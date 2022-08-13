ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millcreek, UT

KSLTV

Police: Herriman woman wanted for breaking into ex’s home, placed child at risk

UPDATE: Madeline Bernadette Lopez was arrested Tuesday night and booked into Utah County Jail on multiple charges, including:. Burglary of a dwelling/domestic violence, 2nd degree felony. Criminal mischief/domestic violence, 3rd degree felony. Aggravated assault/domestic violence, 3rd degree felony. Domestic violence in the presence of a child, class B misdemeanor. Reckless...
HERRIMAN, UT
ABC4

Man wanted for murder of Heber City mother found dead

HEBER CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A man suspected of murdering a Heber City mother in July has been found dead in Oregon on Monday. Heber City Police confirm the suspect, Michael Grant Asman, 35, was found dead on Hurricane Creek Road at Wallowa State Park near Joseph, Oregon.  An arrest warrant for first-degree murder was […]
HEBER CITY, UT
KSLTV

Heber homicide suspect found dead in Oregon

SALT LAKE CITY — The body of the murder suspect, Michael Grant Asman, 35, has been found in a state park in Oregon, authorities say. Asman was declared a suspect in the murder of 36-year-old Julie Ann Burns in July. According to the Heber City press release, Asman’s body...
HEBER CITY, UT
kjzz.com

Video released of burglary suspect wanted in Weber County

PLAIN CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A suspect who broke into a business and caused thousands of dollars in damage is now wanted in Weber County. Officials with Weber County Sheriff's Office said on Aug. 8 around 4 a.m. an individual forced entry into the Plain City Office building. They...
WEBER COUNTY, UT
ABC4

Bountiful Police search for felony theft suspect

BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen this woman? Bountiful City Police is searching for a suspect connected to a felony retail theft incident.  The woman was caught on security camera entering and exiting a store. She was last seen wearing a dark-colored zip-up hoodie, blue jeans and black sneakers. Police are asking anyone who […]
BOUNTIFUL, UT
ABC4

POLICE: Plane crashes in Davis County

WOODS CROSS, Utah (ABC4) – An airplane reportedly crashed at Skypark Airport in Woods Cross on Tuesday. Company 85 with the South Davis Metro Fire Service Area responded to the scene of the crash. According to representatives, a fuel leak was the cause of the accident. The agency states that no injuries were reported as […]
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Man who threatened Weber Co. deputy with 3-foot wooden stake in custody

WEST HAVEN, Utah, Aug. 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Court documents detail a 40-year-old transient’s threatening of a Weber County Sheriff’s Deputy with a three-foot stake and subsequent threats against almost everyone he encountered that night. According to charging documents filed Monday in Ogden’s 2nd District Court,...
WEST HAVEN, UT
ABC4

Men arrested for staging YouTube kidnapping in West Jordan

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – Three men have been arrested after allegedly staging a kidnapping video for YouTube in West Jordan on Saturday. West Jordan Police say three men are facing charges of disorderly conduct for the staged incident. Police first received calls from an eyewitness expressing concern for the victim’s well-being after observing what […]
WEST JORDAN, UT
Wanted woman taunts law enforcement on social media

Since Monday, the Utah County Sheriff’s Office has been searching for Madeline Bernadette Lopez, a 21-year-old Herriman resident wanted for burglary of a dwelling/domestic violence, two counts of aggravated assault/domestic violence, criminal mischief, domestic violence in the presence of a child and disorderly conduct. According to a press release,...
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, UT
KSLTV

Neighborhood supports family of West Jordan mom killed in Big Cottonwood Canyon crash

WEST JORDAN, Utah — A neighborhood is coming together for a family after a terrible crash in Big Cottonwood Canyon left a West Jordan mother dead. Unified Police said Monday morning’s crash was caused by a dump truck whose driver claimed the brakes stopped working, killed Jessica Keetch Minnesota, and sent her two young children as well as her mother to the hospital.
WEST JORDAN, UT
ABC4

Suspect dies in hospital following arrest by SLCPD

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – An investigation is underway after a man died in the hospital after being arrested by Salt Lake City police Sunday afternoon. Officials say around 3:15 p.m., a business near 300 West 800 South reported an attempted theft and disturbance. The suspect left the business and was later taken into custody. […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

