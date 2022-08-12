As gun violence increases at a concerning rate in Tacoma, more children are at the center of those crimes. In one case, two teenagers were charged as adults for the death of a 14-year-old girl who was shot in July. In the latest "Talks with the Chief" video series, Police Chief Avery Moore shared ideas of what he wants to see from officers to engage more with youth.

