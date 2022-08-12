Read full article on original website
Related
Gamespot
Destiny 2: Season Of The Haunted Comes To An End With A Final Story Beat
The end of Destiny 2's Season of the Haunted is fast approaching. However, fans looking for a bit more story before they say goodbye are in luck. Players logging into Destiny 2 for the last week of Season of the Haunted will receive a message that says High Alert: Anomaly Detected - H.E.L.M. This message will show up in the Milestones tab on the Destination page as well, marking the final story beat for Season of the Haunted. The ship's proximity to the Nightmare-ridden Leviathan and the Crown of Sorrow has brought strange things onto the H.E.L.M., such as the growth of Egregore. Now, concluding the story of Season of the Haunted, Calus has one last message for the Guardian.
Gamespot
Evil West Has Been Delayed To November
Evil West, the supernatural Wild West action game from Shadow Warrior 2 developer Flying Wild Hog, has been delayed by another two months. First announced at the 2020 Game Awards for a 2021 release, the game was first delayed to September 2022, and has now been pushed back again with a new release date of November 22, 2022.
Gamespot
Lego Bricktales Trailer Reveals Gameplay Mechanics And Release Window
Thunderful has released a new trailer for its upcoming game Lego Bricktales. In Lego Bricktales, players will travel across five lego-themed biomes, building devices in order to solve puzzles. Players will have the opportunity to craft things such as building cranes, gyrocopters, music boxes, and more. The biomes in Lego...
Gamespot
Fortnite Kame House: Where To Visit A Familiar Training Location
In the Fortnite Dragon Ball event. you can visit a familiar training location to complete one of the Power Unleashed quests, also known as the Fortnite Dragon Ball challenges. This is a pretty simple challenge except for the fact that the icon revealing the landmark's location sometimes doesn't appear on your map. So let us guide you to the Kame House location in Fortnite.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gamespot
PlayStation Plus Extra/Premium Games For August 2022 Live Now
The latest batch of free PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium games is going live now. These free games include three Yakuza titles, a Mana remake, one of the latest Ghost Recon games, and many more. They're available in all PlayStation Plus subscriptions above the Essential line. To start, you can...
Gamespot
Fortnite Dragon Ball: Where To Find Kamehameha, Nimbus Cloud, And Capsules
Fortnite's long-awaited Dragon Ball crossover is now underway with a massive event absolutely packed full of new POIs, skins and cosmetics to snag, and a fresh batch of utility items to check out. Those looking to find the brand new Dragon Ball-themed items to use on the battle royale island should look no further, as we'll tell you all about where you can score Kamehameha and Nimbus Cloud below.
Gamespot
Gamespot
The Perfect Garden
Sign In to follow. Follow The Perfect Garden, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gamespot
Fortnite Dragon Ball Super Crossover: All Skins, Weapons, Quests, And More
The Fortnite Dragon Ball crossover is officially here following weeks of rumors, leaks, and teases, and it's one of the most expansive collaborations in the battle royale's history. Goku, Vegeta, Beerus, and Bulma skins have been added to the game, with all but Beerus sporting alternate styles. Elsewhere in the game, new Dragon Ball weapons, Creative mode maps, and a limited-time free battle pass-like rewards track bring players a ton more to see and do in Fortnite all inspired by Dragon Ball Super. Here's everything you need to know about the Fortnite x Dragon Ball event.
Gamespot
Way of the Hunter
Sign In to follow. Follow Way of the Hunter, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Gamespot
EA Is Closing The Servers Of Four Games In November
EA is closing the online servers for a number of older online games, including Command & Conquer 3: Tiberium Wars and its expansion Kane's Wrath, Command & Conquer: Red Alert 3, and Mercenaries 2: World in Flames. The servers will be shut down on November 9, TrueAchievements reports, giving fans just a few months to revisit the games' online play and earn a handful of online-only achievements.
Gamespot
Dann Fox & The Time Machine
Sign In to follow. Follow Dann Fox & The Time Machine, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Gamespot
cheesequest
Sign In to follow. Follow cheesequest, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Gamespot
Diablo Immortal Will Soon Have 4 Limited-Time Events Happening All At Once
Diablo Immortal's next "mini-update" is set to introduce a slew of limited-time events into Blizzard's free-to-play mobile game, but it may be changes to multiplayer requirements for high-difficulty dungeons that will interest players the most. Headlining the new update, which goes live August 17, is the new Fractured Plane limited-time...
Gamespot
QuakeCon 2022 Sales Are Live With Deals On Great Bethesda Games
QuakeCon 2022 kicks off on August 18, but ahead of the event, you’ll find tons of great Bethesda games available with steep discounts. PlayStation, Switch, Xbox, and PC are all represented in the savings, with hit games like Deathloop, Fallout 4, and plenty of retro hits on sale for low prices. Below you’ll find a breakout of some of the best deals.
Gamespot
Untitled Crossing Record
Sign In to follow. Follow Untitled Crossing Record, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Gamespot
Redhot Rabbit
Sign In to follow. Follow Redhot Rabbit, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Gamespot
New Lord Of The Rings Game Coming From Private Division And Weta Workshop
Private Division has announced that it will be publishing a game set in J.R.R Tolkien's Middle-earth universe developed by the Weta Workshop, a company best known for their VFX and prop work in the cinematic adaptations of both the Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit. Middle-earth Enterprises has licensed...
Gamespot
Gamespot
Comments / 0