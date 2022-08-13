ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Wyoming Veterans Commission will host quarterly meeting on Aug. 23

 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rO0pg_0hFS4Kqu00

CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Veterans Commission will hold its quarterly meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 23, at 1 p.m. The meeting is at the National Museum of Military Vehicles, located at 6419 U.S. Highway 26 in Dubois.

Veterans from around the state, especially northwest Wyoming, are invited to attend. This is according to a Wednesday news release .

Items on the agenda include 2022 legislative updates, 2022 possible property tax reductions, handicap parking for disabled veterans, vet verification processing for driver licenses, and veteran food insecurities.

The meeting is expected to adjourn by 3 p.m.

For more information, contact the Veterans Commission at 307-777-8152.

kiowacountypress.net

Tour set for Arapaho Ranch in Wyoming, former site of historic Padlock Ranch

(Wyoming News Service) August 27, members of the public will have a rare opportunity to visit the historic Padlock Ranch first developed for livestock in 1867, now operating as the Arapaho Ranch. Lorre Hoffman, project coordinator with the Arapaho Ranch Field Station, said the 450,000 acre site was seen as...
WYOMING STATE
Wake Up Wyoming

My Humble Apology To Wyoming Bears

In my defense, I was left unsupervised. this news article about Jackson Wyoming and all of Teton County wanting folks to use "bear-proof trash cans." Bears find their way into town, tip over the cans, and drag trash all over the place while they hunt for anything they can eat.
TETON COUNTY, WY
subletteexaminer.com

Letter to the editor: Is this heaven? No, it’s Pinedale, Wyoming

C.S. Lewis, author of “The Chronicles of Narnia,” tells us that life occasionally presents us with hints of what heaven will be like. We experienced what Lewis meant when our car broke down in Pinedale, Wyoming on July 29th. What appeared to be an inconvenience turned out to be a revelation of what America is really still all about: Friendly, charitable citizens who care about their neighbors. The real America, the one the media rarely talks about, is alive and well in Pinedale and undoubtedly in other such small towns across our country.
PINEDALE, WY
