Destiny 2: Season Of The Haunted Comes To An End With A Final Story Beat
The end of Destiny 2's Season of the Haunted is fast approaching. However, fans looking for a bit more story before they say goodbye are in luck. Players logging into Destiny 2 for the last week of Season of the Haunted will receive a message that says High Alert: Anomaly Detected - H.E.L.M. This message will show up in the Milestones tab on the Destination page as well, marking the final story beat for Season of the Haunted. The ship's proximity to the Nightmare-ridden Leviathan and the Crown of Sorrow has brought strange things onto the H.E.L.M., such as the growth of Egregore. Now, concluding the story of Season of the Haunted, Calus has one last message for the Guardian.
Destiny 2 Showcase: Start Time, How To Watch, What To Expect
Season 18 of Destiny 2 is almost here, and with just a few days left to go, Bungie is keeping its cards close to its chest before it officially reveals what's next for players in the Destiny 2 Showcase. While Season of the Haunted was a spooky exploration of a derelict spaceship inhabited by emotion-ghosts and corrupted Cabal troops that players could practice their new Solar 3.0 builds on, very little is known about what Season 18 will have to offer.
Fortnite Dragon Ball Super Crossover: All Skins, Weapons, Quests, And More
The Fortnite Dragon Ball crossover is officially here following weeks of rumors, leaks, and teases, and it's one of the most expansive collaborations in the battle royale's history. Goku, Vegeta, Beerus, and Bulma skins have been added to the game, with all but Beerus sporting alternate styles. Elsewhere in the game, new Dragon Ball weapons, Creative mode maps, and a limited-time free battle pass-like rewards track bring players a ton more to see and do in Fortnite all inspired by Dragon Ball Super. Here's everything you need to know about the Fortnite x Dragon Ball event.
Fortnite Dragon Ball Challenges: All Quests, Rewards, And Guides
Fortnite and Dragon Ball Super have officially crossed over for one of the video game's biggest collaborations in its nearly five-year history. The event is packed with new things to see and do. You can visit several Dragon Ball maps in Creative mode, find new weapons and items around the island in battle royale, purchase one of four new character skins, and more. For most people, the big draw is going to be the Dragon Ball Power Unleashed Quests, or likely better known simply as the Fortnite Dragon Ball challenges. There's a ton already in the game with many more to come over the course of the two-week event. Here's all you need to know about these new Dragon Ball challenges in Fortnite.
Pokemon Unite: Basics Of Boost Emblems
Pokemon Unite had its one-year anniversary a few weeks ago and featured celebratory login rewards, new commemorative skins, discounts, anniversary missions, and bonuses for players returning after a long enough hiatus. Glaceon alongside Buzzwole released, and Tyranitar is approaching soon. The game has not slowed down with new content released each month from its initial release.
QuakeCon 2022 Sales Are Live With Deals On Great Bethesda Games
QuakeCon 2022 kicks off on August 18, but ahead of the event, you’ll find tons of great Bethesda games available with steep discounts. PlayStation, Switch, Xbox, and PC are all represented in the savings, with hit games like Deathloop, Fallout 4, and plenty of retro hits on sale for low prices. Below you’ll find a breakout of some of the best deals.
Overwatch 2 Will Launch With Cross-Progression, Here's How To Make Sure Your Account Is Ready
After years of fans longing for a way to merge their Overwatch profiles across various consoles, Blizzard is finally adding cross-progression to the popular first-person hero shooter. With the addition of this feature, players will gain access to all their in-game cosmetics and statistics regardless of what platform they are playing on. The merge will officially go into effect on October 4--the same day Overwatch 2 launches--though those looking to take advantage of cross-progression can enable the feature starting today.
Rollerdrome Review
Rollerdrome is similar to Roll7's other titles in that it's a single-player skating game that emphasizes performing tricks, but this isn't just an OlliOlli game with guns. Rollerdrome eschews the side-scrolling nature of Roll7's famous platformer series for fully 3D skate park-like arenas; as you skate through a single area, you must utilize walls and ramps to loop yourself around and to perform tricks.
