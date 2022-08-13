Read full article on original website
Myrtle Beach condo owner cancels High Point woman's reservation days out from vacation
HIGH POINT, N.C. — Many of us have a favorite vacation spot. A place you visit almost every year. That spot for Vickie Barts and her family is Myrtle Beach. “We have been coming down along with extended family probably 15 years, every year,” Barts said. Through the...
WMBF
City seeks to honor more veterans, civilians who served at former Myrtle Beach Air Force Base
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of Myrtle Beach wants to make sure that everyone who served or worked at the former Myrtle Beach Air Force Base is honored. The Wall of Service at Warbird Park has the names of over 3,000 names etched into it. It honors both veterans and civilians for their service at the former air base.
WMBF
North Myrtle Beach enters new mutual aid agreement to help with large-scale incidents, natural disasters
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - North Myrtle Beach City Council unanimously voted on Monday to enter into a new mutual aid agreement with the Horry Georgetown Fire Chief’s Association. “Our association went through our current agreement that we had and modernized it,” said North Myrtle Beach Fire Chief...
WMBF
‘Clear the Shelter’: Local businesses sponsor adoptions at North Myrtle Beach Humane Society
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Adoption fees for pets adopted from North Myrtle Beach throughout August are being sponsored by several local businesses as part of the National Clear the Shelters Event. The Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach’s shelter is overcrowded and is receiving an average of 25...
sclawyersweekly.com
Estate of drowning victim awarded $20.73M
After a weeklong trial, an Horry County jury has awarded nearly $21 million to the estate of a Maryland man who drowned in front of his family while vacationing at a Myrtle Beach resort. An attorney for the estate, J. Christopher Pracht of Thomason & Pracht in Anderson, said that Zerihun Wolde, his fiancee, Meswaet Abel, ...
wpde.com
Huntington Beach State Park entrance getting a facelift
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WPDE) — One of the beautiful South Carolina State Parks is getting a facelift and much-needed repair. The causeway, or entrance road, at Huntington Beach State Park began undergoing repairs on Monday, Aug. 15. State park officials said damage from past hurricanes and storms have caused...
WMBF
Georgetown County Schools looking to fill teacher vacancies
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Students in the Georgetown County School District are back in the classroom and officials say they are relieved to have filled most of their vacancies. Doug Jenkins, Executive Director for Human Resources, says they had an interesting recruiting season. With 628 teacher positions, only four...
wpde.com
Person bitten by 'some type of marine life' at Myrtle Beach oceanfront
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews responded to a scene in Myrtle Beach Monday afternoon for reports of a person being bitten. A person had an encounter with some type of marine life, according to Lt. Jonathan Evans with the Myrtle Beach Fire Dept. Witnesses said a woman was...
New Dunkin’ Go drive-thru to open in Myrtle Beach by end of year
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A new Dunkin’ Go location is set to open in Myrtle Beach before the end of the year, according to the company. Dunkin’ said the new store, located on Mr. Joe White Avenue across from Sam’s Club, will be drive-thru only. The store doesn’t have a specific opening date, but […]
abcnews4.com
Beagles, hounds from Horry County animal neglect investigation available for adoption
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Beagles and hounds that were surrendered during an animal neglect investigation are available for adoption starting this week. Horry County Animal Care Center (HCACC) said there are approximately 40 available at the animal care center and the Tamroc Kennels. In the days since and...
myhorrynews.com
Myrtle Beach barbershop provides free back-to-school haircuts
Cirod Gamble sported a toothy smile as barber Tommy Boyd lowered the reclining chair back to the floor where the boy's feet could touch. As soon as the chair cape and neck strip came off, the 5-year-old hurried across the room to join his brothers and show off his fresh new haircut.
abcnews4.com
Myrtle Beach restaurant staff jump into action to save choking elderly customer
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Curtis and Beth Calamari are regulars at the Eggs Up Grill in Myrtle Beach. The elderly couple was enjoying their meals until the unthinkable happened. “She ordered the eggs benedict, took a slice of the muffin and the egg, and started to choke on...
WMBF
Horry County teachers, staff equipped for emergencies
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) -It’s important for students and parents to know how schools are prepared to handle a crisis. Every Horry County School teacher and staff member has a safety protocol printed on their ID badge to equip them to handle emergencies. The Standard Response Protocol the district...
WMBF
Myrtle Beach family sentenced to federal prison in tax, COVID fraud scheme
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Three members of a Myrtle Beach family were found guilty of defrauding the federal government out of more than half a million dollars. Two members of a Myrtle Beach family were sentenced to federal prison, and a third to probation, for their roles in a scheme to defraud the United State government out of over $500,000.
WMBF
Ann Booth Jewelers is a not-so-hidden gem that’s shining in Conway
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Ann Booth Jewelers opened in 1977 as a family-owned business in Downtown Conway. Late founder, Ann Booth, strived to make lasting relationships with her customers and help them make memorable purchases. Come along with Halley Murrow as she takes a look inside this shining jewel...
Myrtle Beach neighborhood evacuated while authorities investigate ‘suspicious item’ on Futrell Drive
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach authorities have evacuated an area on Futrell Drive after a “suspicious item” was found at a home Monday afternoon, a city police spokesman said. Myrtle Beach Police Master Cpl. Tom Vest said “the area is safe and anyone who may be affected has been moved to safety” but […]
Brookgreen Gardens launching ‘Yoga in the Garden’ experience
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WCBD) — Brookgreen Gardens will host yoga sessions on Saturdays throughout the fall. Called ‘Yoga in the Garden,’ the one-hour Hatha-based yoga practice will take place every Saturday from Sept. 3 through Oct. 29. “Similar to yoga, entering Brookgreen Gardens is a transformative experience,” instructor Maura Utley said. “It’s a sanctuary […]
3 Amazing Seafood Restaurants in South Carolina
If you happen to live in South Carolina or you love to spend your holidays in this beautiful state and you also happen to love seafood then you are in the right place because today we are going to talk about three great seafood restaurants in South Carolina that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are highly praised by both local people and tourist and are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Also, all of these places are great options for both a casual meal with friends or family, as well as for celebrating a special occasion.
WMBF
Little River roadway blocked as crews work 1K-gallon fuel spill
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A roadway in the Little River area is blocked due to a fuel spill Tuesday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched at 3:21 a.m. to a, roughly, 1,000-gallon fuel spill in the Park St. Ext. area of Little River. HCFR says there are no...
WMBF
Horry County Council to ask state to open inquiry into GOP absentee ballot error
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County leaders want the state to investigate an absentee ballot error that occurred during the June runoff elections. It was discovered that 1,337 Democrat absentee ballots were sent to Republican voters prior to the June 28 runoff. The Horry County Board of Voter...
