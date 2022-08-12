Read full article on original website
krcrtv.com
A look into how Shasta County School District is prioritizing children's mental health
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — School is back in session this week in the Northstate and teachers are preparing what they are going to teach in and outside of the classroom. Mental health for students and teachers is at the front of mind for leaders at the Shasta County Office of Education said Kelly Rizzi, director of school and district support. After students spent years in a pandemic, they want to provide them with as many tools of hope as they can.
actionnewsnow.com
Dumpster full of trash removed from Redding’s Nur Pon Open Space
REDDING, Calif. - The City of Redding removed about six 30-yard dumpsters full of trash and debris from the Nur Pon Open Space Area, according to police. Officers said no citations or arrests were made. Over the past few weeks, the Redding Police Departments Critical Incident Response Team, Neighborhood Police...
krcrtv.com
City of Redding begins clearing out and cleaning up Nur Pon Open Space
REDDING, Calif. — Work has started to try and turn Redding's Nur Pon Open Space back to the community. The homeless people who lived there are now on the outside of a wrought iron fence; looking in. Formerly known as the Henderson Open Space, it's long been a large...
actionnewsnow.com
Fire near Lakehead in Shasta County burns 2 acres
LAKEHEAD, Calif. 8:37 A.M. UPDATE - Firefighters are working to put out a wildfire that broke out early Tuesday in Shasta County. The U.S. Forest Service said the fire has burned two acres and crews have been able to lay a hose around the fire. Multiple resources are at the scene.
krcrtv.com
Redding firefighters attempt to save dog trapped in structure fire
Redding's Fire Department was able to put out a first-alarm structure fire on Corona Street on Tuesday afternoon. Fire crews arrived at the scene and found the home had three dogs inside, and one in the backyard. Firefighters quickly got the dogs out of the house, but not all were able to survive. Despite life-saving efforts being taken by firefighters, one dog perished in the blaze. The other three have been taken to a private veterinarian for care.
krcrtv.com
Long time Orland educator honored at new Butte College campus
ORLAND, Calif. — Glenn County honors a local after a lifetime of service in education. At the unveiling of Butte College’s Glenn County campus on Wednesday, a memorial bench was dedicated to late Orland educator Fred Perez. Perez was a teacher at Orland high school for nearly 30...
krcrtv.com
Redding locals and Flacos Tacos team up to help feed the homeless
Redding, Calf. — Inspired by a social media post, a group of friends, all regular guys, each with different backgrounds decided they were going to team up with Flacos Tacos from Anderson to help feed the homeless. They went downtown to South City Park in Redding and offered the...
actionnewsnow.com
Deputies: Burglary suspects tracked down with stolen items in truck
COTTONWOOD, Calif. - Two people were arrested for burglary after deputies said they caught the two with stolen items in their truck.. The break-in happened just after 8:30 p.m. Monday on the 3500 block of Oak Lane in Cottonwood. Deputies said they found Marlena Benson and Robert Crews Jr. about...
krcrtv.com
Two people arrested for burglarizing a shed in Cottonwood
COTTONWOOD, Calif. — The Shasta County Sheriff's Office arrested two people in connection to a shed burglary that took place Monday evening in Cottonwood. Just after 8:30 p.m. officers responded to a call from a homeowner on the 3500 block of Oak Lane in Cottonwood, California. The woman who contacted police reported she had interrupted two people burglarizing a shed on her property. The homeowner provided part of the vehicle license plate, a description of the people in question, a direction of travel and the Ford truck they were driving.
krcrtv.com
CAL FIRE crews responding to structure fire in Corning
CORNING, Calif. — UPDATE, 3:22 PM: The CAL FIRE Tehama Glenn Unit says the structure fire off of McLane Avenue has been contained. They said their crews will remain on the scene for another two hours working mop-up. Cal Fire crews are responding to a structure fire in Corning.
actionnewsnow.com
Six Rivers Lightning Complex burns 20,000 acres, 19% contained; reduction in evacuation orders
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - 7:47 p.m. UPDATE - The Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fire has grown to 20,052 acres with 19%, according to CAL FIRE authorities. 5:51 p.m. UPDATE - Evacuation orders have been reduced for parts of the Salyer community, says the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office. The area...
krcrtv.com
Evacuations for Six Rivers Lightning Complex reduced in Salyer Tuesday night
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. — The Trinity County Sheriff's Office announced, as of 6:30 p.m. Tuesday night, evacuations in the Salyer area have been reduced to warnings. According to the TCSO, Campbell Ridge Road from Salyer Hights to Seely Macintosh Road are now under an evacuation warning. All previously ordered...
krcrtv.com
Trinity County downgrades more Six Rivers evacuation orders
WILLOW CREEK, Calif. — As of 6:30 p.m. Aug. 16, The Trinity County Sheriff’s Office downgraded some evacuation orders to evacuation warnings. The office released the following information:. Per the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office, the following areas in Salyer have been REDUCED to an Evacuation Warning- Campbell Ridge...
krcrtv.com
Massive Shasta County marijuana growth eradicated in multi-agency operation
SHASTA COUNTY, CALIF. — Over 26,000 marijuana plants have been seized by the Shasta County Sheriff's Office in a coordinated marijuana eradication operation throughout Shasta County. In total, the multi-agency undertaking uncovered 26,413 marijuana plants, 3,042 pounds of processed marijuana, and 3 firearms. This was the culmination of eighteen...
krcrtv.com
Redding police on high alert after multiple collisions over weekend
REDDING, Calif. — Over the weekend, RPD responded to multiple collisions around Redding. One vehicle was speeding on Placer Street in downtown Redding trying to turn onto Magnolia Ave. when it crashed into a fence outside Schreder Planetarium Saturday evening. Another collision occurred early Sunday morning when police say...
mendofever.com
Where’s This Smoke Coming From? The Six Rivers Lightening Complex Fire in Humboldt and Trinity Counties
Mendocino and Northern Sonoma County residents this morning are reporting a noticeable smoky haze and smell permeating the region. This morning we spoke with National Weather Service meteorologist Josh Wood at the Eureka office and confirmed our region is now in the path of the Six River Lightening Complex Fire’s drift smoke.
krcrtv.com
Six Rivers Lightning Complex latest
Redding, Calf. — The Six Rivers Lightning Complex now sits at 16,924 acres with 15 percent containment. 2 structures have been destroyed and 1 other structure has been damaged. 1 injury has been reported with zero fatalities. The fire threatens communities along the Trinity River. Five main fires burn...
krcrtv.com
Extreme heat preparations underway in the Northstate
REDDING, Calif. — The Northstate started the week with rising temperatures and hazy skies from smoke from the Six rivers Lightning Complex of fires. The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for the Sacramento Valley and several mountain locations Tuesday through Friday. Highs in the Valley and...
krcrtv.com
Members of Temple Beth Israel respond to antisemitic flyers found in Redding
REDDING, Calif. — In late July people living in a Redding neighborhood found flyers with antisemitic messages in their front yard. The flyers were similar to those found in Arcata and other California communities. Monday, Temple Beth Israel, the Jewish temple in Redding, issued a statement about the leaflets...
krcrtv.com
What's next for the Shasta County Jail? Supervisors vote to add beds and discuss move
REDDING, Calif. — The future of the Shasta County Jail took center stage at the Shasta County Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday morning. The board was weighing their options to increase jail space and address concerns about repeat offenders being released due to a lack of space. Shasta County...
