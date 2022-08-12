ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thousands expected to 'Walk, Out Loud' at Desert AIDS Walk on Oct. 29; registration open

By Ema Sasic, Palm Springs Desert Sun
 4 days ago
Thousands of community members of all ages are expected to come together and advocate for LGBTQ+ health care and equity at this year's Desert AIDS Walk set for Oct. 29.

The walk, whose theme is "Walk, Out Loud," will kick off at 9 a.m. at Ruth Hardy Park and follow a route through downtown Palm Springs.

Registration will begin at 7:30 a.m. for participants. The Health & Wellness Village, sponsored by Walgreens, will be open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Entertainers on the main stage will include The Palm Springs Gay Men’s Chorus.

The money raised will fund DAP Health’s advocacy and health care efforts, according to a news release, with 2022 proceeds also benefitting community partners such as The LGBTQ Community Center of the Desert, Planned Parenthood of the Pacific Southwest, Brothers of the Desert, The L Fund and Queer Works.

DAP Health is an advocacy-based health care organization that provides primary care, transgender care, dental services and more to more than 10,000 people in the Coachella Valley.

Last year's walk raised more than $400,786.

The annual event comes at a critical time in politics and health care for LGBTQ+ people, said DAP Health CEO David Brinkman. The monkeypox virus has been disproportionally affecting men who have sex with men, and many have expressed frustrations over the federal and state governments' handling of vaccines and treatment distribution.

“Unfortunately, history is repeating itself,” Brinkman said. “With queer rights falling under attack across our nation, and our government’s dispiriting lack of urgency in responding to the growing Monkeypox crisis, 2022 looks, sounds, and feels just like the early ’80s, when HIV/AIDS was decimating our community and politicians turned their backs, refusing to act."

"As we learned then, silence equals death, and when our leaders abandon us, it is up to members of our community to join forces and advocate on our own behalf. Only by coming out in unprecedented numbers and raising our collective voice this year can we show local, state, and federal officials that their apathy concerning LGBTQ people is absolutely unacceptable," he said.

For more information or to register for the walk, visit desertaidswalk.org.

Businesses interested in sponsorship opportunities related to the walk or to the Health & Wellness Village can contact DAP Health’s Director of Development James Lindquist at jlindquist@daphealth.org or 760-656-8413.

Ema Sasic covers entertainment and health in the Coachella Valley. Reach her at ema.sasic@desertsun.com or on Twitter @ema_sasic.

