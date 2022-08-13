Courtney Love’s 19th Century NYC Townhome Hits the Market for $23 Million

If only the walls of the West Village townhouse could talk.

An Italianate-style townhome that once hosted Courtney Love, singer and widow of Nirvana frontman, Kurt Cobain, has just hit the market. Listed by Douglas Elliman’s Keren Ringler , the lavish New York City rowhouse was built in 1856 by Linus Scudder. According to the listing, Scudder had plans to use the structure as his personal dwelling. It sits on a tree-lined street next to several other 19th-century abodes that the mason also built. Today, the for-sale residence spans five stories and features six bedrooms, five bathrooms and its own private garden.

Despite the building’s age and layout—it’s only 22 feet wide—it offers a surprisingly modern feel with a dose of period elegance. There are 12-foot-high ceilings, extra tall windows, marble fireplaces and elaborate crown moldings throughout, maintained to preserve its sense of period grandeur. Wide plank oak wood floors are featured throughout. Of all the old-world details, the original staircase and intact stoop are the real showstoppers and have been beautifully maintained.

On the garden level of this single-family pad are an open concept dining room and sitting area. Running parallel is the kitchen—there’s also a sunroom, bedroom and one and a half bathrooms. Naturally, you’ll have access to the outdoors here, where a lush patio and covered porch await. The parlor floor is filled with natural light and holds a formal dining room, a newly renovated kitchen and full bath.

Upstairs, the sunny third and fourth levels each have two bedrooms, full bathrooms and perhaps most importantly, ample amounts of closet space. Additionally, an office could also function as a nursery or den, depending on your needs. The pinnacle of this stunning townhouse is a spacious fifth floor complemented by soaring ceilings and walls of windows. It encompasses a renovated studio, full bathroom and kitchenette. A dramatic skylight is among the enviable amenities, in addition to a prized roof deck.

Think you have what it takes to live the free-spirited rockstar once did? The five-story townhome will set you back $22.9 million.

Click here to see all the photos of Courtney Love’s former West Village townhouse.