Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KXII.com
Bryan County EMS seeking bond for new facility
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -Bryan County EMS is seeking more than $5.5 million for a new facility. Deputy Director of Bryan County EMS Nate Towes said the firm running the bond said the financial breakdown to impact the taxpayer would be about $21.50 per 100,000 in the first year, and because it’s a series bond, it would decrease over time.
KXII.com
The Owen Foundation is newest members of Durant Area Chamber of Commerce
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - A unique nonprofit organization is the newest member of the Durant Area Chamber of Commerce. “The Durant community has been extremely receptive of our mission in the area so we are super excited to make it official and become a member of the Durant Chamber of Commerce,” Founder and Executive Director of The Owen Foundation Brina Dutton said.
KXII.com
Large fire in Gainesville sparked by hot work
GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - Nearly a thousand acres of land caught fire Monday afternoon in Gainesville. Around 20 agencies responded at about 1 p.m. to County Road 2070 where fire had burned up land, a camper and several vehicles, which crews said were empty at the time. No injuries were...
KXII.com
Denison developers say Chick-Fil-A nearing completion, opening
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Developers have a better idea when that new Chick-Fil-A in Denison will open. If you’ve recently drive by the new location on West Morton Street, you may have noticed construction is complete. There’s also a sign that applications are being accepted inside from 8 a.m....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KXII.com
Sherman murder trial nears end
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A man arrested for murder almost two years ago, where police said a victim died from stab wounds, will have his day in court Tuesday morning. Sherman Police said an argument between Oscar Manuel Garcia-Oseguera, 37, and Juan Urrutia, 37, broke out in October of 2020. Garcia-Oseguera was then accused of stabbing Urrutia in the chest at a home on East Pecan near Harrison.
KXII.com
Denison man sentenced to probation for animal cruelty
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A Denison man will spend 4 years on probation for reportedly beating a dog to death nearly two years ago. On October of 2020, Denison Police said Tyson Tucker, of Denison, beat a dog to death after it used the restroom on the floor in a home on the 300 block of South Mirick Avenue.
KXII.com
Tishomingo moves to stage four for water conservation
TISHOMINGO, Okla. (KXII) - The City of Tishomingo has entered stage four for water conservation. The city passed Ordinance No. 2022-05 during Monday night’s city council meeting. According to the city, stage four is triggered when the daily water usage reaches ninety-six percent or more of plant capacity for...
KXII.com
Durant 3-year-old boy competing in USA Mullet Championship finals
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - The USA Mullet Championship is in its final round of votes and one Durant boy is hoping to take home that first place trophy. 3-year-old Nolan Bryant from Durant has made it into the top 25 out of over 400 kids. Money raised from the entry...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KXII.com
Sherman man walks free after being accused of murdering his friend
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -Today a jury acquitted a man accused of stabbing his friend to death. Oscar Manuel Garcia-Oseguera spent two years in jail waiting for a chance to tell the jury his side of the story. “This is a tremendous example of the people of Grayson County doing the...
KXII.com
Grand opening for new venue and grill in Denison
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -Restaurant and venue, 84 West, had their grand opening this weekend and they bring a whole new meaning to dining on the lake. “Texoma is starting to grow and I think whenever they purchased this, they were thinking to bring more people here, instead of driving so far out,” said Event Manager, Haley Drosche.
KXII.com
30-foot prehistoric marine lizard uncovered in Fannin County
LEONARD, Texas (KXII) - Stephen Kruse said he stumbled upon the find of a lifetime in May when he decided to take a shortcut back to his vehicle after a long day hunting along the North Sulphur River. “That was the best decision I ever made because about one hundred...
KXII.com
Denison Police arrest man on multiple counts related to attempted indecency with a child
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Denison Police have arrested a man for indecency with a child. Police said they began an investigation on August 5, 2022 for an assault family violence impeding breath and indecency with a child allegation, and arrested Aaron Colton Ewing on Thursday. Ewing is charged with:. assault...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KXII.com
Plans for old Denison Kroger store announced
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -An anticipated decision was made at Denison City Council Monday night. The old Kroger which has been vacant since 2019 will be the new home of an Ace Hardware and a convenience store. Tony Kaai, President of the Denison Development Alliance said this has been ten years...
KXII.com
Man turns himself in for murdering brother, police say
COLBERT, Okla. (KXII) - A man who turned himself in to police, is now facing a murder charge for the death of a Colbert man. “It’s like a dream, I keep thinking he’s gonna come back through the door and he’s not,” Victim’s Wife Sheila Berry said.
KXII.com
Man charged with manslaughter, DUI after fatal Ardmore crash
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - A woman is dead, and a man is in jail after a drunk driving crash in Carter County Saturday night. Joshua Childers, 31, of Blanchard, has been charged with manslaughter and DUI. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol the crash happened at approximately 8:26 p.m. on U.S. Highway...
KXII.com
Developers of Woodmen Circle Home plan to bring new life to the land
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -More than three months have passed since the demolition of Woodmen Circle Home and the developers are ready to bring new life to the land by bringing somewhere hundreds of Shermanites can call home once again. “The City knew from the time that we’re talking about participating...
KXII.com
Grass fire along I-35 in Love Co.
THACKERVILLE, Okla. (KXII) -A grass fire in Love County on Saturday. Multiple agencies were called out to Thackerville around 3 p.m. to tackle several grass fires off I-35. The flames were headed toward Hwy 77 and residents along Sandpiper Road and Red River RV Park were required to evacuate. Love...
KXII.com
One man arrested, one on the run for kidnapping, robbery, and assault
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - One man is in custody and another on the run after allegedly beating a woman in Whitesboro. According to the Grayson County Sheriffs Office, deputies responded to a 911 call in the 700 Block of Quail Hill Rd., and arrested 27-year-old Jesse Mitcheson. Deputies said...
KXII.com
Tax rates and pay increases top Grayson County 2023 fiscal year budget
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Grayson County Commissioners approved the 2022-2023 fiscal year budget Tuesday morning, including adjustments to where the county will spend its money and how much residents will pay in taxes. Commissioners voted to decrease the tax rate by 10 percent. While that sounds great, commissioners decreased the...
KXII.com
Wilson Eagles
WILSON, Okla. (KXII) - For the first time in two years, head coach Kenny Ridley and the Wilson Eagles return to eight-man district action this football season with one goal back on the board for Wilson. Making the post-season. “I think we actually have a chance this year to really...
Comments / 0