Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Aldi is looking for a couple to win their dream grocery store weddingB.R. ShenoyBatavia, IL
Celebrating Universal Oneness Day - a Hindu Raksha Bandhan Festival at Hoffman Estates police Department in August 2022Jignesh DixitHoffman Estates, IL
Brookfield Zoo’s annual ZooBrew: If you like beers and zoos, this is the event for youJennifer GeerBrookfield, IL
3 great seafood places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Kendall County Fair scheduled for 8/4 - 8/7Adrian HolmanKendall County, IL
Related
walls102.com
Two killed in crash on I-80 near Morris
MORRIS – Two men died as a result of a vehicle crash in Grundy County on Friday. Grundy County Coroner John Callahan says the crash occurred when a midsize vehicle driving westbound on I-80 near Morris lost control of the vehicle, crossed through the median, and was struck broadside by a semi-tractor trailer traveling eastbound. Both the driver, 33-year-old Sofiane Bessai of Elgin, and 26-year-old passenger Brayan Mauricio Jimenez Velasquez died on impact. The crash remains under investigation by Illinois State Police and the Grundy County Coroner’s office.
wcsjnews.com
Police Blotter for Tuesday, August 16th
Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was Soreil Singleton-Hodges, 22, of St. Louis for driving while...
wjol.com
Minivan Chase in Joliet Ends in Field
A Minivan chase with Joliet Police on Sunday morning ended in a field near a Joliet High School. It was just before 3:00 am that officers were patrolling the area of Cass and Scott Streets when a distressed motorist flagged the officers down. The driver informed police that two males had recently followed them in a minivan and that the minivan had attempted to run them off the road in a continued effort to force them off the road. The victim also stated that the two men were throwing things at the victim’s car. Police located the minivan near the intersection of Cass and Scott Street, but the vehicle refused to stop and instead fled from officers at a high rate of speed.
Woman, 25, dies in rollover crash on I-290
The woman, 25, rear-ended a Chevrolet Impala around 12:10 a.m. in the eastbound lanes, Illinois State Police said. She died at the scene, they said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wjol.com
Trooper Hit While Performing Traffic Stop In Lemont
Charges are pending after an Illinois State Police trooper’s vehicle was hit over the weekend outside Chicago. Authorities say the trooper was performing a traffic stop Friday on I-355 near the Boughton Road in Lemont when a Toyota Tacoma failed to yield to the stationary emergency vehicle and hit the rear driver side of trooper’s squad car. The trooper and the driver of the Toyota were both taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The crash remains under investigation.
Crystal Lake man charged after crash into 2nd story of home, seriously injuring man
A Crystal Lake man was charged after a car crashed into the second story of a home last month, seriously injuring a man inside.
Rockford woman arrested for shots fired
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford woman was arrested on Sunday after reports of shots being fired. Officers responded to a resident in the 1300 block of Seminary Street around 1:15 a.m. for reports of shots fired, according to the Rockford Police Department. A loaded handgun in a common area of the multi-family residence was […]
wjol.com
Arrest Made in New Lenox Armed Carjacking
The Will County Sheriff’s Office has announced that an arrest has been made in connection to an armed carjacking in New Lenox this past spring. Devante M. Davis, 27-years-old of Chicago, was arrested in Dalton, Illinois, last Thursday morning. It was just after 10:30 am that members of the Will County Sheriff’s Office, as well as individuals with the United States Marshal Service, made the arrest.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSPY NEWS
Three arrested during festival in Mendota over the weekend
Police in Mendota arrested three people during two incidents at the Mendota Sweet Corn Festival over the weekend. On Saturday morning at around 2:30, police arrested 23-year-old Myron T. Lesley, of Mendota, and charged him with aggravated battery to a peace officer. Police say it happened in the 800 block of Main Street during the festival. Also arrested was 49-year-old Jennifer L. Lesley, of Mendota. She's charged with domestic battery. Both Myron and Jennifer Lesley were taken to the LaSalle County Jail in Ottawa.
wjol.com
Two Dead Following Accident on Interstate 80 on Friday Evening
Two people are dead following an accident on Interstate 80 in Grundy County on Friday afternoon. It was just before 5:00 pm on I-80 westbound near milepost 109 when the front end of a 2016 Toyota Corolla hit the rear end of a semi, causing the pickup to travel through the center median and into the eastbound lane striking a semi. That impact caused the semi to roll over and across the median into westbound lanes striking a different semi. The driver and passenger of the Toyota were both pronounced deceased at the scene. One of the drivers of the semi was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
wcsjnews.com
Police Blotter for Monday, August 15th
Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was 32-year-old, Angelo Paredes, on a Grundy County warrant. He...
fox32chicago.com
Man killed, 3 injured after shooting, crash on I-88 in DuPage County
DuPAGE COUNTY, Ill. - A man was killed and three other people were injured early Sunday when gunfire erupted on Interstate 88 and then their vehicle crashed as a result. The shooting occurred around 1:15 a.m. on I-88 at milepost 138, near York Road. A vehicle carrying four people was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Illinois man guilty in Christmas Day slayings of wife, son, neighbor
PONTIAC, Ill. (AP) — A central Illinois jury found a man guilty Tuesday of killing his wife, son, and neighbor on Christmas Day 2019. The Livingston County jury convicted Clifford Brewer, 55, of Cullom, of murder in the three slayings. returning the verdicts a few hours after receiving the case.
I-88 shooting: 1 dead, 3 injured on expressway near Oak Brook, Illinois State Police say
One person died and three others were injured in a shooting Sunday morning on the I-88 near Oak Brook, Illinois State Police said.
wcsjnews.com
Two Confirmed Fatalies in Grundy Co. Crash, Names Have Been Released
Two people were killed in a three vehicle crash that occurred on Interstate 80 near Ashton Road in Morris. The incident happened shortly before 5 p.m. The Illinois State Police said preliminary information indicates at least one passenger vehicle and two commercial motor vehicles were involve. There are two confirmed fatalities.
Woman's feet severed in boating accident at Chicago's 'Playpen': police
Members of the Chicago Police Department’s Marine Unit offered new details Monday about a boating accident at the “Playpen” area of Lake Michigan that left two women with critical injuries over the weekend.
3 injured after shooting in parking lot at Illinois Six Flags Great America, park says
Illinois State Police responded to Six Flags Great America after reports of a shooting.
South Shore hit-and-run that killed 3 outside Jeffrey Pub was intentional, CPD says; 3rd victim ID'd
Chicago police officials said Monday that a high speed hit-and-run that killed three men outside a well-known South Shore gay bar appears to be an intentional attack.
wjol.com
Three Teens Arrested After Allegedly Firing Gun in Joliet Neighborhood
Three teens have been arrested after allegedly firing a handgun in the middle of a Joliet street on Monday night. It was at 8:18 pm that Joliet Police were called to the area of Baker and Grant Avenues after receiving a shots fired call. Shortly after arriving on the scene authorities discovered a large amount of used 9mm casings in the street near the 300 block of Baker Avenue. A search of the area led JPD to a residence in the 600 block of Grant Avenue that appeared to have been hit by gunfire. No one was injured by gunfire.
Fatal crash involving 2 semi-trucks on Interstate 80 still under investigation
Illinois State Police continue to investigate a multi-vehicle crash that killed two people on Interstate 80 Friday afternoon. Illinois State Police said the crash took place near Morris in Grundy County just before 5 p.m.
Comments / 0