ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend, OR

Suspects arrested after Kaylee Sawyer’s ashes stolen

By Michaela Bourgeois
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D8dnJ_0hFS7zhy00

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) – The cremated remains of a Bend college student, who was murdered by a campus security guard in 2016, were reportedly stolen and thrown out, authorities said.

Kaylee Sawyer’s ashes were among the items stolen from a storage unit, according to the Deschutes County District Attorney’s Office. Authorities said two suspects have been arrested for the theft.

Officials said the thieves dumped the ashes into the garbage behind a Motel 6.

3.9M earthquake strikes off Oregon Coast

One of the suspects was sentenced to 40 months in prison this week.

In July 2016, 23-year-old Sawyer was walking near the Central Oregon Community College Campus when campus security guard Edwin Lara picked her up. After putting Sawyer in the back of a campus security vehicle, Lara assaulted and murdered her.

100K-pound construction machine topples, trapping operator in Portland

Lara pleaded guilty to aggravated murder and will spend the rest of his life in prison.

The Oregon state legislature passed Kaylee’s Law in 2019 . That mandates campus security officers and their equipment do not resemble police uniforms and bans then from acting as law enforcement.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 4

Joy Thorson
4d ago

So sad.. first she is murdered, then her ashes are stolen. Poor young lady.

Reply(1)
5
Related
kbnd.com

More Arrests In SE Bend Drug Investigation

BEND, OR -- Bend Police arrested more suspects in connection with an ongoing drug investigation on Foxborough Lane. Two people were caught during an initial search warrant on August first: 25-year-old Chelsea Kelly and 36-year-old Clayton Kirkey. Hayden Liapes, age 29, was issued a citation and 30-year-old Christine Witham was released pending additional investigation. But, at that time, BPD said one suspect, 27-year-old Erick Kelly, could not be located.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend man jailed in S. Oregon carjacking with infant inside; mom dragged trying to stop him

A Bend man was jailed on kidnapping, car theft and other charges Friday after he allegedly stole a running car at a southern Oregon gas station with a 1-year-old child inside, then dragged the mother hanging onto the door as she fought and pleaded with him to stop. The post Bend man jailed in S. Oregon carjacking with infant inside; mom dragged trying to stop him appeared first on KTVZ.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bend, OR
Crime & Safety
City
Portland, OR
City
Bend, OR
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Ashes of murder victim Kaylee Sawyer stolen, thrown in dumpster

A man convicted of multiple property crimes gets more than years in prison. And prosecutors say as a result of one of those crimes, he threw away some of the ashes of murder victim Kaylee Sawyer. Sawyer was kidnapped and murdered by a Central Oregon Community College security guard in...
BEND, OR
Idaho State Journal

Firefighter and his twin brother killed in Idaho plane crash

BEND, Ore. (AP) — A 38-year-old firefighter from Oregon and his twin brother died in a small plane crash Monday, according to Bend Fire & Rescue. Daniel Harro was flying with his twin brother Mark near Yellow Pine, Idaho, when their plane crashed, fire officials said in written statement. The brothers were returning to Bend from a backcountry plane camping trip near McCall, Idaho. ...
KTVZ News Channel 21

Drug agents raid Madras home and shop, seize marijuana in follow-up to largest Jefferson County drug bust

Detectives with the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement Team and other agencies raided a Madras home with a large shop building Friday, seizing over 800 marijuana plants in a follow-up to six June raids of an alleged Chinese cartel marijuana operation, the biggest drug bust in Jefferson County history. The post Drug agents raid Madras home and shop, seize marijuana in follow-up to largest Jefferson County drug bust appeared first on KTVZ.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Violent Crime#Nexstar Media Inc
KTVZ News Channel 21

Prineville alleged drug trafficker and girlfriend arrested in Highway 26 traffic stop

Central Oregon drug agents pulled over and arrested a Prineville man and his girlfriend on Highway 26 north of Prineville on Wednesday, seizing an array of drugs and charging the pair with trafficking them from the Portland area to Central Oregon. The post Prineville alleged drug trafficker and girlfriend arrested in Highway 26 traffic stop appeared first on KTVZ.
PRINEVILLE, OR
The Madras Pioneer

Fire north of Madras damages greenhouse, out-buildings, vehicles

The fire, started by a campfire near combustibles, spread to four acres Saturday and Sunday A fire broke out on NW Columbia Drive Saturday evening, started by a campfire near combustibles. The fire spread quickly due to high winds and spread to nearby properties. Fire crews were able to construct a fire line and stop the initial spread. Crews from BLM, Warm Springs Fire and Rescue and Redmond Fire were also called to assist. On Saturday, the fire was contained at approximately four acres and no homes were damaged. Damage to outbuildings, a greenhouse and multiple vehicles did occur. As fire crew surveyed the area for hot spots Sunday and spoke to homeowners, they received a new call about fire outside containment lines. At approximately 6:30 p.m. Sunday the fire had reignited, burning grass and juniper adjacent to Highway 26. The intense smoke closed the highway. Fire crews responded with an engine, a truck and a water tender as well as two wildland vehicles, seven volunteers and five staff. Crew remained on the scene to ensure no hot spots reignite. {loadposition sub-article-01}
MADRAS, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Five people injured, Redmond driver charged with DUII in Hwy. 126 rollover crash

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A rollover crash on state Highway 126 west of Redmond Wednesday evening sent five people, including two children, to the hospital, Oregon State Police said, and the driver was charged with drunken driving. OSP troopers said they responded to the crash around 6:15 p.m. near milepost 109. The driver, a 28-year-old The post Five people injured, Redmond driver charged with DUII in Hwy. 126 rollover crash appeared first on KTVZ.
REDMOND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Car fire in northeast Bend lights up the night, no injuries reported

A vehicle caught fire in Northeast Bend late Friday night, fortunately there were no injuries. Bend Fire and Rescue responded to the call just off Boyd Acres Road around midnight Friday. The fire started when gasoline vapor ignited as someone was filling a generator next to the car, according to...
BEND, OR
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Nurse sues over wages on behalf of thousands of employees against Providence

A nurse sued Providence Health & Services, Oregon’s largest hospital system, on Monday accusing the company of willfully underpaying thousands of employees. The suit was brought by Jamie Aguilar, a Providence nurse and member of the Oregon Nurses Association, and filed in Multnomah County Circuit Court. It seeks class action status. The association said Providence […] The post Nurse sues over wages on behalf of thousands of employees against Providence appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
The Madras Pioneer

Race celebrating women pilots lands in Madras

The Palms to Pines Air Race - Santa Monica to Central Oregon - revives after a 13-year hiatus Six teams of female pilots took off in their aircrafts from Santa Monica, California, Friday, Aug. 12, and completed a fly-by at Salinas, California, then Red Bluff, California. On Saturday, Aug. 13, racers took off from Red Bluff, flew over Klamath Falls, then made their way to Madras. In Madras, female pilots from the Central Oregon High Desert chapter of the Ninety-Nines were prepared for the arrival of their sisters in aviation. The Madras-based female crew did spotting and timing at the Madras...
MADRAS, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

ODOT: Work set to begin this fall on $175 million Bend North Corridor Project on Hwys. 20, 97

Work begins this fall on the long-awaited Bend North Corridor project. This $175 million project aims to improve safety, mobility and accessibility while relieving congestion on the north end of town from Empire Avenue to just beyond Cooley Road on both U.S. Highways 20 and 97. The post ODOT: Work set to begin this fall on $175 million Bend North Corridor Project on Hwys. 20, 97 appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

34K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy