Does it seem like your part of San Francisco suffered more restaurant closures than other parts of the city during the last few years? Or maybe it seems few businesses in your neck of the woods have managed to open back up? Whatever the case, the San Francisco Chronicle reports on data from the San Francisco Department of Public Health that provides actual numbers on total closings, openings, and re-openings of restaurants in the city, neighborhood to neighborhood.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO