Wyoming Veterans Commission will host quarterly meeting on Aug. 23

CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Veterans Commission will hold its quarterly meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 23, at 1 p.m. The meeting is at the National Museum of Military Vehicles, located at 6419 U.S. Highway 26 in Dubois.

Veterans from around the state, especially northwest Wyoming, are invited to attend. This is according to a Wednesday news release .

Items on the agenda include 2022 legislative updates, 2022 possible property tax reductions, handicap parking for disabled veterans, vet verification processing for driver licenses, and veteran food insecurities.

The meeting is expected to adjourn by 3 p.m.

For more information, contact the Veterans Commission at 307-777-8152.