ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vancouver, WA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Vancouver, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Home, WA
Vancouver, WA
Crime & Safety
Columbia County Spotlight

Scappoose Police Log: Boyfriend arrested for broomstick assault

The Scappoose Police Department responds to calls for service from July 21-31, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Thursday, July 21 Police assisted an outside agency in the 33000 block of East Columbia Avenue. Friday, July 22 Police were dispatched to a non-injury accident in the 34000 block of Northeast Heron Meadows Way. It was reported that the driver hit a parked vehicle, causing damage to the rear...
SCAPPOOSE, OR
kptv.com

Man killed in shooting at N. Portland park

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a deadly shooting that happened in the Portsmouth neighborhood Sunday night. Just after 10 p.m., North Precinct officers responded to a shooting call in the 6000 block of North Fessenden Street, at Northgate Park. Officers arrived to the scene and found a man dead. The victim’s name has not yet been released.
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Violent Crime#Vancouver Police
kptv.com

‘Unknown’ person opens fire in Vancouver backyard, 3 men injured

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - Three men were injured after someone opened fire at a home early Sunday morning in Vancouver, police said. The Vancouver Police Department said just before 4:30 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to the 6900 block of Carolina Lane. When they arrived, they found three men who were shot in a backyard. They learned several people were in the backyard when an “unknown” person walked up and opened fire on the group.
VANCOUVER, WA
KATU.com

Police arrest man carrying fake law enforcement badge, drugs, and cash

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police arrested a suspect who tried to outrun them Sunday, Aug. 14, by trying to drive through yards and a house. The suspect, identified as 36-year-old Joshua Frank Farrell, was allegedly driving a stolen pickup truck when police say he tried to outrun them when he was located in Southeast Portland near 74th Avenue and Powell Boulevard.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Experts concerned deadly 'Rainbow Fentanyl' targeted to children

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office and anti-drug activists are warning of a new, brightly colored form of fentanyl called "Rainbow Fentanyl" and its particular risk to children. The sheriff's Special Investigations Unit said it recovered the new form of the drug at a recent execution of...
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Vancouver, CA
kptv.com

Man found with counterfeit DEA badge, drugs after pursuit in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man is facing 34 charges including impersonating an officer following a pursuit and crash in southeast Portland on Sunday, according to police. Just after 10 a.m., officers found a stolen pickup truck in the area of Southeast 74th and Southeast Powell Boulevard. Officers attempted a traffic stop, but the driver refused to stop and a pursuit began.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Man found shot, killed at North Portland's Northgate Park

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was found dead Sunday night after reports of a shooting at Portland’s Northgate Park, police officials said. The shooting was reported shortly after 10 p.m. Sunday in the 6000 block of North Fessenden Street, at Northgate Park. Arriving officers say they found a...
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy