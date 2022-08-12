Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KFVS12
City of Anna and Carbondale receive hundreds of thousands in grant money to improve their downtown’s
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Over 100 million dollars in grants were awarded to city’s across the state of Illinois for the Rebuild Illinois downtowns and main streets capital program. Only 2 communities throughout southern Illinois were awarded money. Leaders in Carbondale and Anna are making plans to spruce up...
KFVS12
Kennett boy finalist in USA Mullet competition
KENNETT, Mo. (KFVS) - A Kennett is in the running for a big prize, if his mane is voted supreme. Zander Trainer is one of 25 finalists in the Kids Division of the USA Mullet Championships. Voting for the competition began online Monday, August 15 and runs through Friday, August...
KFVS12
Carbondale and Anna to receive money to spruce up their towns
Authorities believe propane gas leak caused Wyatt home explosion. Southeast Missouri State students return for fall semester. Southeast Missouri State students return for fall semester. CTC receives fire truck from Jackson Fire Department. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. The Cape Girardeau technical college received a big red gift this afternoon.
KFVS12
Funeral arrangements set for wife of Carbondale Mayor
The Jackson Fire Department donated a fire truck for the CTC's new science fire program. Anna, Carbondale receive grant money to spruce-up downtowns. Carbondale and Anna were the only communities in southern Illinois awarded the state grants. Preview of Mississippi Mingle, family charity fundraising event. Updated: Aug. 10, 2022 at...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wpsdlocal6.com
More photos from the scene
One victim in Wyatt, Missouri, house explosion has died, sheriff's captain says. The victims were taken to hospitals in St. Louis, Cape Girardeau and Paducah. Serious burn injuries were reported.
KFVS12
Scott City school district wins technology award
Mineral Area College ribbon cutting in Cape Girardeau. Cape Fire Department starts new fire cadet program. Cape Fire Department starts new fire cadet program. One killed, several injured in house explosion in Wyatt, Mo. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. One killed, several injured in house explosion in Wyatt, Mo. One...
suntimesnews.com
Meet the Iron Riders at Battle of Pilot Knob State Historic Site
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Join Missouri State Parks’ noted reenactor and historian Kevin Smith as he presents the history of the legendary Iron Riders. The event begins with a reception at 5:30 p.m., followed by the presentation at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29 at Battle of Pilot Knob State Historic Site.
dailyegyptian.com
Veo works with Carbondale to ensure safe experience for e-scooter riders and the public
People in Carbondale may have noticed scooters over the past few weeks parked in groups on the side of the road, or resting solo on a sidewalk. In mid-July, Veo, a company that offers short term rentals for electric scooters, expanded its business to include the greater Carbondale area. More...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KFVS12
Members of Cape Girardeau Tenants discuss better living conditions
Hundreds came out to enjoy the Mississippi Mingle fundraiser event in Cape Girardeau. Hope Therapeutic Center expands to more southeast Mo. cities. The Hope Therapeutic Center expanded to Sikeston and Farmington. Heartland residents react to CDC easing its COVID-19 guidelines. Updated: Aug. 12, 2022 at 10:00 PM CDT. |. Some...
KFVS12
Scott City School District wins tech award against schools in Midwest
SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Heartland School is celebrating after winning a technology award against more than 100 schools across the Midwest. Scott City School District is a recent award winner for the Midwest Tech Talk Technology Department Excellence Award. Midwest Tech Talk is a two day conference event...
wsiu.org
Rebuild Illinois money will boost southern Illinois projects
More than $100 million in state funding for downtown revitalization projects will benefit parts of southern Illinois. The city of Anna will receive more than 800-thousand dollars for downtown streetscape projects along with water and sewer improvements. Carbondale is getting more than $2 million dollars for its Downtown Arts and...
KFVS12
Southeast Missouri State, Career Technology Center partner for bachelor’s degree in respiratory therapy program
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A new collaboration between Southeast Missouri State University and the Cape Girardeau Career and Technology Center (CTC) will provide bachelor’s degree in respiratory therapy. While the CTC currently provides a therapy certificate program, upcoming changes to accreditation and education levels will mean respiratory therapists...
tncontentexchange.com
Earthquake reported near Leadwood Saturday morning
An earthquake was reported Saturday about 6 a.m., halfway between Leadwood and Potosi, north of Highway 8. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake measured 1.9 magnitude and 6 km depth, or more than 3 miles depth. According to city-data.com, Leadwood-area historical earthquake activity is significantly above the Missouri...
recordpatriot.com
Haunted, historic mansion in St. Louis is up for sale
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The historic home built by Captain Lewis Bissell, a veteran of the War Of 1812, has in recent decades been known as a restaurant and dinner theater, but it is said there's more of a mystery within the walls beyond a scripted play — the alleged ghostly spirts of Bissell and one of, or both, of his wives, according to Legends Of America.
KFVS12
Group in Cape Girardeau talk to renters about living conditions
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - An organization in Cape Girardeau is looking to help local renters. Members with Cape Girardeau Tenants were out going door-to-door connecting with people and informing them about better and safer living conditions for tenants. This group went around various areas in Cape Girardeau to talk...
FOX2now.com
Tractor-trailer involved in McKinley Bridge crash
ST. LOUIS – First responders are at the scene of a crash that has taken place on McKinley Bridge. The crash took place westbound on the Missouri side heading to downtown St. Louis around 8:00 a.m. Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX flew over the area and showed that a semi-truck and three other vehicles were involved in the crash. Injuries are involved in the crash as one person was carried into an ambulance on a stretcher.
Missouri house explosion leaves multiple people hurt
A house explosion in southeast Missouri has left several people injured and a neighboring home in flames, authorities say.
wpsdlocal6.com
One victim in Wyatt, Missouri, house explosion has died, sheriff's captain says, 9 seriously injured
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, MO — A man has died following an explosion in Wyatt, Missouri, that injured multiple people, Mississippi County Sheriff's Capt. Barry Morgan says. Earlier Monday morning, Morgan told Local 6 that 10 people were hospitalized because of the explosion, with serious burn injuries reported. Shortly before noon, Morgan said the nine remaining victims' injuries are beginning to escalate in severity.
RFT (Riverfront Times)
St. Louis Did Not Flood, Some Insurance Companies Say
In south city’s Ellendale neighborhood, almost all the homes on Hermitage Avenue are condemned, leaving residents displaced. Hermitage backs up to the River Des Peres and amid late July's unprecedented rainfall, the houses on the street were some of the worst-hit in an area that saw widespread damage. Residents...
KFVS12
‘It feels impossible’; flood victims wade through clean-up efforts as hundreds of homes are condemned
UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. (KMOV) - Outside of Carol Horth’s University City home sits a large red dumpster filled with flood-soaked furniture, clothing and memories. “I’ve lost half of my belongings in the basement, so I can’t walk away from the balance of what I have,” said Horth, who’s lived in the home on Birch Lane for two decades.
Comments / 0