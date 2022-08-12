Read full article on original website
St. Louis to host warrant reset, job fair
St. Louis city officials and the Urban League are co-hosting a warrant reset and second chance job fair in downtown later this month.
advantagenews.com
New area code in place for St. Louis area
Phone users in the St. Louis area will start seeing a new area code soon. On Friday, the new 5-5-7 area code began being used for new numbers for those who live in the 3-1-4. Due to growing demand with new phone users, home and cellular phone companies are running out of numbers using the 3-1-4 area code so a new code was added.
St. Louis mullet man enters the USA Mullet Competiton
ST. LOUIS – Nolan Schanz Jr. from Festus, MO is competing to have the nation’s best mullet. Schanz has been growing his mullet for four years and is now competing in the USA Mullet competition. He made the Top 25 out of 600 contestants. Voting begins Monday, August 15 through Friday. The winner will be announced Friday, August 22.
KMOV
Entertainment district coming to the Armory in midtown St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A $60 million entertainment complex will open inside the historic Armory building in Midtown St. Louis later this year. Green Street Real Estate Ventures is joining forces with entertainment experts, Jacob Miller and Chris Honstain, on the creation of Brick + Bev which will develop the entertainment destination at the Armory.
myleaderpaper.com
Festus man admits to stealing more than $854,000 from St. Louis company
Ryan S. Kent, 44, of Festus pleaded guilty to stealing $854,544.37 from a St. Louis pharmaceutical manufacturing facility where he worked at as a maintenance supervisor for more than four years. His sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 9 in front of U.S. District Judge John A. Ross in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri, according to court documents.
KMOV
Despite rain, Jim Butler Auto Group shows up for Playground Project
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - It was a rainy Tuesday morning, but that didn’t stop Jim Butler Auto Group from stopping by the Herbert Hoover Boys & Girls Club to check out the progress. The posts are in place and the concrete has been poured. The volunteers were given...
KMOV
Ferguson teen expands lawncare business, experiencing rapid growth and success
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A local teen entrepreneur is expanding his lawncare business and gaining experience and mentorship along the way. Lawrence Hoye, 14, will be a freshman in high school next week. But unlike most kids his age, he owns his own business and employs five people, including his mom.
Two killed in two St. Louis shootings Monday
An investigation is underway after two men were killed in a pair of separate St. Louis shootings Monday afternoon.
Enjoy some Memphis-style BBQ from the Real Rock BBQ Food Truck
ST. LOUIS – Get ready for some serious smoke and fire inside this new food truck. It’s the Real Rock BBQ, operated by Marty White of Belleville. White joined us live to talk about the truck’s famous history. For more information about Real Rock BBQ, please call...
Highest and lowest paying health care jobs in St. Louis
Anybody who has taken a course in marketing, psychology or sociology is likely familiar with Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs. First detailed by psychologist Andrew Maslow in his 1943 work “A Theory of Human Motivation,” the hierarchy breaks down the complex network of human thoughts into a categorical triage, placing self-development at the top and security and physical health at the bottom. In setting up this pyramid, Maslow framed self-recognition and creative development as ultimate goals, while also prioritizing personal safety and strong physical health.
Vehicle hits marijuana dispensary in Florissant
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Officers arrived at a marijuana dispensary in Florissant for a burglary Tuesday morning to find a vehicle had gone into the building. Police said the incident happened at approximately 5:13 a.m. in the 11000 block of New Halls Ferry Road. That is where Cookies is located. No one was at […]
RFT (Riverfront Times)
St. Louis Did Not Flood, Some Insurance Companies Say
In south city’s Ellendale neighborhood, almost all the homes on Hermitage Avenue are condemned, leaving residents displaced. Hermitage backs up to the River Des Peres and amid late July's unprecedented rainfall, the houses on the street were some of the worst-hit in an area that saw widespread damage. Residents...
Honor or cultural appropriation? Hospital name spurs debate
ST. LOUIS — (AP) — While segregation was still casting its ugly shadow over the U.S., the Homer G. Phillips Hospital was providing top-notch medical care to a predominantly African American part of St. Louis and training some of the world's best Black doctors and nurses. The 660-bed...
Two people killed in separate St. Louis shootings
Two people were shot and killed Monday.
City Museum founder’s Riverview retreat being auctioned off
Bob Cassilly was a St. Louis original. The Vianney and Fontbonne University grad is known as the creative force behind the iconic City Museum. His legacy is more than the popular downtown destination and runs well beyond the mundane.
KSDK
St. Louis forecast: Dry Monday, rain Tuesday
Monday will be dry with a mix of sun and clouds. The next weather system will bring rain by early Tuesday morning to much of the area.
KMOV
Growing number of flooded homes being condemned
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - It’s been three weeks since record rainfall caused widespread flooding in the St. Louis area. As code inspectors make their way around to each area that flooded, the number of homes that have been condemned has steadily climbed. In University City, the number is...
KMOV
Homeless population underserved in South City amid talks of collaboration ramp-up
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - South City residents are speaking out about homelessness in response to News 4′s story about the Schnucks on South Grand asking the city to take charge. “Homelessness is everywhere all throughout this neighborhood,” South City resident Michelle Harris explained. “No matter what street you’re...
KMOV
Man shot, killed in South City
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and killed in a south St. Louis City neighborhood Monday. The shooting happened in the 4300 block of California at around 4:31 p.m. Officers said they found Michael Wiott, 31, laying in the street suffering from gunshot wounds. Wiott was taken to the hospital where he later died.
cilfm.com
New police training academy to open this fall in Metro East
BELLEVILLE, Ill. (WJPF) — A new police training academy will welcome it’s inaugural class this fall. On Monday, Governor JB Pritzker announced the new law enforcement-focused campus in Belleville, a partnership with the city of Belleville, Southwestern Illinois College, the Illinois State Police, and Southern Illinois University. “Thanks...
