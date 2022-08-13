Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cleetus McFarland and Friends Invade Bristol Speedway for an Action-Packed WeekendJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Gray's Mize Farm & Garden Supply Transitions to Hardware Store Thanks to Food CityJohn M. DabbsGray, TN
Sell Your Home Quickly - Johnson City and Tri-Cities Rank in Top 20 Real Estate MarketsJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Explore the Daniel Boone Wilderness Road Blockhouse at Natural Tunnel State ParkThe Planking TravelerDuffield, VA
Broyles Assumes the Helm as Bluff City Mayor After Bowling's Sudden ResignationJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Kingsport Times-News
Race Notes: Volunteer Speedway offering free grandstand admission for weekend
Volunteer Speedway is turning Fan Appreciation Night into a whole Fan Appreciation Weekend, meaning spectators gain free grandstand admission both Friday and Saturday nights. Five divisions — Crate Late Model, Sportsman Late Model, Street Stock, Classic and Front Wheel Drive — are scheduled to race Friday night at the four-tenths-mile dirt track. All those classes are set for action again Saturday along with the Kajun Mini-Stock Association, which features 4-cylinder cars.
Kingsport Times-News
Jackson moves out front at Tennessee Senior Am
JONESBOROUGH — Tim Jackson got off to a good start in his bid for a 27th Tennessee Golf Association championship. Jackson fired a 6-under-par 66 Tuesday at Blackthorn Club to grab the first-round lead of the Tennessee Senior Amateur Championship.
Kingsport Times-News
Dinwiddie back for another crack at Blackthorn in Tennessee Senior Amateur
JONESBOROUGH — The last time we saw Tim Dinwiddie and Danny Green together at Blackthorn Club, they were battling it out for the 2012 Tennessee Senior Amateur Championship. They’ll be on the same golf course again this week, some 10 years later, although they won’t be competing against each other.
Kingsport Times-News
Deadline fast approaching to register for First District Senior Olympics
JOHNSON CITY — Calling all Northeast Tennessee senior athletes. Time is running out to register for the First Tennessee District Senior Olympics. The games will be held Sept. 7 through Oct. 8 at venues around Kingsport and Johnson City.
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport Civic Auditorium hours adjusting for dome closure
Kingsport officials said Tuesday that hours have been adjusted at the Kingsport Civic Auditorium due to the closure of the Buck Van Huss Dome at Dobyns-Bennett High School. Starting this week, physical education classes and other school-related activities are being held during school hours at the auditorium.
Kingsport Times-News
Lady Indians thump Wolves in opener
KINGSPORT — Payback was on the minds of the Dobyns-Bennett girls soccer team in Tuesday’s season opener at Indian Highland Park. Last season in the district tournament, the Lady Indians needed extra time to defeat West Ridge. This time, it wasn’t close.
Johnson City Press
Bob Cable remembered for big things he did in Elizabethton
ELIZABETHTON — The city of Elizabethton lost one of its biggest promoters and supporters with the death this past week of Bob Cable. He served on the Elizabethton City Council for four years, from 2012 to 2016, but he made his biggest and most lasting contributions as a downtown businessman and private citizen.
Kingsport Times-News
Bare takes Shootout at the Gap victory
BULLS GAP — Tyler Bare survived a chaotic first half of the race and held off Hall of Fame driver Ronnie Johnson in the closing laps to win Saturday’s Outlaws vs. Bandits, Shootout at the Gap at Volunteer Speedway. Bare, a driver from Rockbridge Baths, Virginia, took over...
Kingsport Times-News
Axmen's Guinn named Appy League manager of the year
Kingsport’s Mike Guinn was named the Appalachian League manager of the year after leading the Axmen to a 37-17 record and the league championship, the Appy League announced Monday. “I am so thrilled for Mike to be named Appalachian League manager of the year,” Axmen General Manager Logan Davis...
WCSO honors veteran sergeant following long battle with cancer
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — In the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) community, no one fights alone. Early Tuesday morning, retired WCSO Sgt. Ralph Gent, 57, died surrounded by family and friends following a years-long battle with pancreatic cancer. Gent joined the WCSO in 1995 after serving in the U.S. Army, according to WCSO officials. He […]
Kingsport Times-News
Sunflowers in a rainstorm
Sunflowers planted near Exit 20 of Interstate 26 in Johnson City soak up the rain from a recent late afternoon thunderstorm. The local weather forecast calls for a chance of showers and thunderstorms for each day this week.
Elizabethton, August 16 High School ⚽ Game Notice
The Morristown-Hamblen High School West soccer team will have a game with Elizabethton High School on August 16, 2022, 16:00:00. Morristown-Hamblen High School WestElizabethton High School.
Kingsport Times-News
Photo gallery: Sullivan East at West Ridge volleyball
West Ridge and Sullivan East jump-started volleyball season in Northeast Tennessee with a nonconference showdown Monday in Blountville. The Lady Wolves prevailed in four sets, winning 25-18, 7-25, 25-23, 25-13.
Kingsport Times-News
Wishon, Ivester working toward playing time
JOHNSON CITY — The goal is the same for East Tennessee State football players Nolan Wishon and Clayton Ivester. Each redshirt freshman simply wants to get on the field and make an impact for the Bucs this season.
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU women's hoops coach Harris resigns
JOHNSON CITY — East Tennessee State women’s basketball coach Simon Harris, who was suspended on Aug. 1, has resigned from the university. He was set to be fired at 5 p.m. on Monday following an internal investigation into alleged Title IX violations.
Kingsport Times-News
Roundup: Lady Vikings drop Pioneers in straight sets
JONESBOROUGH — Madison Blair and the Tennessee High volleyball team were on their collective game Tuesday night. Blair worked her way to nine kills, nine digs and two blocks and the Lady Vikings took care of host David Crockett 25-20, 25-22, 25-9 in a nonconference matchup.
Raising Youth with New Goals for the Family Sets Greeneville's Holston Home Apart
Holston United Methodist Home for Children - Greeneville, TennesseeHolston Home for Children/Facebook. Children and families in East Tennessee and Southwest Virginia are served by many non-profit organizations aiming to help children and families. The Holston Home for Children in Greeneville serves families and children in Southwest Virginia, Northeast Tennessee, and beyond.
18-Year-Old Isabela Martinez Died In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Morristown (Morristown, TN)
According to the Morristown Police Department, an 18-year-old Isabela Martinez died in a fatal crash on East Morris Boulevard on Saturday night. Officials stated that Dominick Cornacchia, 23, was [..]
wcyb.com
Florida man sustains head injuries after colliding with car on Highway 11W in Bristol
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — A Florida man is in the hospital after he collided with a car while bicycling on Highway 11W. It happened on Sunday in Bristol. According to preliminary information from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the 51-year-old was bicycling in the right lane. That is when officers...
Cement truck drum comes loose in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City drivers spotted a cement truck drum that came loose from its carrier and landed on University Parkway Monday afternoon. According to the vehicle’s driver on the scene, the rig was traveling on University Parkway toward Elizabethton when it began taking a turn onto Interstate 26. While turning, the […]
