the Will County Sheriff’s Office, as well as individuals with the United States Marshal Service, made the arrest.
NEW LENOX, IL
WSPY NEWS

Three arrested during festival in Mendota over the weekend

Police in Mendota arrested three people during two incidents at the Mendota Sweet Corn Festival over the weekend. On Saturday morning at around 2:30, police arrested 23-year-old Myron T. Lesley, of Mendota, and charged him with aggravated battery to a peace officer. Police say it happened in the 800 block of Main Street during the festival. Also arrested was 49-year-old Jennifer L. Lesley, of Mendota. She's charged with domestic battery. Both Myron and Jennifer Lesley were taken to the LaSalle County Jail in Ottawa.
MENDOTA, IL
wjol.com

Two Dead Following Accident on Interstate 80 on Friday Evening

Two people are dead following an accident on Interstate 80 in Grundy County on Friday afternoon. It was just before 5:00 pm on I-80 westbound near milepost 109 when the front end of a 2016 Toyota Corolla hit the rear end of a semi, causing the pickup to travel through the center median and into the eastbound lane striking a semi. That impact caused the semi to roll over and across the median into westbound lanes striking a different semi. The driver and passenger of the Toyota were both pronounced deceased at the scene. One of the drivers of the semi was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL
wcsjnews.com

Police Blotter for Monday, August 15th

Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was 32-year-old, Angelo Paredes, on a Grundy County warrant. He...
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL
wcsjnews.com

wjol.com

Three Teens Arrested After Allegedly Firing Gun in Joliet Neighborhood

Three teens have been arrested after allegedly firing a handgun in the middle of a Joliet street on Monday night. It was at 8:18 pm that Joliet Police were called to the area of Baker and Grant Avenues after receiving a shots fired call. Shortly after arriving on the scene authorities discovered a large amount of used 9mm casings in the street near the 300 block of Baker Avenue. A search of the area led JPD to a residence in the 600 block of Grant Avenue that appeared to have been hit by gunfire. No one was injured by gunfire.
JOLIET, IL

