'He was literally throwing it back' | Texas man found guilty of child sexual assault drinks water during verdict reading, dies afterwards

Landlord seeking eviction charged after false 911 call
A Fort Worth man is charged with making a false report to induce an unnecessary emergency response in an incident last January.
Man convicted of murdering McKinney real estate agent scheduled for execution
The man who murdered a McKinney real estate agent 16 years ago is scheduled to go to his own death tomorrow in Huntsville. But Kosoul Chanthakoummane has already had his execution delayed
Man dies immediately after he was found guilty in Denton County, Texas Rangers investigating
The Texas Rangers are investigating the in-custody death of a Frisco man who died minutes after he was found guilty of five counts of sexual assault of a child in a Denton County courtroom, according to the Denton County Sheriff’s Office. Edward Leclair, 57, was arrested in 2018 after...
Local Man Sentenced to Life in Prison
A jury handed down the maximum sentence on Thursday to a man found guilty of killing his wife in 2021, the Collin County District Attorney’s Office announced in a news release. Joseph Daniel Enriquez, 55, of Anna, Texas, received a life sentence for the murder. “While the criminal justice...
Garland man wants to represent himself at murder trial
28-year old Jimmy Eugene Johnson is representing himself in a murder trial that could send him to prison for life. Johnson is accused of the strangulation death of Carla Patricia Jones, a transgendered woman.
Arrest warrant reveals what allegedly led to deadly shooting of North Texas youth football coach
LANCASTER, Texas — A deadly shooting at a North Texas youth football game Saturday happened during an argument over the score, according to an arrest warrant affidavit obtained by WFAA on Tuesday. Yaqub Talib was arrested in the shooting death of Mike Hickmon. Both men were football coaches in...
Sanger woman indicted for April murder of her new husband
On April 25, a woman from Sanger called Denton police to say her husband had been shot as they were driving through the city. At that time they had only been married a few days.
Fort Worth woman shot from outside her apartment while she slept, police say
FORT WORTH, Texas — Police are looking for the suspect that shot into a Fort Worth apartment, striking a woman while she was sleeping. According to the police department, officers were dispatched to the Carmen Apartments at 2700 Dawn West, near West Loop 820 and Interstate 30, shortly before 5 a.m. Tuesday.
Sleeping woman shot through apartment window, Fort Worth police say
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Police are investigating after they say a sleeping woman was shot through her apartment window Tuesday morning.At about 4:49 a.m. Aug. 16, police were sent to a shooting call at the Carmen Apartments in the 2700 block of Dawn West.When officers arrived, they found a woman with a single gunshot wound to her upper chest. Police say she had been asleep in her first-floor bedroom, which has a window that faces the 9200 block of North Normandale Street.Police said the suspect—who has not been identified at this time—discharged a firearm from the apartment yard or the roadway then fled in an unknown direction.The victim was taken to Harris Hospital in stable condition and this remains an ongoing investigation.
A 'minor crash' ends in fatal shooting in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas — An argument on a Fort Worth roadway after a “minor accident” led to a deadly shooting early Monday morning, police said. A man was shot and killed in the incident, which happened around 2:30 a.m. at the intersection of South University Drive and the Interstate 30 entrance ramp.
19-year-old charged with Mesquite murder
MESQUITE, Texas - A 19-year-old has been arrested for a murder in Mesquite. Michelle Myahana Johnson was charged with murder in the death of 33-year-old Jabari Walters. Walters, who is from New Orleans, was fatally shot on August 11, in the 3800 block of Anthony Drive. Responding officers found Walters...
Arson suspect arrested in White Settlement
White Settlement police have found the man they’ve been looking for since Saturday night when a home was destroyed by a fire blamed on an arsonist.
Overcrowding report reveals issues for Tarrant County Juvenile Detention Center
FORT WORTH, Texas — The man behind a report about overcrowding at the Tarrant County Juvenile Detention Center is also sharing what bothers him the most about the facility, a sentiment shared among others, as members of the Tarrant County Commissioners Board are calling for immediate changes. The commissioner...
Fort Worth Police searching for suspect in machete attack
Fort Worth…police are looking for a man who attacked another man with a machette then took off on his bike. Police say the attack happened yesterday at a park near the Riverside Community Center
District Attorney Recovers $18K in Church's Stolen Money
Parker County District Attorney managed to recover $18K in stolen church money.Karl Fredrickson/Unsplash. Over $18,000 has been returned to a Parker County church after a past employee had embezzled funds. NBC DFW reports that Janet Walker was a former secretary at the church and was previously convicted on June 14, of embezzling money from the nonprofit organization.
Found guilty at trial, Texas man drinks cloudy liquid, dies
A man on trial in Texas died Thursday after drinking from a large water bottle containing a cloudy liquid as a jury found him guilty of child sexual assault, officials said.
Fort Worth ISD school bus with students on board involved in roll-over accident
FORT WORTH, Texas - A Fort Worth ISD school bus fell onto its side Tuesday morning. Fort Worth police say just before 7:30 a.m., a passenger vehicle made an unsafe lane change while the bus traveled east on E Rosedale Street near Tierney Road, forcing the bus to jump a curb.
Fort Worth police seek man who punched Family Dollar store worker
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - Fort Worth police are searching for a man who they said punched a Family Dollar store worker in the face on Aug. 7. It happened shortly after 9 p.m. at the store in the 4900 block of Mansfield Highway.Police said the suspect entered the store with a woman. She allegedly stole some items as he was paying at the register. A store employee followed her to the parking lot, as did the suspect, who then assaulted to worker. The man and woman then fled on foot. According to police, they have stolen from the store before.Anyone who recognizes them is asked to call 817.392.4377.
Homicide at 3015 E. Ledbetter Drive
Anthony Charles Barber Jr., 19 years old, was arrested for the Homicide at 3015 E. Ledbetter Drive. If you have any additional information concerning the suspect highlighted in the video, contact Detective Chad Murphy, #8966, with the Dallas Police Department Homicide Unit at (214) 283-4934 or chad.murphy@dallascityhall.com. Please reference case number 090072-2022.
Man shot and killed after argument over crash in Fort Worth, police say
FORT WORTH, Texas — An argument on a Fort Worth roadway led to a deadly shooting early Monday morning, police said. A man was shot and killed in the incident, which happened around 2:30 a.m. at the intersection of South University Drive and the Interstate 30 entrance ramp, according to a police news release.
