Read full article on original website
Related
Huge Wildfire Near This Idaho Town Burned More Than 1,200 Acres
Around 11 pm Sunday night, citizens of Lewiston woke up to a truly terrifying sight. From their own backyards, they watched as a new wildfire ripped through more than 1,200 acres of land, near the Clearwater River Casino. According to a local who witnessed the fire igniting, there were a...
natureworldnews.com
Evacuation Underway as Out of Control Wildfire Engulfs 13,000 Acres in Montana
Elmo Fire in Montana, which is out of control, prompts evacuations. The Elmo Fire, which is thought to have consumed close to 13,000 acres, is said to have begun on Friday near the village of Elmo. Elmo Fire. North of Highway 28, the fire spread from grass to trees after...
Evacuations ordered in northern California after new wildfire breaks out
McKinney fire has grown to 18,000 acres in less than 12 hours and has zero containment amid searing heat, drought and lightning
Kiely Rodni - live: Missing teen’s car seen in new image as police plan to cut back Truckee search
Investigators searching for Truckee teenager Kiely Rodni have released a new image of her Honda vehicle which has also been missing since she vanished from a party at the Prosser Family Campground in the early hours of 6 August.With the case now entering its 11th day, Nevada County Sheriff’s Office Captain Sam Brown said that the search will be scaled back and move to a “more limited” phase from next week.Police have released images of two sweatshirts associated with Kiely – the first which she was leant and another which she was spotted on video wearing at the campground...
IN THIS ARTICLE
US News and World Report
North Dakota Man Dies Injuries in Lawn Tractor Rollover
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — A northeastern North Dakota man has died from injuries sustained when a lawn tractor rolled over on him, authorities said. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the crash happened Tuesday about five miles west of Crystal, in Pembina County. Mark Sagert, 62, of Cavalier,...
2 pilots killed in Idaho helicopter crash while fighting forest fire
A helicopter went down in a mountainous region of Idaho while fighting an out-of-control forest fire, killing both pilots on board, officials said Friday. ROTAK Helicopter Services confirmed that its CH-47D Series Chinook crashed at about 3:30 p.m. local time on Thursday, battling the massive Moose Fire near Salmon, Idaho.
Comments / 0