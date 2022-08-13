ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wave 3

Man shot, killed in Portland neighborhood; police investigating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man has died after being shot in the Portland neighborhood on Tuesday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. Around 8 p.m., officers were called to the 2600 block of West Main Street on reports of a shooting, LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff confirmed. Officers arrived and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man wounded in Bashford Manor neighborhood shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating an overnight shooting that has left a man hospitalized. The victim was found by officers around 12:45 a.m. after officers were called to the 3300 block of River Chase Court. He was taken to University of Louisville Hospital and listed in serious condition, according to LMPD.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville police arrest man found with stolen mail, including checks

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police arrested a man for having stolen mail, including checks, that didn't belong to him. Clarence Still, 40, was arrested for the crime on Monday. He's charged with receiving stolen property, having a gun as a convicted felon and for possession of crystal meth.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

18-year-old arrested in Shively homicide case appears in court

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A teenager who was charged in connection to a shooting death of a 29-year-old man in early June appeared in court on Monday morning. Javontae Stewart-Moore, 18, was charged with complicity to murder in the death of Jordin Barnes near the 4500 block of Dixie Highway that happened on June 5.
SHIVELY, KY
k105.com

Allegedly intoxicated teenager flees Grayson Co. deputy on ATV with juvenile passenger

An allegedly intoxicated teenager has been arrested after fleeing a Grayson County deputy on an ATV with a juvenile on board. Sunday morning at approximately 1:00, Grayson County Deputy Nick Pruitt responded to a suspicious persons call in the 6200 block of Duff Road. When Pruitt arrived on scene, near the intersection of Duff and Shores Road, he encountered 18-year-old Landon J. McGill, of Goshen, “at a church … consuming alcoholic beverages,” according to the arrest citation.
GRAYSON COUNTY, KY
953wiki.com

Salem Man Charged With Dealing Narcotics

August 14, 2022, Kaden D. Wells-Martin 20 Salem, Indiana, was arrested on a warrant for level 4 felony (3 Cts) dealing cocaine / narcotic drug and level 6 felony (3 Cts) possession of a scheduled drug. Wells-Martin's arrest is the result of a several month long narcotic investigation led by Madison Police Detective's Kyle Cutshaw and Ricky Harris. The pills allegedly dealt by Wells-Martin are believed to contain fentanyl.
SALEM, IN
WLKY.com

Police ask for help finding Louisville man who disappeared in June

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for help finding a man who has been missing for more than a month and is believed to be in danger. LMPD's Missing Persons Unit issued an "Operation Return Home" for David Floyd, who they say has not been seen since June 29. They say they are concerned for his safety.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Shooting in Portland neighborhood sends man to the hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police officers are investigating after a shooting in the Portland neighborhood Sunday morning sent one person to the hospital. LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said officers were called to respond around 4:30 a.m. to 22nd Street at Lytle Street on a report of a shooting.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Man shot in early morning shooting in the Portland neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police said one man was shot early Sunday morning in the Portland neighborhood. LMPD said First Division officers responded to a call of a shooting at about 4:30 a.m. Sunday morning. The shooting happened on 22nd Street at Lytle Street. LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said officers...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Family asks for answers during vigil after fatal hit-and-run on Interstate 64

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A vigil was held Sunday for a Louisville man killed in a hit-and-run on Interstate 64. Dr. Ira Land, 29, was hit and killed Aug. 6, a Louisville Metro Police Department spokesperson said at the time. Officers were called to a report that a man was lying dead in the median of I-64 near the Cochran Hill tunnels around 1:30 p.m. Once on scene, LMPD's Traffic Unit determined he was the victim of a hit-and-run.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Woman in hospital after shooting in California neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One woman is in the hospital after a shooting in the California neighborhood Sunday evening. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 8:00p.m. officers responded to a call of a shooting on the 1100 block of S 17th Street. When officers arrived to the scene...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

One dead after crash near Ford Truck Plant in Louisville, police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Someone is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle, according to Louisville Metro Police Department. LMPD's Eighth Division responded to a report of a motor vehicle collision around 5:45 p.m. Monday in the 3000 block of Chamberlain Lane, which is right by the Ford Truck Plant.
LOUISVILLE, KY

