Wave 3
Man shot, killed in Portland neighborhood; police investigating
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man has died after being shot in the Portland neighborhood on Tuesday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. Around 8 p.m., officers were called to the 2600 block of West Main Street on reports of a shooting, LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff confirmed. Officers arrived and...
Wave 3
LMPD: Teenager taken to hospital after shooting in Smoketown Jackson neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A teenager is in the hospital after he was shot in the Smoketown Jackson neighborhood Tuesday night. Beth Ruoff with Louisville Metro Police Department said the shooting happened shortly after 8 p.m. Officers responded to the 500 block of East Jacob Street and found a teenager...
Wave 3
Man wounded in Bashford Manor neighborhood shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating an overnight shooting that has left a man hospitalized. The victim was found by officers around 12:45 a.m. after officers were called to the 3300 block of River Chase Court. He was taken to University of Louisville Hospital and listed in serious condition, according to LMPD.
wdrb.com
Louisville police arrest man found with stolen mail, including checks
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police arrested a man for having stolen mail, including checks, that didn't belong to him. Clarence Still, 40, was arrested for the crime on Monday. He's charged with receiving stolen property, having a gun as a convicted felon and for possession of crystal meth.
WLKY.com
Mother of slain woman attends arraignment of man in Smoketown double homicide case
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The mother of a murdered woman was in court Tuesday morning for the accused killer’s arraignment. A grand jury indicted Mahlon Harris for the murders of Antonia Lucas and Daniel Key, Jr. Police say Harris shot them in December 2020 while they were inside a...
Wave 3
18-year-old arrested in Shively homicide case appears in court
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A teenager who was charged in connection to a shooting death of a 29-year-old man in early June appeared in court on Monday morning. Javontae Stewart-Moore, 18, was charged with complicity to murder in the death of Jordin Barnes near the 4500 block of Dixie Highway that happened on June 5.
k105.com
Allegedly intoxicated teenager flees Grayson Co. deputy on ATV with juvenile passenger
An allegedly intoxicated teenager has been arrested after fleeing a Grayson County deputy on an ATV with a juvenile on board. Sunday morning at approximately 1:00, Grayson County Deputy Nick Pruitt responded to a suspicious persons call in the 6200 block of Duff Road. When Pruitt arrived on scene, near the intersection of Duff and Shores Road, he encountered 18-year-old Landon J. McGill, of Goshen, “at a church … consuming alcoholic beverages,” according to the arrest citation.
953wiki.com
Salem Man Charged With Dealing Narcotics
August 14, 2022, Kaden D. Wells-Martin 20 Salem, Indiana, was arrested on a warrant for level 4 felony (3 Cts) dealing cocaine / narcotic drug and level 6 felony (3 Cts) possession of a scheduled drug. Wells-Martin's arrest is the result of a several month long narcotic investigation led by Madison Police Detective's Kyle Cutshaw and Ricky Harris. The pills allegedly dealt by Wells-Martin are believed to contain fentanyl.
Wave 3
LMPD: Investigation underway after man found shot in Wyandotte/Oakdale neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a man was found shot in the Wyandotte/Oakdale neighborhood Monday morning. Just before 9 a.m., Louisville Metro police officers were called to the 800 block of West Florence Avenue on a report of a shooting, LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis said. When...
WLKY.com
Man hospitalized in serious condition after being shot in Bashford Manor
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is in serious condition at the hospital after being shot early Tuesday morning in the Bashford Manor neighborhood, according to Louisville Metro Police. Just before 12:45 a.m., LMPD Sixth Division officers responded to a shooting in the 330o block of River Chase Court. That...
wdrb.com
Louisville police investigating multiple mail carrier armed robberies from last 2 weeks
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Police are investigating two different incidents where a mail carrier was robbed in the middle of the day. The first robbery happened at the end of July and LMPD says that a USPS worker was robbed at knifepoint on Main Street. The suspect also stole a master key.
WLKY.com
Police ask for help finding Louisville man who disappeared in June
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for help finding a man who has been missing for more than a month and is believed to be in danger. LMPD's Missing Persons Unit issued an "Operation Return Home" for David Floyd, who they say has not been seen since June 29. They say they are concerned for his safety.
WLKY.com
LMPD charge Louisville woman with murder in Watterson Expressway crash, victim identified
Louisville Metro Police have charged a Louisville woman with murder in connection with a deadly fiery crash that shut down the Watterson Expressway for several hours early Sunday morning. Police have arrested 42-year-old Maria Lara. Arrest records say Lara had been drinking prior to rear-ending a second vehicle at a...
Clark County Sheriff posts photos, video to combat accusations in federal lawsuits
An Indiana sheriff and officers are facing two federal civil lawsuits filed by women who say they were attacked at the Clark County Jail.
Wave 3
Shooting in Portland neighborhood sends man to the hospital
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police officers are investigating after a shooting in the Portland neighborhood Sunday morning sent one person to the hospital. LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said officers were called to respond around 4:30 a.m. to 22nd Street at Lytle Street on a report of a shooting.
wdrb.com
Man shot in early morning shooting in the Portland neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police said one man was shot early Sunday morning in the Portland neighborhood. LMPD said First Division officers responded to a call of a shooting at about 4:30 a.m. Sunday morning. The shooting happened on 22nd Street at Lytle Street. LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said officers...
wdrb.com
Family asks for answers during vigil after fatal hit-and-run on Interstate 64
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A vigil was held Sunday for a Louisville man killed in a hit-and-run on Interstate 64. Dr. Ira Land, 29, was hit and killed Aug. 6, a Louisville Metro Police Department spokesperson said at the time. Officers were called to a report that a man was lying dead in the median of I-64 near the Cochran Hill tunnels around 1:30 p.m. Once on scene, LMPD's Traffic Unit determined he was the victim of a hit-and-run.
Wave 3
Woman in hospital after shooting in California neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One woman is in the hospital after a shooting in the California neighborhood Sunday evening. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 8:00p.m. officers responded to a call of a shooting on the 1100 block of S 17th Street. When officers arrived to the scene...
WLKY.com
One dead after crash near Ford Truck Plant in Louisville, police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Someone is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle, according to Louisville Metro Police Department. LMPD's Eighth Division responded to a report of a motor vehicle collision around 5:45 p.m. Monday in the 3000 block of Chamberlain Lane, which is right by the Ford Truck Plant.
