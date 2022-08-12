Read full article on original website
Author Who Penned 'How to Kill Your Husband' Arrested for MurderTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Portland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: PBOT begins clearing homeless camps along NE 33rd and Marine DriveEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Multnomah County reports another suspected heat-related death and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: July Shooting near Mary's Club sparks $5M lawsuit, traffic slows in Sellwood on TuesdayEmily ScarviePortland, OR
PPB recovers stolen pickup with 6-month-old puppy inside
PPB is requesting public assistance in finding a dog and the stolen pickup truck she was in.
KATU.com
Police arrest man carrying fake law enforcement badge, drugs, and cash
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police arrested a suspect who tried to outrun them Sunday, Aug. 14, by trying to drive through yards and a house. The suspect, identified as 36-year-old Joshua Frank Farrell, was allegedly driving a stolen pickup truck when police say he tried to outrun them when he was located in Southeast Portland near 74th Avenue and Powell Boulevard.
kptv.com
Man found with counterfeit DEA badge, drugs after pursuit in SE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man is facing 34 charges including impersonating an officer following a pursuit and crash in southeast Portland on Sunday, according to police. Just after 10 a.m., officers found a stolen pickup truck in the area of Southeast 74th and Southeast Powell Boulevard. Officers attempted a traffic stop, but the driver refused to stop and a pursuit began.
‘Potentially armed subject’ on the loose in Washington County
A "potentially armed subject" is sought in Washington County on Tuesday evening, officials say.
‘It’s a hard hit’: Local construction company talks excavator theft
For the second time this month, an excavator was stolen off a local job site.
Forest Grove Police Log: Huge snake disrupts traffic
The Forest Grove Police Department details calls for service from July 29-Aug. 4, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Friday, July 29 Police were called to resolve a dispute between a homeowner and a door-to-door salesman, reportedly over the overzealous manner in which the salesman spoke to the homeowner's wife. Officers determined nothing criminal had occurred, but suggested the salesman consider scaling back his pitch when customers express...
Gresham driver accused of pinning and killing bicyclist pleads not guilty
The 52-year-old driver accused of running over and killing Buck Marshall, 36, outside Rosemary Anderson High School pleaded not guilty Monday. Donald Bighaus faces second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and hit and run charges, a press release from the Multnomah County District Attorney’s office said. Security guards...
Tigard Police Log: Shoplifters threaten store worker with gun
The Tigard Police Department reports calls for service from July 24-30, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Sunday, July 24 A driver crashed into a photo enforcement pole on Southwest Hall Boulevard at 72nd Avenue. Responding officers arrested the driver for DUII, reckless driving and criminal mischief. An hour and a half after the crash, his blood alcohol content was measured at thrice the legal limit. Four cars...
KATU.com
Suspect steals car, hits rightful owner sending him to the hospital with serious injuries
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Just before 8:00 a.m., Tuesday, August 16, Clark County Sheriff’s deputies and emergency responders were called to an area near NE 40th Avenue and NE 47th Street, for a car versus pedestrian, serious injury hit and run. Police say an unknown suspect stole a red...
Hillsboro Police Log: DUII driver escapes flaming car
The Hillsboro Police Department describes calls for service between Aug. 1-7, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Monday, Aug. 1 A victim reported their firearm and the title to their vehicle was stolen from a lock box in an attached garage in the 1900 block of Southeast 32nd Avenue. A woman was arrested and taken to jail after she threw rocks through the window of a business...
KATU.com
Multnomah County officials found 800 fentanyl pills and a new colorful form of fentanyl
PORTLAND, Ore. — According to Multnomah County officials, a search warrant led deputies to find 800 pills of fentanyl and four grams of multi-colored, powdered fentanyl, often referred to as ‘rainbow fentanyl.'. Multnomah County Special Investigations Unit (SIU) also found body armor, $5,000 in cash, nine guns, some...
Scappoose Police Log: Boyfriend arrested for broomstick assault
The Scappoose Police Department responds to calls for service from July 21-31, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Thursday, July 21 Police assisted an outside agency in the 33000 block of East Columbia Avenue. Friday, July 22 Police were dispatched to a non-injury accident in the 34000 block of Northeast Heron Meadows Way. It was reported that the driver hit a parked vehicle, causing damage to the rear...
oregontoday.net
Police logs, Aug. 16
According to an entry on the CBPD log for Aug. 14, 5:40 a.m., 1000 block Evans Blvd., “arrest,” 36-year old Barry Michael Harrison charged with Theft II, “cited in lieu of custody.”. Warrant. According to an entry on the CBPD log for Aug. 14, 8:05 a.m., 6th...
