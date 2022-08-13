ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dyersville, IA

MLB Hall of Famer to join Briar Cliff Baseball for historic game

By Anthony Mitchell
 4 days ago

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- The Briar Cliff University Chargers will have its dreams turned to reality as they are set to play in the first-ever collegiate baseball game held at the Field of Dreams movie site in Dyersville.

Briar Cliff will face off against Luther College in the “College Game of Dreams” event. Joining the Chargers will be MLB Hall of Famer Tony Oliva. The longtime Minnesota Twins outfielder will throw out the first pitch at the game. Oliva finished his fifteen-year career with 1,917 hits, 220 home runs, and 947 RBIs.

“We are incredibly excited to have one of the all-time best join us for this spectacular event. We are gracious for Mr. Oliva’s time, as it will bring incredible exposure to this event and our student-athletes at Briar Cliff University,” Nic Scandrett, Briar Cliff’s Vice President for Operations and Athletics said.

Briar Cliff will play in Dyersville on September 16th.

