Myrtle Beach, SC

Myrtle Beach, SC
Myrtle Beach, SC
Myrtle Beach, SC
sclawyersweekly.com

Estate of drowning victim awarded $20.73M

After a weeklong trial, an Horry County jury has awarded nearly $21 million to the estate of a Maryland man who drowned in front of his family while vacationing at a Myrtle Beach resort. An attorney for the estate, J. Christopher Pracht of Thomason & Pracht in Anderson, said that Zerihun Wolde, his fiancee, Meswaet Abel, ...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Huntington Beach State Park entrance getting a facelift

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WPDE) — One of the beautiful South Carolina State Parks is getting a facelift and much-needed repair. The causeway, or entrance road, at Huntington Beach State Park began undergoing repairs on Monday, Aug. 15. State park officials said damage from past hurricanes and storms have caused...
MURRELLS INLET, SC
WMBF

Georgetown County Schools looking to fill teacher vacancies

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Students in the Georgetown County School District are back in the classroom and officials say they are relieved to have filled most of their vacancies. Doug Jenkins, Executive Director for Human Resources, says they had an interesting recruiting season. With 628 teacher positions, only four...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
myhorrynews.com

Myrtle Beach barbershop provides free back-to-school haircuts

Cirod Gamble sported a toothy smile as barber Tommy Boyd lowered the reclining chair back to the floor where the boy's feet could touch. As soon as the chair cape and neck strip came off, the 5-year-old hurried across the room to join his brothers and show off his fresh new haircut.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Horry County teachers, staff equipped for emergencies

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) -It’s important for students and parents to know how schools are prepared to handle a crisis. Every Horry County School teacher and staff member has a safety protocol printed on their ID badge to equip them to handle emergencies. The Standard Response Protocol the district...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Myrtle Beach family sentenced to federal prison in tax, COVID fraud scheme

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Three members of a Myrtle Beach family were found guilty of defrauding the federal government out of more than half a million dollars. Two members of a Myrtle Beach family were sentenced to federal prison, and a third to probation, for their roles in a scheme to defraud the United State government out of over $500,000.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Ann Booth Jewelers is a not-so-hidden gem that’s shining in Conway

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Ann Booth Jewelers opened in 1977 as a family-owned business in Downtown Conway. Late founder, Ann Booth, strived to make lasting relationships with her customers and help them make memorable purchases. Come along with Halley Murrow as she takes a look inside this shining jewel...
CONWAY, SC
WBTW News13

Brookgreen Gardens launching ‘Yoga in the Garden’ experience

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WCBD) — Brookgreen Gardens will host yoga sessions on Saturdays throughout the fall.  Called ‘Yoga in the Garden,’ the one-hour Hatha-based yoga practice will take place every Saturday from Sept. 3 through Oct. 29.   “Similar to yoga, entering Brookgreen Gardens is a transformative experience,” instructor Maura Utley said. “It’s a sanctuary […]
MURRELLS INLET, SC
Alina Andras

3 Amazing Seafood Restaurants in South Carolina

If you happen to live in South Carolina or you love to spend your holidays in this beautiful state and you also happen to love seafood then you are in the right place because today we are going to talk about three great seafood restaurants in South Carolina that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are highly praised by both local people and tourist and are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Also, all of these places are great options for both a casual meal with friends or family, as well as for celebrating a special occasion.

