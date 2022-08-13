Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Orleans mother charged after allegedly murdering her kids and posting disturbing Facebook videoLavinia ThompsonNew Orleans, LA
One of the Scariest Bridges in the US Is the Lake Pontchartrain CausewayYana BostongirlMandeville, LA
Saints training camp practice to be held at Caesars SuperdomeTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Pastor who worked to end street violence says his son was shot to deathCheryl E PrestonGretna, LA
Zion Williamson's New NBA Contract Enforces Weight IssuesWoods HoopsNew Orleans, LA
Lakers Land Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
The Los Angeles Lakers could clearly benefit from undergoing some major changes ahead of the 2022-23 NBA season. They have LeBron James and a whole lot of questions outside of him. In the NBA, market size counts. Nobody should be shocked when the league’s brightest stars opt to play under...
Steph Curry, Seth Curry, Jayson Tatum, Rich Paul attend Draymond's wedding
Warriors star Draymond Green got married to his wife Hazel Renee this weekend, and NBA notables like Steph Curry, Jayson Tatum, Seth Curry and Rich Paul were in attendance.
Celtics: Kevin Durant wants to play in Boston because of 1 player
Kevin Durant reportedly wants to be traded to the Boston Celtics to play with one player in particular. The Kevin Durant saga continues, as the star demanded a trade from, the team back on the first day of NBA free agency. Despite this, there was little movement regarding a deal, even with teams expressing interest in acquiring the former two-time NBA Finals MVP.
Cowboys Reportedly Cut Wide Receiver On Monday
The Cowboys have made some roster moves ahead of Tuesday afternoon's deadline. According to ESPN NFL insider Todd Archer, the Cowboys have released five players on Monday afternoon, including a wide receiver. "The Cowboys have made five roster moves, releasing TE Ian Bunting (neck), FB Ryan Nall (shoulder), WR Ty...
LeBron James, Donovan Mitchell in awe after Bronny James goes viral with epic dunk
Bronny James went viral on Monday after throwing down a sweet dunk on ESPN, eliciting reaction from his dad, Donovan Mitchell and many others on social media.
Steph Curry Reacts to Bronny James' Monster Dunk
Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry was impressed with LeBron James' son Bronny
TMZ.com
NBA's Iman Shumpert Arrested For Felony Weed Possession At Dallas Airport
NBA player Iman Shumpert was arrested for having a "sizeable" amount of marijuana in his backpack at the Dallas/Fort Worth Airport on Saturday ... TMZ Sports has learned. According to the police report, officers responded to a potential drug violation call around 2:40 PM ... after TSA screeners found a plastic bag filled with a "green leafy substance" in Shumpert's bag, which he admitted was weed.
Yardbarker
Lakers Owner Jeanie Buss Calls Michael Jordan The GOAT In Recent 2K23 Promo: “Michael Jordan Is The Greatest Of All-Time.”
The GOAT debate remains a recurrent topic in the NBA, as many fans, analysts and players keep giving their two pennies on this discussion. Michael Jordan and LeBron James are the two most common players in this debate, and everybody picks one of them depending on their preferences. However, there's...
Trae Young calls out NBA over perceived snub
Trae Young is putting the NBA on blast using some very choice emojis. Shams Charania of The Athletic revealed on Sunday the ten NBA teams that will be playing on Christmas Day this year. Young’s Atlanta Hawks were not one of them. Check out the full list of games:
NBA Scout Sees Mike Conley As Ideal Lakers Fit
The Los Angeles Lakers are on the hunt for any player that can help upgrade their roster. They fell woefully short of expectations during the 2021-22 season and need a shake-up to help get things back on track. Figuring out how to acquire those upgrades, however, is easier said than done.
Ben Simmons, 76ers reach settlement agreement on withheld money
Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers have reportedly reached a financial settlement on the money withheld from Simmons during the 2021-22 season.
Lakers News: Jeanie Buss Gives Michael Jordan, Not LeBron James, GOAT Status
Lakers owner Jeanie Buss believes that Michael Jordan, not LeBron James, is the greatest basketball player of all-time.
FOX Sports
Lakers-Mavs, Grizz-Warriors headline reported NBA Christmas games
The games for the biggest day of the NBA's regular-season calendar are reportedly set. On Christmas Day, the defending champion Golden State Warriors will play host to the Memphis Grizzlies, the Milwaukee Bucks and Celtics will face off in Boston, and LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers will head to Texas to face Luka Dončić and the Dallas Mavericks, The Athletic's Shams Charania and others reported in recent days.
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Kevin Durant Trade with Jaylen Brown Seen as 'Unofficial Front-Runner'
The Boston Celtics are reportedly the "unofficial front-runner" to land Kevin Durant. Sam Amick of The Athletic reported league executives view the Celtics' plan to use Jaylen Brown as the centerpiece of talks as the best offer on the table. According to Amick, Boston's offer sets a baseline expectation of opposing teams offering the Brooklyn Nets at least their second-best player in return for Durant.
Yardbarker
Knicks Open vs. Grizzlies, Visit Mavericks in December
And on Oct. 19 to open the season, that place will be Memphis, where the Knicks will open the season against the Grizzlies, per Fred Katz of The Athletic. Of course, so far the biggest news surrounding New York basketball was the signing of former Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson in free agency. And Brunson is set to return to his old stomping grounds on Dec. 27, when the Knicks visit Dallas, per Marc Stein of The Stein Line.
