Free Haircuts In Steelville On Sunday!
(Steelville) School-aged kids in Steelville can get a free haircut this Sunday afternoon from 1:00 to 3 o’clock. Mayor Terry Beckham says to head down to Main Street on Sunday. In other news from the Steelville city meeting, Mayor Beckham says there’s a cool opportunity with the Steelville Mountain...
Farmington Chamber To Meet Thursday
(Farmington) The Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce will hold it’s business and community luncheon this Thursday. Deena Ward is the director of events at the chamber. She says they’ll talk about retirment planning at the meeting. Thursday’s chamber meeting will begin at noon at the Centene Center in...
Missouri Disabled Sportsmen Fundraiser In Ozora
(Ozora) There’s a big fundraiser coming up in September at the Ozora Catholic Church in Ste. Genevieve County. Jeff Roth is one of the organizers of the event. He says it’s being put on by the group Missouri Disabled Sportsmen. The fish fry will begin at 3 o’clock...
New Program at Washington County Hospital Helps Increase Your Brain Power
(Potosi) A new program is being offered at Washington County Memorial Hospital. Kelly Brueggen with the hospital describes what they are offering at the Potosi medical center. Brueggen says the program seems to be successful so far. And you can practice once you get home too. If interested in trying...
George August Bange — Memorial Service TBA
George August Bange of French Village, formerly of Festus, passed away on August 10th, he was 84 years old. A memorial service for George Bange will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Robert D. Brown Funeral Home in Hillsboro.
Dog Lost In Cave In Perry County Rescued
(Perry County) Cave divers in Missouri have rescued a dog that had been missing for two months near Perryville. The owner of the dog named Abby said she’d been missing since June 9th before divers found her in the cave in Perry County. They put the dog in a...
Tiger Stadium in the Festus School District stuck by vandals
(Festus) The Festus R-6 School District’s Tiger Stadium was struck by vandals and Festus police are investigating. Festus Police Chief Tim Lewis says they were contacted on August 2nd by the school district’s Director of Maintenance who uncovered the vandalism. Investigators are combing through all the pieces of...
Glenda Marie Fadler — Graveside Service 8/17/22 1 P.M.
Glenda Marie Fadler of Festus passed away Saturday, August 13th, she was 85 years old. A graveside service for Glenda Fadler will be Wednesday (8/17) afternoon at 1 in Rose Lawn Memorial Gardens in Crystal City. Arrangements are under the direction of the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus.
Chickens are now allowed in the City of Festus
(Festus) Last week, the Festus City Council passed an ordinance that homeowners can now own chickens within city limits. Festus Public Works Director Matt Unrine says there are some restrictions to the rules. Unrine says no roosters are allowed only females with a maximum of four chickens. Those wanting to...
J-98 Trading Post Numbers Tuesday, 8/16/22
(Area code is 573 unless noted) ***KJFF TRADING POST AM 1400 9:30 AM TO 10AM. 636-937-5005***. ***********************************************************. PLEASE REMEMBER TO BE BRIEF AND LIMIT YOUR CALLS TO 3 TIMES A WEEK. The Trading Post, Brought To You By Patsy’s Furniture In Park Hills… You’ll Love To Shop At Patsy’s Furniture...
Hubert A. “Louis” L’Hote Jr. – Service 8/18/22 At 10 A.M.
Hubert A. “Louis” L’Hote Jr. of St. Louis died Sunday at the age of 73. The funeral service is Friday morning at 10 at Ford & Young Funeral Home in Perryville. Burial will be at Mount Hope Cemetery in Perryville. Visitation for Hubert “Louie” L’Hote Jr. is...
Bernieth E. King (nee Martin) – Service 8/18/22 At 1 P.M.
Bernieth E. King (nee Martin) of Hillsboro died Sunday at the age of 84. The funeral service is Thursday afternoon at 1 at Hutson Funeral Home in Steelville. Burial will be at Berryman Cemetery. Visitation for Bernieth King is Thursday from 11 until 1 at Huston Funeral Home in Steelville.
Business in High Ridge victims of property damage
(Jefferson County) Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a business in the 1400 block of Gravois in High Ridge for a report of property damage. According to sheriff’s office spokesman Grant Bissell, the victim said they arrived at the business around 8:25 on the morning of August 5th when they spotted the damage.
Arcadia Valley Rodeo This Weekend
Cowboy Riding a BIG BULL in a Rodeo Arena in Utah. He is hoping for a good 8 second ride to make it to finals. Cowboy supporters looking on in the background. (Ironton) The Arcadia Valley Lions Club Rodeo runs Friday and Saturday in Ironton. Rodeo announcer Dyllon Gross is looking forward to it…
Elbert G. Kyle — Service 8/21/22 4 P.M.
Elbert G. Kyle of Festus passed away Friday, August 12th, he was 91 years old. The visitation for Elbert Kyle will be Sunday (8/21) afternoon from 2 until the time of the funeral service at 4 at the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus.
JCSO and Jefferson County Government has hired a crime lab designer
(Hillsboro, Pevely) Jefferson County officials and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office have decided on who will design the future crime lab. Sheriff Dave Marshak says two architectural firms will be working together on this project. Hastings and Chivetta out of St. Louis along with McClarin Wilson and Lawrie of...
tncontentexchange.com
Man airlifted to STL following Sunday stabbing incident
A man was stabbed on Sunday during an altercation in St. Francois County. Just before 3:30 p.m. Sunday, law enforcement and EMS were dispatched to a reported stabbing at an address on the 3000 block of Delassus Road on the southern outskirts of Farmington. According to St. Francois County Sheriff's...
advantagenews.com
Murder investigations in St. Clair County
A man was shot and killed in Belleville late Friday and the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is investigating, while Illinois State Police are looking into an apparent murder in Washington Park that also took place on Friday. The victim in the Belleville shooting has been identified as 33-year-old Deante White of Belleville.
tncontentexchange.com
Earthquake reported near Leadwood Saturday morning
An earthquake was reported Saturday about 6 a.m., halfway between Leadwood and Potosi, north of Highway 8. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake measured 1.9 magnitude and 6 km depth, or more than 3 miles depth. According to city-data.com, Leadwood-area historical earthquake activity is significantly above the Missouri...
Festus Memorial Airport to close in 6 weeks
A local airport is closing after more than eight decades. Come September, logbooks will have their final entry from Festus Memorial Airport, which will close its doors on September 27.
