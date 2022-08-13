Read full article on original website
NBA Player Who Once Had A $75 Million Contract Is Still A Free Agent
Allen Crabbe still remains a free agent on August 15. He has played for the Minnesota Timberwolves, Portland Trail Blazers, Atlanta Hawks and Brooklyn Nets.
Celtics duo Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown slapped with harsh Kawhi Leonard, Paul George reality
There’s no denying that the Boston Celtics’ Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown duo is one of the most dangerous partnerships in the NBA today. Their recent run to the NBA Finals is a clear testament to this fact. If you ask Los Angeles Lakers icon Derek Fisher, however, he believes that Tatum and Brown still […] The post Celtics duo Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown slapped with harsh Kawhi Leonard, Paul George reality appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Allen Iverson Says Philadelphia 76ers Had A Chance In The 2001 NBA Finals Until Shaquille O'Neal Dominated Them: "We Woke Up The Sleeping Giant"
The 2001 NBA Playoffs saw one of the most dominant postseason teams of all time win the championship at the end of it. The Los Angeles Lakers absolutely bulldozed the competition as they looked to repeat as NBA Champions after their title win in 2000 as well. After sweeping the Western Conference, the Lakers were staring down a historic 15-0 postseason run (the first round was a 3-0 sweep over Portland) as they matched up against the Philadelphia 76ers led by Allen Iverson.
Yardbarker
NBA Fans React To Jeanie Buss Saying Michael Jordan Is The GOAT, Not LeBron James: "When Owner Said That Her Player Is Not The GOAT, It Is The End Of Debate"
The GOAT debate is a never-ending topic of conversation among NBA fans, and LeBron James' dominance over the last two decades has elevated him to be a part of that conversation as well. While many still regard Michael Jordan to be the GOAT after he went 6-0 in the NBA Finals to go with his countless other achievements, others point to LeBron's statistical dominance and his all-around game as to why he is the GOAT.
NBA Trade Report: Thunder Center Mike Muscala Linked to Celtics?
Could the Boston Celtics look to trade for Mike Muscala at the trade deadline?
Yardbarker
Russell Westbrook Likes Tweet Criticizing Jeanie Buss: "LeBron Needs To Re-Sign, What Does Jeanie Buss Do? Comes Out And Says Jordan Is The GOAT."
Russell Westbrook is not enjoying living out his childhood dream of being a Los Angeles Laker. The hometown kid was acquired by the team last offseason but had an absolutely dreadful season where the Lakers ended up missing the postseason altogether. The Lakers have been taking a step back every season since their championship win in 2020.
Yardbarker
Stephon Marbury blames LeBron James, Anthony Davis for Lakers' recent shortcomings
Stephon Marbury is one of the most unique superstars in basketball history. After being a highly-touted high schooler and college player, Marbury went on to have a solid but somewhat underwhelming NBA career. Just when it seemed like the story on his career was written, he went to China and...
Lakers News: Shaq Provides His Take on Russell Westbrook-LA Situation
Former Lakers MVP Shaquille O'Neal doesn't blame Russell Westbrook for opting-into his contract for this upcoming season.
‘He was the one who beat us’: Mark Cuban reveals it was NOT Stephen Curry who led Warriors to WCF win vs. Mavs
The Dallas Mavericks came so close last season only to see their NBA Finals dream ruined by eventual champs, the Golden State Warriors. Mavs owner Mark Cuban recently got brutally honest about his team’s heartbreaking loss in the Western Conference Finals, and apparently, he believes that there was one particular Dubs player who proved to […] The post ‘He was the one who beat us’: Mark Cuban reveals it was NOT Stephen Curry who led Warriors to WCF win vs. Mavs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BREAKING: Dallas Mavericks Sign 2 New Players
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Dallas Mavericks are signing two new players to training camp deals.
Yardbarker
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Details The Issues Between Magic Johnson And Paul Westhead: "When You Try To Reign In A 22-Year-Old Elite Athlete From Pushing Himself To Be His Best, You’re Going To Get Conflict."
The 1979-80 season was the birth of the Showtime Lakers but things got off to a rough start for the team. Their coach Jack McKinney suffered a serious accident early on during the season and his assistant Paul Westhead had to take over. Despite the switch, the team flourished which led to Westhead getting the job and they went on to win the title.
Nikola Jokic, Nuggets will host Suns on Christmas Day in 2022-23 NBA season
The Denver Nuggets have legitimate championship aspirations in 2022-23. As matchups for the NBA’s holiday marquee continue being revealed, the league is treating two-time defending MVP Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets accordingly. Mike Singer of the Denver Post reported on Sunday that Denver will face off with the Phoenix Suns on the NBA’s Christmas slate […] The post Nikola Jokic, Nuggets will host Suns on Christmas Day in 2022-23 NBA season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dodgers News: LA Insider Makes Bold Claim About Gavin Lux
Dodgers second baseman Gavin Lux has been on a tear with insiders taking notice of how well he'd be for other teams
Derek Fisher gives Lakers fans a harsh Clippers reality check
Derek Fisher knows very well that the Los Angeles Clippers are a major threat to the Los Angeles Lakers’ dominance in LA. With the Clippers getting a healthy Kawhi Leonard back and adding former star point guard John Wall to the roster, they are certainly looking like legitimate title contenders in the West. Fisher — […] The post Derek Fisher gives Lakers fans a harsh Clippers reality check appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Jeanie Buss On Her Father's Goal Of Surpassing The Celtics In Championships: "We Have To Continue That Quest, And We’ll Do So.”
When Jerry Buss purchased the Lakers in 1979, he had a goal in mind, which was to surpass the Boston Celtics in championships. It may not seem far-fetched to the modern NBA fan, but when Buss had taken over the team, they had won 6 championships as compared to 13 for the Celtics.
Lakers Land Bulls’ Coby White In Bold Trade Scenario
The Los Angeles Lakers haven’t undergone much change this NBA offseason despite underachieving so much last season. One thing is clear: they need more competent perimeter play. The Lakers certainly entered 2021-22 with star power. Between LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook, they may have had the most...
Should The Grizzlies Look At Free Agent Blake Griffin?
On August 16, Blake Griffin still remains a free agent. The six-time NBA All-Star played for the Brooklyn Nets last season, but the best years of his career came with the Los Angeles Clippers and Detroit Pistons.
Video: Paul George Scrimmages With Patrick Beverley and Pascal Siakam
LA Clippers F Paul George, Toronto Raptors F Pascal Siakam, and Utah Jazz G Patrick Beverley all trained together
EXCLUSIVE: Tyronn Lue on John Wall, Kawhi Leonard, Warriors championship, Clippers title hopes
LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue hopped off a plane in Paris, eager to knock a few things off his list. First, he wanted to work out newly re-signed Nicolas Batum, who had been in France training as the national team prepares for the FIBA Basketball World Cup European Qualifiers. Second, Lue […] The post EXCLUSIVE: Tyronn Lue on John Wall, Kawhi Leonard, Warriors championship, Clippers title hopes appeared first on ClutchPoints.
