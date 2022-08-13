Read full article on original website
KFVS12
City of Anna and Carbondale receive hundreds of thousands in grant money to improve their downtown’s
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Over 100 million dollars in grants were awarded to city’s across the state of Illinois for the Rebuild Illinois downtowns and main streets capital program. Only 2 communities throughout southern Illinois were awarded money. Leaders in Carbondale and Anna are making plans to spruce up...
KFVS12
$106 million in revitalization funds to be distributed across Illinois, including Carbondale and Anna
(KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker along with the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity announced new investments in Illinois’ downtowns and main streets. including two Heartland communities. The program will invest $2,055,040 for the city of Carbondale’s downtown arts and entertainments district, while also investing $812,930 for the...
KFVS12
Carbondale and Anna to receive money to spruce up their towns
Authorities believe propane gas leak caused Wyatt home explosion. Southeast Missouri State students return for fall semester. Southeast Missouri State students return for fall semester. CTC receives fire truck from Jackson Fire Department. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. The Cape Girardeau technical college received a big red gift this afternoon.
KFVS12
Scott City School District sees progress with various upgrades and renovations
SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Scott City School District is making progress with various upgrades across the school district. Voters approved more than $7 million for a project on the April ballot earlier this year called Proposition KIDS. School leaders wasted no time in starting the construction process and have...
KYTV
Jackson residents continue to struggle with water sewage
High demand for grills in Vermont as people spend the summer outside. Cool summer nights have people taking their dinner outside and one local retailer says they’re selling grills faster than it takes to cook a burger on one. The Breakfast Show Too headlines 8/16. Updated: 1 hour ago.
wpsdlocal6.com
Dads are reporting for duty at Paducah Middle School
PADUCAH — Dads are patrolling the halls of Paducah Middle School in an effort to keep kids safe. Inspired by a group from Louisiana that made national news back in Oct. 2021, Paducah Middle School launched its own campaign with the same name: Dads on Duty. Right now, 17...
kbsi23.com
Lourdes Hospital in Paducah providing period starter kits for young women
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – Lourdes Hospital is working to combat period stigma for young women by providing 1000 period starter kits for young women. Many young women lack knowledge about puberty and how to manage their menstrual cycle, and those in low-income households may struggle to purchase feminine hygiene products each month. These factors can lead young women to feel shame, fear and anxiety about their periods, directly affecting their mental health and ability to thrive at school and other social environments.
KFVS12
Loved ones of homicide victims meet to offer emotional support
THEBES, Ill. (KFVS) - A new Heartland group is now meeting up with individuals who have been impacted by a loss due to violence. The organization called Hear Our Cry met up in Thebes on Sunday and is supporting individuals that have lost a loved one due to homicide in southeast Missouri and southern Illinois.
wsiu.org
Williamson County will prosecute illegal dumping
Williamson County will be increasing fines and punishments for trash dumping and littering. State's Attorney Marcy Cascio-Hale said the penalties may sound harsh - but are needed to deter illegal dumping. "Your first offense, 250 dollars plus court costs, plus restitution, and that restitution is to pay for the people...
KFVS12
Propane leak likely caused Wyatt, MO home explosion, investigators say
WYATT, Mo. (KFVS) - You can still see the white propane tank authorities believe provided gas to the home that exploded Monday morning with a total of ten people inside. While investigators say they may never know what ignited that gas, they believe it leaked out of either the cook stove or the water heater.
KFVS12
Southeast Missouri State, Career Technology Center partner for bachelor’s degree in respiratory therapy program
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A new collaboration between Southeast Missouri State University and the Cape Girardeau Career and Technology Center (CTC) will provide bachelor’s degree in respiratory therapy. While the CTC currently provides a therapy certificate program, upcoming changes to accreditation and education levels will mean respiratory therapists...
KFVS12
Kennett boy finalist in USA Mullet competition
KENNETT, Mo. (KFVS) - A Kennett is in the running for a big prize, if his mane is voted supreme. Zander Trainer is one of 25 finalists in the Kids Division of the USA Mullet Championships. Voting for the competition began online Monday, August 15 and runs through Friday, August...
kbsi23.com
Laughing Gas Comedy Club closing for summer but expecting to be open for fall
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – It was a vision that started in 2018 when Jeff Johnson decided to create the laughing gas comedy club. Johnson was working for comedy club St. Louis when he realized that the city of Cape Girardeau, the place he went to college and holds dear to his heart, needed more adults.
westkentuckystar.com
Meth bust nets six Paducah residents
An ongoing investigation into meth trafficking netted six Paducah residents. McCracken County detectives said it was discovered that illegal drug activity was taking place at a home on North 6th Street. A vehicle leaving the home was stopped Sunday afternoon. The passenger, identified as 50-year-old Michael W. Stewart, was arrested...
wevv.com
House explosion in southeast Missouri leaves one dead
WYATT, MISSOURI (WSIL) -- First responders are on scene of a house explosion and fire in Wyatt, Missouri. Wyatt is 10 minutes from Charleston, Missouri. Responders with the Mississippi County Sheriff's Office on scene told News 3 10 people were inside the home during the incident that took place just after 7 a.m.
wpsdlocal6.com
Should Shawnee National Forest become a national park?
JOHNSON COUNTY, IL — Shawnee National Forest is a local treasure trove in southern Illinois, but what would it look like if the area became a national park?. Overlooking Trigg Tower Observation Site is the lush greenery of Johnson County, Illinois. It is part of the Shawnee National Forest system. From Dixon Springs to Glendale, people can visit campgrounds and enjoy what nature has to offer.
Kait 8
$100,000 winning lottery ticket sold in Poplar Bluff
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KAIT) - A stop at a Poplar Bluff convenience store led to someone walking out with more than just a fistful of dollars. The Missouri Lottery reported Monday that someone won $100,000. The winner, who was not identified, bought a $5 “Fistful of $500″ scratchers ticket at...
KFVS12
Pyramid Egyptian traffic signal
A Cape Girardeau man was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash on Sunday evening. A 27-year-old Pevely man was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash on U.S. 67 on Sunday morning. Teen seriously injured in crash in New Madrid County. Updated: Aug. 8, 2022 at 4:30 AM CDT. |. A...
wjpf.com
Con-artist, posing as law enforcement, swindles Marion woman of $35,000
MARION, Ill. (WJPF) – Marion Police are warning all residents to be on the alert for scams in which con-artists pose as a police officer. On Wednesday, August 10, a Marion woman received a phone call in which the person on the other end of the line claimed to be a law enforcement officer and told the woman she would be arrested if she didn’t withdraw $35,000 from a bank and then place the cash in an envelope on her front porch. The woman did as she was told and a few hours later, a person picked up the money. Police do not think the woman will get that money back.
