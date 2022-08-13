ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

14news.com

Volunteers help Weinbach explosion victims after road reopens

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Tuesday, officials re-opened Weinbach Avenue, giving volunteers the opportunity to help victims affected by last week’s explosion. Our 14 News crew was there as people helped board up the damaged homes. Among those volunteers included Jill Zueck, one of many Home Depot workers helping...
EVANSVILLE, IN
vincennespbs.org

Knox County EMA assisted with explosion investigation

A local first responder played a role in an Evansville investigation. Authorities in Evansville are still investigating a deadly house explosion that happened last week. The explosion killed three people and destroyed several homes. At least 39 other homes were damaged. Knox County EMA says it deployed its Mobile Emergency...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Driver hurt in Newburgh crash

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - A woman was taken to the hospital by ambulance after a crash in Newburgh. It happened around 2 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 66 east of Highway 261. Just once car was involved. It could be seen off the road and in a ditch. Authorities say the...
NEWBURGH, IN
14news.com

Crews on U.S. 60 in Daviess Co. for resurfacing work

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Crews will be on U.S. 60 in Daviess County for asphalt resurfacing Tuesday. This will start at the Henderson-Daviess County line extending east to the west end of the Katie Meadow Bridge. Drivers should expect delays, reduced speeds and lane restrictions. Flaggers will be on-site...
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Weinbach Ave. opened near explosion site

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - For the first time since last Wednesday, Weinbach Avenue is open near the explosion site that killed three people. Crews opened the road just after 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. Neighbors in the area say the road was busy before the incident but even more so. Our 14...
EVANSVILLE, IN
#Knight Township
14news.com

Dispatch: EPD investigating shots fired incident on S. Linwood Ave.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Central Dispatch confirms the Evansville Police Department is investigating after a shots fired incident on South Linwood Avenue. Dispatch says that incident was originally reported to be in the 700 block of Covert Avenue just after 7 p.m. Officials with EPD says the shots were actually...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Latest on Weinbach Ave. explosion, coroner releases autopsies of victims

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The coroner has released preliminary causes of death for the three people killed in last week’s home explosion on N. Weinbach. [Previous: Section of Weinbach Avenue to stay closed through weekend]. Chief Deputy Coroner David Anson says the preliminary cause of death for Charles and...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Bridge inspections set for US 62 Bridge

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Bridge inspections are set for the US 62 Bridge near Rockport in Ohio and Muhlenberg counties. That’s expected to take all week. Crews will be out every day from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Drivers should expect lane restrictions and flaggers to direct traffic.
OHIO COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Family sets funeral arrangements Heather Davidson

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Funeral arrangements have been set for the woman killed by her boyfriend over the weekend. Kentucky State Police say 47-year-old William Virgin called dispatch on Saturday saying he strangled his girlfriend, 31-year-old Heather Davidson, to death. [Previous Story: KSP: Man facing murder charge after strangling girlfriend...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Event planned to help victims of Weinbach explosion

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dozens of local community members are coming together to help those affected by they Weinbach explosion. One local business is hosting a vendor pop up event with music and food on August 27. Vendors will have the opportunity to donate a portion of their sales to...
EVANSVILLE, IN
spencercountyonline.com

Spencer County Court News – August 16, 2022

Traffic and Other Citations (New) Driving While Suspended: Julio C. Vega; Michael G. Moore, Jr.; Dustin L. Herald. Speeding: Cory W. McConnell; Dalton L. Knowles; Ojas Bharatia; Ethan P. Scifres; Joshua M. Shelton; Rylan J. Craig; Nathan P. Simpson; Delaney C. O’Neill; Ryan C. Mead; Lakeia A. Nard; Caleb H. Hayden; John M. Mundy; Jacob N. Schutte; Kay A. Edwards; Melissa D. Frederick; Thorsten J. Boger; Jason D. West, Jr.; Devan A. Hunt; Malissa D. Kincaid; Dalton M. Daniels.
SPENCER COUNTY, IN
14news.com

EPD: Body cam footage released in fatal Evansville explosion

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officer Josh Doane arrived at Weinbach Avenue just five minutes after a home exploded, killing three, injuring one and damaging 39 homes. He stepped out of his cruiser to chaos. We received access to his body camera footage. You can view it here:. His first instinct,...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Pedestrian seriously hurt in Owensboro hit and run

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Police are investigating a hit and run, where they say a pedestrian was seriously hurt. It happened around 4:45 p.m. Monday the 200 block of Sutton Lane. Police wouldn’t give many details, but family members tell us the driver took off, leaving the pedestrian behind....
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

Dispatch: Crews respond to structure fire in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson dispatch confirms that crews responded to a fire on Sunday afternoon. Officials say the fire broke out in the 7900 block of Highway 351 at around 4 p.m. This is a developing story. We will update this story once more information is available.
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

Crews respond to fire at OneLife Studios in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Fire crews worked to put out flames at OneLife Studios apartments near Fares and Diamond Avenue. That happened around 6 Monday night. Firefighters climbed onto the roof and cut through sheet metal to reach the fire. Hotel guests were evacuated from the building as well. Fire...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Police: Two people hurt in Evansville shooting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man and a woman were shot on East Mulberry Street in Evansville Sunday night. That happened around 11:30. Police say the woman was hot in the arm and leg. The man had been shot in the chest. Officers say both were conscious on scene and...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Evansville water crews switching disinfectant

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The second disinfectant switch of the year is set to happen Monday in Evansville. Water crews will temporarily switch the disinfectant used. That means customers may notice a slight change in the odor of your tap water. This is a standard practice to keep water mains...
EVANSVILLE, IN

