Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Historic 19th century Elmira building up for sale
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — After several grants and years of work to restore a historic Elmira home, local groups are now looking for a buyer to help bring the Richardson-Kennedy house to its former glory. Located at 359 W Church St in Elmira, the Former Ritz Carriage House, now known as the Richardson-Kennedy house, was […]
A Look Inside the Historic Strand Theater Building in Binghamton
The century-old Strand Theater building in downtown Binghamton has seen some tough times over the last few decades but the place is about to get a new life. The property at 27 Chenango Street was acquired by Chenango Flats LLC of Brooklyn for $100,000 last September, which also purchased the neighboring Stone Opera House for $900,000.
foodieflashpacker.com
7 Must-Try Ithaca Restaurants | Best Restaurants In Ithaca NY
You’ll fall in love with Ithaca Falls and the surrounding area. It’s “gorges.” Located on Cayuga Lake, which is the longest lake in the Finger Lakes region of New York, are gorges and waterfalls, including Buttermilk Falls. Discover Ithaca Commons, a downtown pedestrian center featuring shops,...
NewsChannel 36
203rd Annual Steuben County Fair Opens Today
BATH, N.Y. (WENY) - The longest running county fair in the U.S. opened Monday. This year marks the 203rd annual Steuben County fair in Bath. The fair runs through Sunday, August 21st. This year's fair features animal showings, a demolition derby, rodeo, monster trucks, live music, food, exhibits, and more....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NewsChannel 36
M&T Bank Awarded $58,000 For Southern Tier Hunger Relief Organizations
BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WENY) - M&T Bank awarded $58,000 in grant funding to local organizations that are working to address food insecurity across the southern tier. The funding will go toward several organizations in Chemung, Tompkins, and Tioga counties. "Nobody should have to worry about where their next meal will come...
mylittlefalls.com
Butter has arrived in Syracuse
More than 800 pounds of butter has arrived at the New York State Fairgrounds in Syracuse, N.Y., as construction of one of Central New York’s best-kept secrets and most beloved attractions gets underway – the 54th Annual American Dairy Association North East Butter Sculpture, sponsored by Wegmans. Sculptors...
visitfingerlakes.com
Labor Day - It starts with a burning Ring of Fire!
Labor Day Weekend is the unofficial end of summer, but it really depends how you look at it. No matter how much I adore summer, fall gives me a little kick in the butt to ramp things up again and get rolling on new projects. But, before we bid adieu to those ‘lazy days of summer,’ let’s enjoy our last sun-soaked afternoons and balmy evenings with Labor Day weekend activities topped off by the awesome “Ring of Fire” celebrations on Canandaigua, Honeoye, and Keuka Lakes..
14850.com
Welcome to Ithaca! A dining guide for visitors and new arrivals.
This week the Ithaca area is welcoming thousands of students and their families to town, some for the first time, and 14850 Dining has some suggestions on where to dine whether you’re a new arrival, a visitor, or a longtime Tompkins County resident. Starting the day off right. They...
RELATED PEOPLE
Queens of quilting: Cicero-based Plank Road Quilt Guild nears 40th anniversary
CICERO — In 1982, a group of seven local ladies gathered to share their love of quilting. They called themselves “the Crazy Quilters.” By the next year, they had rebranded as the “Plank Road Quilter’s Guild” as a nod to North Syracuse’s plank road — the first in the nation — built in 1846. Now […]
localsyr.com
SUNY Cortland using hooved helpers to keep solar panels tidy
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Keeping solar panel property clean is never boar-ing at SUNY Cortland. In June, the university announced that they started using Mouflon rams and their hunger to help keep the land around the solar panels tidy. Now, SUNY Cortland has two new animals to help keep...
Peek Inside This Quaint Tiny House for Sale in Binghamton
With the economy what is it, I can't help but think that all of the tiny house owners of the world are the ones laughing at those of us who live in traditional homes right now. There was a time when tiny houses weren't as accepted as they are right...
Finger Lakes Music, Comedy, & Cannabis Festival returns
The 2nd Annual Finger Lakes Music, Comedy, and Cannabis Festival will return to the Trumansburg Fairgrounds on Saturday, September 24th.
IN THIS ARTICLE
lifeinthefingerlakes.com
“Crazy Hot” Real Estate Market in the Finger Lakes
Have you wondered what’s going on with the current real estate market, with multiple offers for properties, specifically in the Finger Lakes? Locals have long known that the Finger Lakes Region is a very special place. Many who were once visitors are now buyers, having discovered the beautiful lakes, hills, hiking trails, parks and vineyards, great restaurants and shops and, of course, friendly local people – all within hours of major cities such as New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Cleveland and Pittsburgh. People have even come to the area from the Midwest, South and the West Coast.
NewsChannel 36
Quilts of Valor in the Southern Tier
MILLERTON, PA (WENY) -- Toni Bourdette has dedicated herself to giving back to veterans in the Southern Tier. Quilts of Valor, a nationally-known organization, gives handmade quilts to honor veterans for their service. Right now, Bourdette has over 150 quilts to work on, with a group of 55 volunteers in the Southern Tier.
newyorkupstate.com
One of the best-rated wine tours in the US is in the Finger Lakes
Ithaca, N.Y. — When it comes to wine tours, Upstate New York is a grape place to be. Experience! The Finger Lakes, a tour that takes wine lovers around three picturesque lakes in New York’s wine country, has been rated among the top 10 best wine tours in the United States by USA Today’s 10Best. It was tapped as the sixth best in the nation, according to 10Best, and made the list alongside a wine tour in California’s renowned Sonoma County.
localsyr.com
Bouckville antique show kicks off Monday with over 2000 dealers & vendors on site
BOUCKVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Antique lovers are not going to want to miss this! New York’s largest antique and collectibles show is back, starting August 15 until August 21. According to madison-bouckville.com, over 2,000 dealers and vendors will be on-site and have an array of collectibles from past centuries...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Chemung County Habitat for Humanity holds Women’s Build 2022
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The sounds of hammers hitting walls, shovels scraping up debris, and sheetrock tumbling to the bottom of a metal container could all be heard at 702 Standish St. in Elmira, Saturday morning. Chemung County Habitat for Humanity, along with other local organizations, gathered over 50 volunteers, over 40 of them being […]
NewsChannel 36
Meet Pepe, WENY's SPCA Pet of the Week!
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Meet Pepe, WENY's Pet of the Week from the Chemung County Humane Society & SPCA!. Pepe is an almost 9-year-old male Dachshund/Standard Smooth Haired/Miniature Pinscher mix who thinks everything is fun and meant to be played with. According to the SPCA, Pepe is choosy with certain...
NewsChannel 36
Ithaca Police Officer Christine Barksdale Retires After 25 Years of Service
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) - Members of the Ithaca Police Department gave a final salute to a fellow officer on her last day with the department. On Monday, officer Christine Barksdale officially stepped down from the Ithaca Police Department. She is retiring after 25 years with the department. Family, friends, and...
NewsChannel 36
Arnot Ogden Medical Center To Hold 50th Anniversary of NICU
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - Arnot will soon be celebrating its 50th anniversary of the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. The event will take place on Sunday, August 21st from 11 AM to 3 PM behind the Arnot Ogden Medical Center. There will also be a reunion for all graduates of the NICU.
Comments / 0