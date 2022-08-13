ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN

Kingsport Times-News

Race Notes: Volunteer Speedway offering free grandstand admission for weekend

Volunteer Speedway is turning Fan Appreciation Night into a whole Fan Appreciation Weekend, meaning spectators gain free grandstand admission both Friday and Saturday nights. Five divisions — Crate Late Model, Sportsman Late Model, Street Stock, Classic and Front Wheel Drive — are scheduled to race Friday night at the four-tenths-mile dirt track. All those classes are set for action again Saturday along with the Kajun Mini-Stock Association, which features 4-cylinder cars.
CHURCH HILL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Jackson moves out front at Tennessee Senior Am

JONESBOROUGH — Tim Jackson got off to a good start in his bid for a 27th Tennessee Golf Association championship. Jackson fired a 6-under-par 66 Tuesday at Blackthorn Club to grab the first-round lead of the Tennessee Senior Amateur Championship.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Bluff City, TN
Kingsport, TN
Kingsport, TN
Bluff City, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Kingsport Civic Auditorium hours adjusting for dome closure

Kingsport officials said Tuesday that hours have been adjusted at the Kingsport Civic Auditorium due to the closure of the Buck Van Huss Dome at Dobyns-Bennett High School. Starting this week, physical education classes and other school-related activities are being held during school hours at the auditorium.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Lady Indians thump Wolves in opener

KINGSPORT — Payback was on the minds of the Dobyns-Bennett girls soccer team in Tuesday’s season opener at Indian Highland Park. Last season in the district tournament, the Lady Indians needed extra time to defeat West Ridge. This time, it wasn’t close.
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Bob Cable remembered for big things he did in Elizabethton

ELIZABETHTON — The city of Elizabethton lost one of its biggest promoters and supporters with the death this past week of Bob Cable. He served on the Elizabethton City Council for four years, from 2012 to 2016, but he made his biggest and most lasting contributions as a downtown businessman and private citizen.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Bare takes Shootout at the Gap victory

BULLS GAP — Tyler Bare survived a chaotic first half of the race and held off Hall of Fame driver Ronnie Johnson in the closing laps to win Saturday’s Outlaws vs. Bandits, Shootout at the Gap at Volunteer Speedway. Bare, a driver from Rockbridge Baths, Virginia, took over...
BULLS GAP, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Axmen's Guinn named Appy League manager of the year

Kingsport’s Mike Guinn was named the Appalachian League manager of the year after leading the Axmen to a 37-17 record and the league championship, the Appy League announced Monday. “I am so thrilled for Mike to be named Appalachian League manager of the year,” Axmen General Manager Logan Davis...
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

WCSO honors veteran sergeant following long battle with cancer

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — In the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) community, no one fights alone. Early Tuesday morning, retired WCSO Sgt. Ralph Gent, 57, died surrounded by family and friends following a years-long battle with pancreatic cancer. Gent joined the WCSO in 1995 after serving in the U.S. Army, according to WCSO officials. He […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Sunflowers in a rainstorm

Sunflowers planted near Exit 20 of Interstate 26 in Johnson City soak up the rain from a recent late afternoon thunderstorm. The local weather forecast calls for a chance of showers and thunderstorms for each day this week.
ENVIRONMENT
Kingsport Times-News

Wishon, Ivester working toward playing time

JOHNSON CITY — The goal is the same for East Tennessee State football players Nolan Wishon and Clayton Ivester. Each redshirt freshman simply wants to get on the field and make an impact for the Bucs this season.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

ETSU women's hoops coach Harris resigns

JOHNSON CITY — East Tennessee State women’s basketball coach Simon Harris, who was suspended on Aug. 1, has resigned from the university. He was set to be fired at 5 p.m. on Monday following an internal investigation into alleged Title IX violations.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Roundup: Lady Vikings drop Pioneers in straight sets

JONESBOROUGH — Madison Blair and the Tennessee High volleyball team were on their collective game Tuesday night. Blair worked her way to nine kills, nine digs and two blocks and the Lady Vikings took care of host David Crockett 25-20, 25-22, 25-9 in a nonconference matchup.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
John M. Dabbs

Raising Youth with New Goals for the Family Sets Greeneville's Holston Home Apart

Holston United Methodist Home for Children - Greeneville, TennesseeHolston Home for Children/Facebook. Children and families in East Tennessee and Southwest Virginia are served by many non-profit organizations aiming to help children and families. The Holston Home for Children in Greeneville serves families and children in Southwest Virginia, Northeast Tennessee, and beyond.
GREENEVILLE, TN
WJHL

Cement truck drum comes loose in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City drivers spotted a cement truck drum that came loose from its carrier and landed on University Parkway Monday afternoon. According to the vehicle’s driver on the scene, the rig was traveling on University Parkway toward Elizabethton when it began taking a turn onto Interstate 26. While turning, the […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN

