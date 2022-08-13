ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Apothecary Ale House opens in new location

By Joe Lint
 4 days ago

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Apothecary Ale House has opened its doors to a new location on 227 Spruce Street in Morgantown.

They are known for high end craft beers, the harder to find beers, and additional knowledge of what goes into making the beers.

“We focused on what the best West Virginia has to offer, the U.S., and what Europe has as well,” said Grace Hutchens, co-owner of Apothecary Ale House, “we really specialize on helping people with our knowledge of the beers and helping them appreciate and understand the intricacies and delicacies of it.”

The new venue offers a larger indoor location with an expanded food menu and has an additional outdoor patio and seating area.

    30 taps at Apothecary Ale House
    Apothecary Ale House. (WBOY Image)
    Apothecary Ale House. (WBOY Image)
    Outdoor seating and patio at Apothecary Ale House.
    Outdoor seating and patio at Apothecary Ale House. (WBOY Image)
    (WBOY Image)
    (WBOY Image)
    Outside Apothecary Ale House. (WBOY Image)

Hutchens says, “we always wanted an outdoor space, our old location couldn’t facilitate that really.”

Apothecary features 30 different taps, 140 different bottles of beers, red and white wines.

Apothecary Ale House has been in downtown Morgantown for ten years and was previously located on Chestnut Street. They are open 7 days a week from 11-12 a.m.

To find out events and more information on the Apothecary Ale House Facebook page, click here.

