Wichita Eagle
‘It’s over with.’ Abortion recount hampers Kansas Republicans’ pivot to general election
Kansas Republicans have spent the past two weeks trying to move on. The landslide Aug. 2 vote preserving abortion rights in the state constitution was a stunning defeat for many anti-abortion Republicans. GOP candidates up and down the ballot quickly pivoted to the Nov. 8 general election. Rather than continuing...
Wichita Eagle
Idaho governor eyes special session to deal with inflation
Idaho Gov. Brad Little on Tuesday confirmed that he's considering calling a special session of the Legislature, saying rumors of the effort are “relatively right.”. “We're working on that,” he said in brief comments to The Associated Press. “As I've always said, for the special session, we've got to have a pretty good agreement before we call one."
Wichita Eagle
Half of Kansans have no retirement savings. This statewide program is a no-brainer
Kansas has a retirement problem, and it’s exactly what you think it is. More and more Kansans find themselves financially strapped as they grow older and Social Security replaces less of a retiree’s income than it once did. Employer sponsored pensions have been replaced by 401(k)s, shifting the risk to employees, who are much less able to assume market risks.
Wichita Eagle
Editorial Roundup: Texas
Austin American-Statesman. August 14, 2022. Editorial: Texas Republicans must extend health care for new mothers after abortion ban. Republican lawmakers who voted to ban abortion in Texas say they’re committed to protecting the health of pregnant women who are now forced to bear children under the state’s extreme and punitive new law.
