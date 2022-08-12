ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

WETM 18 News

Historic 19th century Elmira building up for sale

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — After several grants and years of work to restore a historic Elmira home, local groups are now looking for a buyer to help bring the Richardson-Kennedy house to its former glory. Located at 359 W Church St in Elmira, the Former Ritz Carriage House, now known as the Richardson-Kennedy house, was […]
ELMIRA, NY
foodieflashpacker.com

7 Must-Try Ithaca Restaurants | Best Restaurants In Ithaca NY

You’ll fall in love with Ithaca Falls and the surrounding area. It’s “gorges.” Located on Cayuga Lake, which is the longest lake in the Finger Lakes region of New York, are gorges and waterfalls, including Buttermilk Falls. Discover Ithaca Commons, a downtown pedestrian center featuring shops,...
ITHACA, NY
NewsChannel 36

203rd Annual Steuben County Fair Opens Today

BATH, N.Y. (WENY) - The longest running county fair in the U.S. opened Monday. This year marks the 203rd annual Steuben County fair in Bath. The fair runs through Sunday, August 21st. This year's fair features animal showings, a demolition derby, rodeo, monster trucks, live music, food, exhibits, and more....
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
City
Ithaca, NY
County
Tompkins County, NY
Ithaca, NY
Entertainment
NewsChannel 36

M&T Bank Awarded $58,000 For Southern Tier Hunger Relief Organizations

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WENY) - M&T Bank awarded $58,000 in grant funding to local organizations that are working to address food insecurity across the southern tier. The funding will go toward several organizations in Chemung, Tompkins, and Tioga counties. "Nobody should have to worry about where their next meal will come...
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
mylittlefalls.com

Butter has arrived in Syracuse

More than 800 pounds of butter has arrived at the New York State Fairgrounds in Syracuse, N.Y., as construction of one of Central New York’s best-kept secrets and most beloved attractions gets underway – the 54th Annual American Dairy Association North East Butter Sculpture, sponsored by Wegmans. Sculptors...
SYRACUSE, NY
visitfingerlakes.com

Labor Day - It starts with a burning Ring of Fire!

Labor Day Weekend is the unofficial end of summer, but it really depends how you look at it. No matter how much I adore summer, fall gives me a little kick in the butt to ramp things up again and get rolling on new projects. But, before we bid adieu to those ‘lazy days of summer,’ let’s enjoy our last sun-soaked afternoons and balmy evenings with Labor Day weekend activities topped off by the awesome “Ring of Fire” celebrations on Canandaigua, Honeoye, and Keuka Lakes..
CANANDAIGUA, NY
14850.com

Welcome to Ithaca! A dining guide for visitors and new arrivals.

This week the Ithaca area is welcoming thousands of students and their families to town, some for the first time, and 14850 Dining has some suggestions on where to dine whether you’re a new arrival, a visitor, or a longtime Tompkins County resident. Starting the day off right. They...
ITHACA, NY
Person
Robin
localsyr.com

SUNY Cortland using hooved helpers to keep solar panels tidy

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Keeping solar panel property clean is never boar-ing at SUNY Cortland. In June, the university announced that they started using Mouflon rams and their hunger to help keep the land around the solar panels tidy. Now, SUNY Cortland has two new animals to help keep...
CORTLAND, NY
lifeinthefingerlakes.com

“Crazy Hot” Real Estate Market in the Finger Lakes

Have you wondered what’s going on with the current real estate market, with multiple offers for properties, specifically in the Finger Lakes? Locals have long known that the Finger Lakes Region is a very special place. Many who were once visitors are now buyers, having discovered the beautiful lakes, hills, hiking trails, parks and vineyards, great restaurants and shops and, of course, friendly local people – all within hours of major cities such as New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Cleveland and Pittsburgh. People have even come to the area from the Midwest, South and the West Coast.
CANANDAIGUA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Quilts of Valor in the Southern Tier

MILLERTON, PA (WENY) -- Toni Bourdette has dedicated herself to giving back to veterans in the Southern Tier. Quilts of Valor, a nationally-known organization, gives handmade quilts to honor veterans for their service. Right now, Bourdette has over 150 quilts to work on, with a group of 55 volunteers in the Southern Tier.
ELMIRA, NY
newyorkupstate.com

One of the best-rated wine tours in the US is in the Finger Lakes

Ithaca, N.Y. — When it comes to wine tours, Upstate New York is a grape place to be. Experience! The Finger Lakes, a tour that takes wine lovers around three picturesque lakes in New York’s wine country, has been rated among the top 10 best wine tours in the United States by USA Today’s 10Best. It was tapped as the sixth best in the nation, according to 10Best, and made the list alongside a wine tour in California’s renowned Sonoma County.
ITHACA, NY
WETM 18 News

Chemung County Habitat for Humanity holds Women’s Build 2022

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The sounds of hammers hitting walls, shovels scraping up debris, and sheetrock tumbling to the bottom of a metal container could all be heard at 702 Standish St. in Elmira, Saturday morning. Chemung County Habitat for Humanity, along with other local organizations, gathered over 50 volunteers, over 40 of them being […]
ELMIRA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Meet Pepe, WENY's SPCA Pet of the Week!

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Meet Pepe, WENY's Pet of the Week from the Chemung County Humane Society & SPCA!. Pepe is an almost 9-year-old male Dachshund/Standard Smooth Haired/Miniature Pinscher mix who thinks everything is fun and meant to be played with. According to the SPCA, Pepe is choosy with certain...
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
NewsChannel 36

Ithaca Police Officer Christine Barksdale Retires After 25 Years of Service

ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) - Members of the Ithaca Police Department gave a final salute to a fellow officer on her last day with the department. On Monday, officer Christine Barksdale officially stepped down from the Ithaca Police Department. She is retiring after 25 years with the department. Family, friends, and...
ITHACA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Arnot Ogden Medical Center To Hold 50th Anniversary of NICU

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - Arnot will soon be celebrating its 50th anniversary of the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. The event will take place on Sunday, August 21st from 11 AM to 3 PM behind the Arnot Ogden Medical Center. There will also be a reunion for all graduates of the NICU.
ELMIRA, NY

