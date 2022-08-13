ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cashmere, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ncwlife.com

Four tubers rescued from Wenatchee River west of Wenatchee

Four people tubing on the Wenatchee River had to be rescued late Saturday night near Warm Springs Inn between Wenatchee and Monitor. Chelan County Fire District 1 and Douglas County Fire District 2 responded to a report just before 10:30 p.m. that four adults without life jackets were stranded on the river.
WENATCHEE, WA
ncwlife.com

Fire destroys RV parked along Wenatchee street

Wenatchee firefighters responded to a report of an RV on fire Monday night along Spokane Street near South Chelan Avenue in Wenatchee. When they arrived, they found the RV fully engulfed. Kay McKellar with Chelan County Fire District 1 said a man who was apparently the owner of the RV...
WENATCHEE, WA
ncwlife.com

Two killed in fifth-wheeler fire outside Moses Lake

Two people were killed in a fifth-wheel trailer fire early this morning at Cougar Campers RV Park east of Moses Lake. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said the fire was reported about 3:45 a.m. in the community of Wheeler. Firefighters from Grant County Fire District 5 arrived to find...
MOSES LAKE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cashmere, WA
County
Douglas County, WA
ncwlife.com

Evacuation notices remain in place for Lake Wenatchee-area fire

Evacuation notices remain in place for areas near the White River Fire burning above Lake Wenatchee. Level 3, get-out-now notices, were issued Saturday afternoon for Sears Creek and Level 2, be prepared, notices were issued for White River Road and Level 1 notices for the Little Wenatchee Road. The lightning-sparked...
WENATCHEE, WA
KREM2

Level 3 evacuation notice for fire near Chelan

CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. — Residents on Sears Creek Rd., are now at level 3 evacuation status, which means leave now. The White River Fire has burned an estimated 20 acres and is burning in the Sears Creek area of the White River drainage, approximately 14 miles northwest of Plain.
ncwlife.com

Olympia woman injured when motorcycles collide north of Wenatchee

A 71-year-old Olympia woman was hospitalized this morning when the motorcycle she was riding collided with another motorcycle that had slowed for traffic on Highway 97A north of Wenatchee. The Washington State Patrol said Sally J. Walker was transported to Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee with undisclosed injuries. The accident...
WENATCHEE, WA
ncwlife.com

Vehicle leaves Highway 97A, ignites brush fire and goes into the river

The driver of a vehicle that left Highway 97A and went into the Columbia River Sunday morning was able to escape with minor injuries. Before it went into the river about 11:25 a.m. the southbound car ignited a small brush fire and the highway between Wenatchee and Entiat was closed for about 45 minutes.
WENATCHEE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncwlife Evening News
ifiberone.com

WSP: Unsafe pass leads to car going into Columbia River near Wenatchee

WENATCHEE — State troopers say a driver was able to avoid a head-on crash while making an unsafe pass but ended up going off of Highway 97A and into the Columbia River. Joshua Martinez, a 24-year-old Lakewood man, was driving a 2008 Honda Civic south on Highway 97 Sunday morning when he attempted to pass another vehicle, according to the state patrol.
WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

Car Crashes Into Columbia River on 97A, Driver Escapes Beforehand

Update: August 14, 2022 at 1:31 p.m. The Department of Ecology will be assisting the Department of Transportation (DOT) floating the vehicle to Lincoln Rock State Park for recovery. 97A was closed for 45 minutes. The vehicle initially created a brush fire. Shortly after the initial crash, there was a...
WENATCHEE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Environment
ncwlife.com

Downtown East Wenatchee reopened after being evacuated by gas leak

Much of downtown East Wenatchee, including the Wenatchee Valley Mall, was evacuated this morning from 8 a.m. to noon after a natural gas line was ruptured. Fire officials said a contractor working at Standerfer Street and Valley Mall Parkway punctured the large gas line about 8 a.m. The streets were...
EAST WENATCHEE, WA
ncwlife.com

Grant County deputy raises money to replace kids' stolen bikes

After a pair of Moses Lake kids had their electric bikes stolen during a burglary at their home, a Grant County Sheriff’s deputy was so moved he raised the money to have them replaced. The Sheriff’s Office said when Deputy Zane Bundy responded to the burglary in the Larson...
GRANT COUNTY, WA
ifiberone.com

Motorcycle rider hurt in Highway 2 crash near Wenatchee

WENATCHEE — A motorcycle rider was injured when he crashed into another motorcycle on Friday on Highway 2 near Wenatchee. Robert A. Thorpe, a 64-year-old Ellensburg man, was riding a 2002 Harley-Davidson motorcycle east on Highway 2 when he and another motorcycle rider changes lanes and were attempting to exit the highway, according to the state patrol.
WENATCHEE, WA
KEPR

Moses Lake driver dies in fiery crash

DOUGLAS CO, Wash. — A 35-year-old woman from Moses Lake died on Saturday in a fatal car crash in Douglas County. The driver has yet to be identified, pending notification of next of kin, but state troopers said the woman was heading southbound on SR 17 at about 2 a.m.
MOSES LAKE, WA
ncwlife.com

Pateros man killed in head-on collision

A head-on collision just outside of Pateros claimed the life a 39-year-old Pateros man Sunday evening. According to the Washington State Patrol, a 2016 Ford EcoSport being driven by Tao Stettler was travelling southbound on Highway 153 one mile west of Pateros about 5:30 p.m. when it crossed the centerline a struck a 1996 Ford F250 pickup being driven by Jason N. Dixon, 49, of Enumclaw.
PATEROS, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy