USPS to raise prices during the holiday season

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Ho ho, no! Christmas might be months away, but you may want to consider sending your gifts even earlier this year.

The United States Postal Service this week filed a notice with the Postal Regulatory Commission to raise its prices during the holiday season. The temporary price hike would start in October and end in January.

The so-called “peak-season pricing” would increase the cost of priority mail packages by up to $6.45, depending on the weight. Regular ground shipping would also cost more.

In a news release detailing the plan, the agency said the price hikes are necessary to stay competitive with private shipping companies.