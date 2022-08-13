ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Revisit road safety guidelines as schoolkids return

By Special to The Times
Shreveport Times | The Times
Shreveport Times | The Times
 4 days ago

It’s hard to believe, but school is already in session for some area students and the rest will be back by mid-month.

To keep our children safe, drivers are required by law to abide by specific regulations when maneuvering around school buses and in school zones.

You probably know the law requires you to stop at least 30 feet from a stopped school bus that is loading or unloading children, whether you are meeting the bus or traveling behind it.

But did you know that applies not just to two-lane roadways, but also for four-lane and five-lane roadways which are not separated by any barriers?

Louisiana law states:

  • You must stop at least 30 feet from a stopped school bus that is loading or unloading children. This is required by law whether you are meeting the bus or traveling behind it.
  • You do not have to stop when the bus is stopped in a loading zone completely off the roadway and where pedestrians are not allowed to cross the roadway.
  • When a school bus is stopped in opposite lanes on a roadway separated by a ditch, grassy median, elevated concrete barrier, or any obstacle that prevents traffic from driving thereon, you are not required to stop.
  • Drivers must stop for a stopped school bus when traveling on four-lane or five-lane roadways which are not separated by any barriers.
  • When you have stopped, you must not proceed until the bus moves again or the visual warning signals are no longer in use.

The official Louisiana Department of Motor Vehicles handbook recommends increasing your following distance behind a bus to get a better view so you can anticipate a stop. Be especially alert during morning pick-up and afternoon drop-off times.

Laws affecting drivers in school zones include abiding by posted speed limits on both sides of the street and observing the hands-free stipulation. Shreveport has installed cameras in several school zones and will allow the city to issue tickets for speeding within the restricted area by taking photos of license plate numbers. Tickets will be sent to the address connected with the license number. Drivers should also be vigilant at all school crossings and obey crossing guard signals.

It’s likely law enforcement will be especially vigilant for infractions in the first few weeks after school starts. But there’s more at stake than a traffic fine. Ignorance of the law or an impatient moment could lead to the loss of a young life as well as a lifetime of regret.

For more information on ThinkFirst of the Ark-La-Tex, go to www.thinkfirstlouisiana.org, call 318-226-0066 or check out www.facebook.com/arklatexthinkfirst or www.instagram.com/thinkfirst_arklatex.

Comments / 0

 

