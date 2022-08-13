ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WBTM

South Boston Police Arrest Two Search for a Third Ongoing

Two Individuals have been arrested and a third individual is being sought after a brief pursuit in South Boston Friday. Authorities attempted to pull over a silver Kia which was later determined to have been stolen from Lynchburg. Once the vehicle came to a stop, three individuals exited the car and fled into the woods on foot. The South Boston Police Department along with the assistance of the Halifax County Sheriff’s office and troopers from the Virginia State Police were able to apprehend the driver of the vehicle 18-year-old Savion Howard, of South Boston who has been charged with felony eluding. The second arrest was that of A’Ziyah Easley, 19, also of South Boston, who is facing an obstruction charge. The third suspect has not been located as of this report. The Pittsylvania County Sherriff’s office and the Virginia State police offered to K-9 tracking units to aid in the search Friday. After tracking for roughly three miles authorities were unable to apprehend that individual. The investigation is ongoing.
SOUTH BOSTON, VA
WFXR

Man killed in Danville shooting

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR)— The Danville Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened on Tuesday, August 16. According to police, a man was shot and killed in the 300 block of Halifax Street. Police received the call at approximately 4:19 P.M. The identity of the victim has not been released. Police said they are working […]
DANVILLE, VA
WSLS

Man dead after shooting in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. – Danville police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead on Tuesday. On Tuesday around 4:19 p.m. the Danville Police Department said they responded to calls of shots fired in the 300 block of Halifax Street. Authorities said that officers located a man with gunshot...
DANVILLE, VA
WBTM

Bear Sightings in South Boston Prompt Precautions

Authorities in South Boston are encouraging residents to take precautions as a juvenile black bear has been spotted in the area several times in recent days. South Boston Police have received numerous nuisance bear calls and have shared some tips to hopefully have the bear move along. First and foremost, do not feed the bear as that is illegal in Virginia. Secondly if you able keep trash cans indoors whether that be a garage or shelter, if that isn’t an option attempt to weigh down the top to prevent tampering. The bear is searching for a food source so even removing bird feeders temporarily can dissuade the bear from coming back. For those with gardens local officials recommend electrified fencing as a deterrent. Sightings are expected to go up as the bear population in Virginia has been on the rise over the last decade.
FOX8 News

Armed robbery in Burlington, convicted felon charged

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A Reidsville man is facing robbery charges following an armed robbery of a business on Saturday night, according to the Burlington Police Department. At 8:24 p.m. on Saturday, officers came to Tobacco Vape on 156 Holly Hill Lane after getting reports of an armed robbery at the store. Investigators say that […]
BURLINGTON, NC
WSET

Help Danville police identify two people of interest

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville Police Department is recruiting the help of the community in identifying two people who may have information about a crime. "Please take a few moments to view the unidentified persons of interest that you or someone you know may recognize," DPD posted on Facebook.
DANVILLE, VA
cbs17

1 seriously injured in Durham shooting: police

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police say they’re investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital with serious injuries Saturday night. Shortly before 11:30 p.m., officers say they responded to a shooting at the 2000 block of Chapel Hill Road. When they got to the scene,...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Woman taken to hospital after she’s shot in Durham, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police say they’re investigating after a woman was shot Friday night in Durham. Shortly after 10 p.m., officers were called to the 2300 block of Holloway Street to find a woman who had been shot, according to police. Police said she was taken...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Funeral planned for Virginia college student killed in shooting

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A rising senior at William & Mary was killed in a recent shooting that authorities are investigating as a homicide. Zhykierra Guy died on August 5 after being shot near her home in the Highland Springs area of Henrico County, Virginia. Police responded around 1:45 a.m. and found her in the passenger’s seat of a car.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA

