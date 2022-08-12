The robot recreates the same environment found around black holes. It does so by moving in a curved space. It could one day allow us to further study black holes. There is one constant on Earth and that is that when humans, animals, and machines move, they always push against something, whether it’s the ground, air, or water. This fact consists of the law of conservation momentum and was up to now undisputed.

