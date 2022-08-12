ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheeling, WV

Stuff the Bus for back-to-school Saturday morning in Wheeling

By Brenda Danehart
 4 days ago

WHEELING, W.Va. ( WTRF ) — A big event to help our kids as they head back to school is set for this Saturday.

It’s called Stuff the Bus.

That’s where volunteers from the North Wheeling Community Youth Center and Bethlehem Apostolic Temple will be collecting school supplies in the church parking lot.

They want to make sure all kids are ready to head back with everything they need including notebooks, pencils, backpacks or money for someone to buy the supplies.

It’s from 10 to noon Saturday, August 13.

This marks the 20th Adopt-a-Student event for the North Wheeling Community Youth Center and Bethlehem Apostolic Temple.

