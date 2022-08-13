Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Tesla Involved In a Fatal Motorcycle Accident While Using Autopilot In UtahAbdul GhaniSalt Lake City, UT
Outstanding Shows Run Regularly At The Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Utah Set To Experience Record High TemperaturesBlogging TimeUtah State
Big Band Tuesdays at The Gallivan Center in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
KUTV
Sister of South Salt Lake homicide suspect arrested accused of giving police false info
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — An additional family member of three fugitive homicide suspects was arrested after police say she purposefully made false statements to obstruct the investigation. Alexus Lillie Nicole Coleman, 20, was booked in the Salt Lake County Jail and charged with obstruction of justice on Aug....
KSLTV
Police: Herriman woman wanted for breaking into ex’s home, placed child at risk
UPDATE: Madeline Bernadette Lopez was arrested Tuesday night and booked into Utah County Jail on multiple charges, including:. Burglary of a dwelling/domestic violence, 2nd degree felony. Criminal mischief/domestic violence, 3rd degree felony. Aggravated assault/domestic violence, 3rd degree felony. Domestic violence in the presence of a child, class B misdemeanor. Reckless...
Man wanted for murder of Heber City mother found dead
HEBER CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A man suspected of murdering a Heber City mother in July has been found dead in Oregon on Monday. Heber City Police confirm the suspect, Michael Grant Asman, 35, was found dead on Hurricane Creek Road at Wallowa State Park near Joseph, Oregon. An arrest warrant for first-degree murder was […]
KSLTV
Heber homicide suspect found dead in Oregon
SALT LAKE CITY — The body of the murder suspect, Michael Grant Asman, 35, has been found in a state park in Oregon, authorities say. Asman was declared a suspect in the murder of 36-year-old Julie Ann Burns in July. According to the Heber City press release, Asman’s body...
WOLF
2-year-old walks out of daycare, crosses busy street in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A 2-year-old in Salt Lake City left her daycare alone and crossed a busy street over the weekend. The toddler's mother claims she was unaware of the incident for more than an hour after it happened on Saturday. Olivia, 2, was left outside the Rahman Daycare for an unknown amount of time.
kjzz.com
Video released of burglary suspect wanted in Weber County
PLAIN CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A suspect who broke into a business and caused thousands of dollars in damage is now wanted in Weber County. Officials with Weber County Sheriff's Office said on Aug. 8 around 4 a.m. an individual forced entry into the Plain City Office building. They...
Bountiful Police search for felony theft suspect
BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen this woman? Bountiful City Police is searching for a suspect connected to a felony retail theft incident. The woman was caught on security camera entering and exiting a store. She was last seen wearing a dark-colored zip-up hoodie, blue jeans and black sneakers. Police are asking anyone who […]
POLICE: Plane crashes in Davis County
WOODS CROSS, Utah (ABC4) – An airplane reportedly crashed at Skypark Airport in Woods Cross on Tuesday. Company 85 with the South Davis Metro Fire Service Area responded to the scene of the crash. According to representatives, a fuel leak was the cause of the accident. The agency states that no injuries were reported as […]
Gephardt Daily
Man who threatened Weber Co. deputy with 3-foot wooden stake in custody
WEST HAVEN, Utah, Aug. 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Court documents detail a 40-year-old transient’s threatening of a Weber County Sheriff’s Deputy with a three-foot stake and subsequent threats against almost everyone he encountered that night. According to charging documents filed Monday in Ogden’s 2nd District Court,...
KSLTV
Police: Suspect calls police but refused to answer door, floods hotel room
MIDVALE, Utah — A man flooded his hotel room after calling 9-1-1 and refusing to answer his door Saturday morning. In the arresting documents, 54-year-old Donald James Lake Pelton called 9-1-1 twice and requested help at the Days Inn at 7251 S., Cottonwood Street at 10:52 a.m. When police...
KUTV
Court docs: Members of 'Kingston polygamist family' involved in Sandy hate crimes
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — New charging documents are shedding light on the people accused of committing hate crimes in Sandy, and one activist believes their involvement is no coincidence. As KUTV 2News has previously reported, a young gay couple was harassed, punched, and called homophobic slurs on July 30....
Men arrested for staging YouTube kidnapping in West Jordan
WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – Three men have been arrested after allegedly staging a kidnapping video for YouTube in West Jordan on Saturday. West Jordan Police say three men are facing charges of disorderly conduct for the staged incident. Police first received calls from an eyewitness expressing concern for the victim’s well-being after observing what […]
Wanted woman taunts law enforcement on social media
Since Monday, the Utah County Sheriff’s Office has been searching for Madeline Bernadette Lopez, a 21-year-old Herriman resident wanted for burglary of a dwelling/domestic violence, two counts of aggravated assault/domestic violence, criminal mischief, domestic violence in the presence of a child and disorderly conduct. According to a press release,...
KSLTV
Neighborhood supports family of West Jordan mom killed in Big Cottonwood Canyon crash
WEST JORDAN, Utah — A neighborhood is coming together for a family after a terrible crash in Big Cottonwood Canyon left a West Jordan mother dead. Unified Police said Monday morning’s crash was caused by a dump truck whose driver claimed the brakes stopped working, killed Jessica Keetch Minnesota, and sent her two young children as well as her mother to the hospital.
Suspect dies in hospital following arrest by SLCPD
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – An investigation is underway after a man died in the hospital after being arrested by Salt Lake City police Sunday afternoon. Officials say around 3:15 p.m., a business near 300 West 800 South reported an attempted theft and disturbance. The suspect left the business and was later taken into custody. […]
kjzz.com
20-year-old construction worker seriously burned in Salt Lake City trailer fire
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A construction worker was seriously burned in a Salt Lake City trailer fire on Tuesday. Officials said the incident happened near 669 South 18th Avenue around 4:40 p.m. According to the initial information released, the victim was a 20-year-old male who was refueling equipment...
Traffic stop turns into arrest of two wanted individuals and recovery of 100s of stolen items
SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — Summit Couty Sherriff Deputies responded to a broadcast of a BMW failing to stay in its lane and swerving into oncoming traffic on Friday. The driver, […]
KSLTV
Jury finds man guilty of murder in 2019 stabbing of his ‘best friend’
SALT LAKE CITY — A man who killed his landlord in 2019 was found guilty of first-degree felony murder Tuesday by a jury. Jesse Joel Bruce, 44, stabbed his housemate Cory Haney, who was 40, to death in 2019 in a house in Salt Lake City’s Avenues neighborhood at 797 E. Northcliffe Drive.
KSLTV
WVC Police search for drive-by shooting suspect, one victim in hospital
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Police are searching for a shooting suspect after hospitalizing a man Sunday afternoon. According to West Valley City police Lt. Jason Vincent, a male victim was shot in the back during a drive-by shooting at 3100 South 4400 West around 12:30 p.m. Police are...
Burglar in Park City steals handgun and hunting gear
PARK CITY, Utah — Summit County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to a home on Saturday on Canyon Gate Road where multiple items were stolen in a vehicle burglary. The vehicle, […]
