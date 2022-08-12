ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Kiely Rodni - live: Missing teen’s car seen in new image as police plan to cut back Truckee search

Investigators searching for Truckee teenager Kiely Rodni have released a new image of her Honda vehicle which has also been missing since she vanished from a party at the Prosser Family Campground in the early hours of 6 August.With the case now entering its 11th day, Nevada County Sheriff’s Office Captain Sam Brown said that the search will be scaled back and move to a “more limited” phase from next week.Police have released images of two sweatshirts associated with Kiely – the first which she was leant and another which she was spotted on video wearing at the campground...
TRUCKEE, CA
US News and World Report

North Dakota Man Dies Injuries in Lawn Tractor Rollover

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — A northeastern North Dakota man has died from injuries sustained when a lawn tractor rolled over on him, authorities said. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the crash happened Tuesday about five miles west of Crystal, in Pembina County. Mark Sagert, 62, of Cavalier,...
PEMBINA COUNTY, ND
NBC News

2 pilots killed in Idaho helicopter crash while fighting forest fire

A helicopter went down in a mountainous region of Idaho while fighting an out-of-control forest fire, killing both pilots on board, officials said Friday. ROTAK Helicopter Services confirmed that its CH-47D Series Chinook crashed at about 3:30 p.m. local time on Thursday, battling the massive Moose Fire near Salmon, Idaho.
SALMON, ID

