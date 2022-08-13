ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sikeston, MO

KFVS12

Carbondale and Anna to receive money to spruce up their towns

Authorities believe propane gas leak caused Wyatt home explosion. Southeast Missouri State students return for fall semester. Southeast Missouri State students return for fall semester. CTC receives fire truck from Jackson Fire Department. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. The Cape Girardeau technical college received a big red gift this afternoon.
CARBONDALE, IL
Cape Girardeau, MO
Sikeston, MO
KYTV

Jackson residents continue to struggle with water sewage

High demand for grills in Vermont as people spend the summer outside. Cool summer nights have people taking their dinner outside and one local retailer says they’re selling grills faster than it takes to cook a burger on one. The Breakfast Show Too headlines 8/16. Updated: 1 hour ago.
JACKSON, MO
wpsdlocal6.com

Dads are reporting for duty at Paducah Middle School

PADUCAH — Dads are patrolling the halls of Paducah Middle School in an effort to keep kids safe. Inspired by a group from Louisiana that made national news back in Oct. 2021, Paducah Middle School launched its own campaign with the same name: Dads on Duty. Right now, 17...
PADUCAH, KY
kbsi23.com

Lourdes Hospital in Paducah providing period starter kits for young women

PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – Lourdes Hospital is working to combat period stigma for young women by providing 1000 period starter kits for young women. Many young women lack knowledge about puberty and how to manage their menstrual cycle, and those in low-income households may struggle to purchase feminine hygiene products each month. These factors can lead young women to feel shame, fear and anxiety about their periods, directly affecting their mental health and ability to thrive at school and other social environments.
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

Loved ones of homicide victims meet to offer emotional support

THEBES, Ill. (KFVS) - A new Heartland group is now meeting up with individuals who have been impacted by a loss due to violence. The organization called Hear Our Cry met up in Thebes on Sunday and is supporting individuals that have lost a loved one due to homicide in southeast Missouri and southern Illinois.
THEBES, IL
wsiu.org

Williamson County will prosecute illegal dumping

Williamson County will be increasing fines and punishments for trash dumping and littering. State's Attorney Marcy Cascio-Hale said the penalties may sound harsh - but are needed to deter illegal dumping. "Your first offense, 250 dollars plus court costs, plus restitution, and that restitution is to pay for the people...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL
KFVS12

Propane leak likely caused Wyatt, MO home explosion, investigators say

WYATT, Mo. (KFVS) - You can still see the white propane tank authorities believe provided gas to the home that exploded Monday morning with a total of ten people inside. While investigators say they may never know what ignited that gas, they believe it leaked out of either the cook stove or the water heater.
WYATT, MO
KFVS12

Southeast Missouri State, Career Technology Center partner for bachelor’s degree in respiratory therapy program

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A new collaboration between Southeast Missouri State University and the Cape Girardeau Career and Technology Center (CTC) will provide bachelor’s degree in respiratory therapy. While the CTC currently provides a therapy certificate program, upcoming changes to accreditation and education levels will mean respiratory therapists...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Kennett boy finalist in USA Mullet competition

KENNETT, Mo. (KFVS) - A Kennett is in the running for a big prize, if his mane is voted supreme. Zander Trainer is one of 25 finalists in the Kids Division of the USA Mullet Championships. Voting for the competition began online Monday, August 15 and runs through Friday, August...
KENNETT, MO
westkentuckystar.com

Meth bust nets six Paducah residents

An ongoing investigation into meth trafficking netted six Paducah residents. McCracken County detectives said it was discovered that illegal drug activity was taking place at a home on North 6th Street. A vehicle leaving the home was stopped Sunday afternoon. The passenger, identified as 50-year-old Michael W. Stewart, was arrested...
PADUCAH, KY
wevv.com

House explosion in southeast Missouri leaves one dead

WYATT, MISSOURI (WSIL) -- First responders are on scene of a house explosion and fire in Wyatt, Missouri. Wyatt is 10 minutes from Charleston, Missouri. Responders with the Mississippi County Sheriff's Office on scene told News 3 10 people were inside the home during the incident that took place just after 7 a.m.
WYATT, MO
wpsdlocal6.com

Should Shawnee National Forest become a national park?

JOHNSON COUNTY, IL — Shawnee National Forest is a local treasure trove in southern Illinois, but what would it look like if the area became a national park?. Overlooking Trigg Tower Observation Site is the lush greenery of Johnson County, Illinois. It is part of the Shawnee National Forest system. From Dixon Springs to Glendale, people can visit campgrounds and enjoy what nature has to offer.
JOHNSON COUNTY, IL
Kait 8

$100,000 winning lottery ticket sold in Poplar Bluff

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KAIT) - A stop at a Poplar Bluff convenience store led to someone walking out with more than just a fistful of dollars. The Missouri Lottery reported Monday that someone won $100,000. The winner, who was not identified, bought a $5 “Fistful of $500″ scratchers ticket at...
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
KFVS12

Pyramid Egyptian traffic signal

A Cape Girardeau man was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash on Sunday evening. A 27-year-old Pevely man was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash on U.S. 67 on Sunday morning. Teen seriously injured in crash in New Madrid County. Updated: Aug. 8, 2022 at 4:30 AM CDT. |. A...
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO
wjpf.com

Con-artist, posing as law enforcement, swindles Marion woman of $35,000

MARION, Ill. (WJPF) – Marion Police are warning all residents to be on the alert for scams in which con-artists pose as a police officer. On Wednesday, August 10, a Marion woman received a phone call in which the person on the other end of the line claimed to be a law enforcement officer and told the woman she would be arrested if she didn’t withdraw $35,000 from a bank and then place the cash in an envelope on her front porch. The woman did as she was told and a few hours later, a person picked up the money. Police do not think the woman will get that money back.
MARION, IL

