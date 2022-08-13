ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland County, OH

What's new at the Ashland-West Holmes Career Center for the 2022-'23 school year

By Rachel Karas, The Daily Record
The Times-Gazette
The Times-Gazette
 4 days ago
Ashland County-West Holmes Career Center

Superintendent: Rodney Cheyney

District office: 1783 St. Rt. 60, Ashland

Office number: 419-289-3313

New faces:

  • Mike Earick - HVAC/Refrigeration instructor

Back to School events:

  • New student orientation - Aug. 18 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Daily Record reporter Kevin Lynch contributed to this report.

Reach Rachel Karas atrkaras@gannett.com

On Twitter:@RachelKaras3

