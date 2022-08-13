Read full article on original website
WBTM
South Boston Police Arrest Two Search for a Third Ongoing
Two Individuals have been arrested and a third individual is being sought after a brief pursuit in South Boston Friday. Authorities attempted to pull over a silver Kia which was later determined to have been stolen from Lynchburg. Once the vehicle came to a stop, three individuals exited the car and fled into the woods on foot. The South Boston Police Department along with the assistance of the Halifax County Sheriff’s office and troopers from the Virginia State Police were able to apprehend the driver of the vehicle 18-year-old Savion Howard, of South Boston who has been charged with felony eluding. The second arrest was that of A’Ziyah Easley, 19, also of South Boston, who is facing an obstruction charge. The third suspect has not been located as of this report. The Pittsylvania County Sherriff’s office and the Virginia State police offered to K-9 tracking units to aid in the search Friday. After tracking for roughly three miles authorities were unable to apprehend that individual. The investigation is ongoing.
WSET
One charged, Danville police looking for suspects, gold SUV after two drive-by shootings
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville Police Department needs your help to find a suspect vehicle, identify suspects, and find one individual that has been charged after two separate drive-by shootings in Danville. On August 15 at approximately 5:15 p.m., the Danville Police Department responded to the 100 block...
WSET
Homicide investigation underway after one shot and killed in Danville
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville Police department responded to the 300 block of Halifax Street for calls of shots fired. Officers located a male victim suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound to his upper body according to officers. The victim was pronounced dead by first...
Man killed in Danville shooting
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR)— The Danville Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened on Tuesday, August 16. According to police, a man was shot and killed in the 300 block of Halifax Street. Police received the call at approximately 4:19 P.M. The identity of the victim has not been released. Police said they are working […]
WSLS
Man dead after shooting in Danville
DANVILLE, Va. – Danville police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead on Tuesday. On Tuesday around 4:19 p.m. the Danville Police Department said they responded to calls of shots fired in the 300 block of Halifax Street. Authorities said that officers located a man with gunshot...
WSLS
Danville Police ask for public’s help to ID suspect, vehicle in shooting
DANVILLE, Va. – Police in Danville are asking for the public’s help in identifying and finding suspects, a suspect vehicle and finding a person that was charged in a shooting on Monday. On Monday around 5:15 p.m., Danville Police said officers responded to the 100 block of North...
WSLS
16-year-old charged after bringing firearm to school in Henry County
BASSETT, Va. – A teen is facing charges after bringing a firearm to Bassett High School, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office said. On Tuesday around 11:30 a.m., a student told BHS staff that another student brought a firearm inside of the school, according to authorities. After being notified,...
Remains of Durham man who disappeared in 2020 found, search warrant executed
A search warrant was executed Aug. 7 after police found human remains on a property in Durham in July.
cbs17
‘Could have shot the clerk, but chose not to’: warrant details accounts of Durham man’s armed gas station robberies
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — On July 18 the Durham Police Department arrested 29-year-old Christian Davis for six armed robberies that took place throughout the city earlier in the month. On Monday, CBS 17 acquired the warrant that detailed three of those robberies, including one off of Guess Road, where...
WBTM
Bear Sightings in South Boston Prompt Precautions
Authorities in South Boston are encouraging residents to take precautions as a juvenile black bear has been spotted in the area several times in recent days. South Boston Police have received numerous nuisance bear calls and have shared some tips to hopefully have the bear move along. First and foremost, do not feed the bear as that is illegal in Virginia. Secondly if you able keep trash cans indoors whether that be a garage or shelter, if that isn’t an option attempt to weigh down the top to prevent tampering. The bear is searching for a food source so even removing bird feeders temporarily can dissuade the bear from coming back. For those with gardens local officials recommend electrified fencing as a deterrent. Sightings are expected to go up as the bear population in Virginia has been on the rise over the last decade.
WSLS
Man to serve 55 years in connection with 2020 Bedford County homicide
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – A man has been sentenced to serve 55 years in connection with a Bedford County homicide that happened in 2020. Dalton Holbrook was sentenced on Tuesday in Bedford Circuit Court to 99 years with 44 years suspended. Holbrook was originally charged with capital murder, which...
Armed robbery in Burlington, convicted felon charged
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A Reidsville man is facing robbery charges following an armed robbery of a business on Saturday night, according to the Burlington Police Department. At 8:24 p.m. on Saturday, officers came to Tobacco Vape on 156 Holly Hill Lane after getting reports of an armed robbery at the store. Investigators say that […]
WSET
Help Danville police identify two people of interest
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville Police Department is recruiting the help of the community in identifying two people who may have information about a crime. "Please take a few moments to view the unidentified persons of interest that you or someone you know may recognize," DPD posted on Facebook.
cbs17
1 seriously injured in Durham shooting: police
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police say they’re investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital with serious injuries Saturday night. Shortly before 11:30 p.m., officers say they responded to a shooting at the 2000 block of Chapel Hill Road. When they got to the scene,...
WSET
Danville Fire Marshal's Office investigating fire at home on Glen Oak Drive
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Glen Oak Drive on Tuesday afternoon. The department said units were still on scene as of 2 p.m. They said the fire is being investigated by the Fire Marshal’s Office. ABC13 is working to...
Armed robbery at Tobacco Vape store on Holly Hill Ln. in Burlington
BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington Police said the call came in on Saturday around 8:30 that night. Investigators said Jarod Jordan Hart Moyer, 30, robbed Tobacco Vape on Holly Hill Lane at gunpoint and stole an undisclosed about of money and merchandise. Police said there was an employee in there...
wallstreetwindow.com
Resurfacing of Route 58 West Eastbound section set to begin right outside Danville, Virginia in Pittsylvania County.
Starting Tuesday morning, street resurfacing will get underway on a one-mile segment of eastbound Route 58 in the vicinity of Vandola Road. The start point is approximately 0.5 mile west of Vandola Road (across from the collision center at 6262 Riverside Drive). Resurfacing ends just short of Parkway Drive. At...
WXII 12
20 years later: Short family murders still unsolved, sheriffs give update on task force
HENRY COUNTY, Va. — It's been 20 years since the Short family was killed. On Aug. 15, 2002, investigators found Michael and Mary Short dead inside their home in Henry County, Virginia. Their daughter, 9-year-old Jennifer Short, was considered missing until she was found dead under a bridge in Rockingham County six weeks later.
cbs17
Woman taken to hospital after she’s shot in Durham, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police say they’re investigating after a woman was shot Friday night in Durham. Shortly after 10 p.m., officers were called to the 2300 block of Holloway Street to find a woman who had been shot, according to police. Police said she was taken...
cbs17
Funeral planned for Virginia college student killed in shooting
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A rising senior at William & Mary was killed in a recent shooting that authorities are investigating as a homicide. Zhykierra Guy died on August 5 after being shot near her home in the Highland Springs area of Henrico County, Virginia. Police responded around 1:45 a.m. and found her in the passenger’s seat of a car.
