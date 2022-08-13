ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Daily Mail

UCLA student, 28, is killed on vacation in Rio de Janeiro three days after being shot by stray bullet fired during shootout between drug dealers: Tributes pour in for language scholar who was a 'shining light in this world'

A UCLA student who was on vacation in Rio de Janerio, Brazil, died on Friday after he was shot by a stray bullet during a shootout with drug dealers and vigilantes. Trey Barber, who lives in Los Angeles, was shot in the back of the head three days before before he succumbed to his wounds, the U.S. Consulate in Rio and hospital Samaritano Botafogo confirmed.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

NYC taxi driver dies after being ‘knocked to ground’ by passengers who fled without paying

New Yorkers have rallied behind an immigrant taxi driver who died on Saturday in what police described as an attack by passengers who had refused to pay their fare. Kutin Gyimah, a 52-year-old father of four originally from Ghana, was dropping off a group of five near Rockaway Beach in New York City around 6.20am when they attempted to rob him, according to the New York Police Department (NYPD).The former accountant tried to chase them down, only for one of them to knock him to the ground where he cracked his skull and lost consciousness, police said. He was...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Vice

Mexico Arrested 167 Cartel Members at Once. It Did Not Go Well.

The Mexican army arrested 167 heavily armed members of a regional self-defense group “Pueblos Unidos” with ties to several Mexican drug cartels on Saturday, in one of the largest apprehensions in Mexico’s history. In addition to the arrests carried out in Michoacán, Mexican authorities seized more than...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Los Angeles, CA
The Independent

Video showed a Black man bleeding to death as police did nothing. Now his family demand answers

When Salt Lake City Police notified Willie Outlaw in November 2020 that his 39-year-old son Ryan had been killed, he didn’t even think to question what they told him.More than 1,600 miles away at his home in Mississippi, he believed that Ryan was simply a tragic victim of domestic violence with his girlfriend Jennifer Tobar stabbing him to death inside their apartment building.“We were basically told that he had been stabbed and was deceased, and they explained that she was in custody but that was about it,” Mr Outlaw, 66, told The Independent.Almost two years later, when he saw bodycam...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
#Shooting#Rio De Janeiro#Drug Trafficking#Street Gang#Violent Crime
TheDailyBeast

‘Empire’ Actress’ Sodium Nitrite Suicide Is Part of a Disturbing Trend

A medical examiner report revealed this week that Empire actress Lindsey Pearlman died by suicide in February from sodium nitrite poisoning—and she’s not alone. Her death is part of an alarming trend that’s left officials scrambling and family members of victims suing Amazon for selling the substance, a common food preservative that can have fatal consequences when ingested in large amounts.Pearlman was found dead in her car on Feb. 13, authorities said, after a five-day search for the actress, who appeared on TV shows like Chicago Justice and General Hospital. While family member’s alluded to her death as a suicide...
TV SHOWS
The US Sun

Huge update in Kiely Rodni case after ‘burial site’ found in hunt for missing teen and last cell phone message revealed

A POTENTIAL burial site found during the search for a missing teenage girl unearthed the remains of a dog, as cops slam the tip which led to the discovery as frustrating. Kiely Rodni, 16, has been missing for more than a week after mysteriously vanishing from a campground party - with her last text message to her mom claiming she was on her way home.
TRUCKEE, CA
TravelNoire

Southwest Airlines Flight Attendant Breaks Her Back After Hard Landing In California

A Southwest flight attendant breaks her back following hard landing last month in California. Reportedly, the plane landed with such force that the flight attendant initially thought the plane had crashed. Upon landing, the flight attendant “immediately felt pain in her back, neck and she could not move,” according to the National Transportation Safety Board report published on Friday. The report revealed that none of the 141 people on the plane were injured in the incident. The incident happened at John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana, California.
SANTA ANA, CA
TravelNoire

Uber Driver Arrested One Month After Killing Texas Pastor

It was supposed to be just another day for Ronald Mouton Sr, a pastor at East Bethel Missionary Baptist Church. However, it ended in tragedy after an argument with an Uber driver, Deshawn Longmire, 23 on June 24. As Meaww reported, Mouton was shot and killed by Longmire at a stop light in Houston, Texas, according to witnesses. However, he wasn’t arrested until July 30th.
HOUSTON, TX
TravelNoire

Digital Nomads: See Why Mexicans Are Fed Up With Them

With a vibrant nightlife, impressive gastronomy, rich culture and relaxed visa rules, Mexico City has been attracting an influx of digital nomads and tourists, mainly from the United States and Canada. Permanent residency applications in Mexico have doubled during the pandemic. According to the website Nomad List, Mexico City is the world’s fifth fastest-growing remote work hub.
TRAVEL
TravelNoire

TravelNoire

Travel Noire is digital media company serving millennials of the African Diaspora. Through inspired content, we help discerning travelers, discover, plan and experience new destinations.