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 101 Kidnapping Sentencing, Aug. 16
U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Oregon release – PORTLAND, Ore.—A Oregon man was sentenced to federal prison today for kidnapping his ex-girlfriend and transporting her from her home in Ilwalco, Washington to Rainier, Oregon. James Donald Cooley, 61, a resident of Rainier, was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison and three years’ supervised release. According to court documents, on May 18, 2020, Cooley traveled from his home in Rainier to his ex-girlfriend’s home in Ilwalco without notice or invitation. After parking his vehicle on the side of Highway 101 near his ex-girlfriend’s home, Cooley approached the woman and a confrontation ensued. Cooley grabbed the woman’s arms, tied her hands with zip ties, and began pulling her toward the highway. Cooley drug the woman several hundred feet to his vehicle, put a knife to her throat, shoved her into the backseat, and began driving back to Rainier, threatening to kill her several times en route. When Cooley arrived at his residence, his sister, who also lives in Rainier, spotted Cooley’s ex-girlfriend at his residence. The ex-girlfriend told Cooley’s sister that she feared Cooley was going to kill her. Cooley’s sister immediately contacted the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office to report the incident. Sheriff deputies responded and arrested Cooley. On June 17, 2020, Cooley was charged by criminal complaint with kidnapping. On February 11, 2022, Cooley waived indictment and pleaded guilty to the single charge. This case was investigated by the FBI with assistance from Columbia County Sheriff’s Office. It was prosecuted by Greg Nyhus, Assistant U.S. Attorney for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the District of Oregon. Domestic violence involving a current or former partner is a serious crime that includes both physical and emotional abuse. Sometimes these crimes are hidden from public view with survivors suffering in silence, afraid to seek help or not knowing where to turn. The traumatic effects of domestic violence also extend beyond the abused person, impacting family members and communities. If you or someone you know are in immediate danger, please call 911. If you need assistance or know someone who needs help, please contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) or texting “START” to 88788. Many communities throughout the country have also developed support networks to assist survivors in the process of recovery.
Chronicle
Chehalis Man Arrested for Alleged Involvement in Oregon Catalytic Converter Trafficking Ring
A Chehalis man was arrested Thursday on a $500,000 warrant out of Oregon for his alleged involvement in an organized catalytic converter trafficking ring. Cole C. Miller, 24, was one of 14 individuals indicted in Washington County, Oregon, last month as part of the Beaverton Police Department’s investigation into the trafficking of stolen catalytic converters, a spokesperson for the police department confirmed to The Chronicle Monday.
Man arrested after attempting to flee deputies in an excavator in Oregon
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. — A man was arrested on Sunday after he attempted to flee deputies in an excavator in Oregon, according to officials. According to KPTV, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday pursued a slow-moving excavator on foot for about a half mile. Jesse B. Shaw allegedly had three warrants and was wanted for stealing a car.
kptv.com
Trailer containing belongings stolen from newly-married couple in Vancouver
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - FOX 12′s Most Wanted stole a trailer from a Vancouver neighborhood over the weekend, and it turns out it was stolen from a couple who just tied the knot. Rich and Kristina Williams got married three weeks ago and married life was going well until...
True Crime Tuesday: What happened to Gregory Allen Toeniskoetter?
In this week's True Crime Tuesday, the co-hosts of the Murder in the Rain podcast are looking into the unsolved murder of Gregory Allen Toeniskoetter.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Names released in deadly crash involving stolen vehicle
WASCO COUNTY – (Press Release issued by Oregon State Police) The names of the occupants involved in the August 10, 2022 crash are:. Elijah Wilson, age 23, from Salem (Driver) Tabitha Scott, age 24, from Newberg (Passenger) ###. Previous Release:. On August 10, 2022, at about 6:30 PM, Oregon...
Man arrested after leading police on chase in stolen truck, attempting to drive through fences and yards
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was arrested Sunday and charged with 34 crimes after leading police on a lengthy chase, first in a car and later on foot, that ended inside a residential home. Officers located a stolen pickup truck on Sunday and attempted a traffic stop, a Portland...
