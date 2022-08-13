ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Big Sky’: Rex Linn Will Share The Screen With Reba McEntire In ABC Series – First Look

By Rosy Cordero
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
EXCLUSIVE: Rex Linn ( Young Sheldon , Better Call Saul ) has joined the Season 3 cast of ABC ’s Big Sky : Deadly Trails, reuniting him on the small screen with girlfriend Reba McEntire .

Linn will portray Buck Barnes, husband of McEntire’s character Sunny Barnes. The pair owns Sunny Day Excursions which specializes in glamping. An exclusive first-look photo of the couple from the series can be found above.

“We’re having a blast,” McEntire told Deadline while promoting their upcoming Lifetime movie The Hammer . “We’re still in the middle of shooting. We were on set last night [August 11] and there was a full moon. I think we broke around 12:54 a.m. Mountain time. “It was a long night but so beautiful. We are really loving it.”

“Wait until you see her in this!” Linn teased proudly before McEntire confirmed she will portray a villain for the first time. Sunny is described as the mercurial matriarch of the Brick Family, a successful backcountry outfitter with a secret history of missing customers.

Big Sky , based on the books by C.J. Box, follows private detective Cassie Dewell (Kylie Bunbury) and her former partner, Undersheriff Jenny Hoyt (Katheryn Winnick), as they investigate local crimes, taking on drug syndicates, notorious kidnappers, crime dynasties and more along the way.

In Season 3, Cassie, Jenny and newly appointed sheriff Beau Arlen (Jensen Ackles) maintain order in Helena, Montana with their unparalleled investigative skills. But when a local backcountry trip led by charismatic outfitter Sunny Barnes goes awry, the trio faces their most formidable mystery yet – in which no camper can be trusted and where danger lurks around every jagged rock and gnarled tree.

Cast also includes Brian Geraghty, Dedee Pfeiffer, Omar Metwally and Anja Savcic. Ackles, J. Anthony Peña and Jamie-Lynn Sigler have been upgraded to series regulars for the upcoming season. Rosanna Arquette, Henry Ian Cusick, Anirudh Pisharody, Madalyn Horcher and Seth Gabel will also star.

Big Sky is executive produced by David E. Kelley , Elwood Reid and Ross Fineman, and is produced by 20th Television in association with A+E Studios. 20th Television is a part of Disney Television Studios.

Linn and McEntire will first appear together on TV in McEntire’s second project for Lifetime titled The Hammer , a movie based on the life of traveling circuit judge Kim Wanker. McEntire portrays Judge Kim Wheeler in the drama and Linn stars as mysterious cowboy, Bart Crawford. No release date for the project has been set.

With a career spanning three decades, Linn has appeared in 50 feature films and 45 TV shows. He can currently be seen in a recurring role in AMC’s Better Call Saul , CBS’ Young Sheldon and Nicole Kidman’s Apple TV+ series Roar . Prior credits also include HBO’s The Brink , Netflix’s The Kominsky Method and Fox’s Lethal Weapon . One of his most notable roles was Sgt. Frank Tripp in CSI: Miami, which he portrayed across the show’s 10 seasons.

In addition to his upcoming appearance in The Hammer , he will also work opposite John Stamos in the Disney+ series Big Shot .

