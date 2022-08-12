ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Mother Cat Lost All Her Kittens, Then This Orphan Newborn Showed Up

Meet Flame, the sick kitten who was taken to the Atlanta Humane Society (AHS) and needed a miracle to survive – and that miracle came in the form of Ember, a very special mamma cat. Just a week before Mother’s Day, the older feline experienced a tragedy when all her newborn kitties died. “She had lost all of her babies,” Christina Hill, director of marketing and communications for AHS, told The Dodo, ”but not her motherly instinct.” So, when the time came for Ember to meet Flame, the sick kitten, it’s no surprise that she started showering the tiny thing with love.
ATLANTA, GA
This Adorable Pup Is Not Impressed With Anyone At The Doggy Daycare

If you ever cross West Street in the heart of Raleigh, North Carolina, you could see a dog unlike any other enjoying the neighborhood’s amenities in its own special manner. Pogo is a completely different girl and is not interested in jumping or playing with other dogs at this leash-free dog daycare as the other cheerful dogs normally are.
RALEIGH, NC
An Adorable Labrador Who Was Considered A Stubborn And Unruly Dog ​​At The Shelter Where He Lived, Found A Job As A Rescue Dog

The most adored search dog in the service of firemen is a homeless labrador retriever who was once thought to be rebellious, obstinate, and unsociable with other people. Bailey has been described by staff members at Dogs Trust in Loughborough, England, as “rebellious, unyielding, unsociable, nasty and defiant.” However, they believed the dog might be trained to save humans since he shown a remarkable ability for discovering concealed objects.
PETS
Man Finds Seven Abandoned Puppies On An Uninhabited Island

Junior Cook had no idea that he would take part in a remarkable rescue when he was scuba diving off a small Canadian island close to Cross Keys, Manitoba. The little island, which was meant to be abandoned, made a number of weird noises when he and his traveling companion were at sea.
ANIMALS
Rescued Pit Bull Tries To Work Up The Courage To Enter His First Real Home

A little over a year ago, a sweet little puppy named Valentine entered her new home for the first time. She was quite scared and instantly mustered all of her confidence. Even though it was fantastic news, Valentine had spent the majority of her life in an uncomfortable hoarding environment giving birth to puppies. She had trouble trusting others again as a result of this, and had no idea what safety or comfort meant.
PETS
Hero Dog Sacrifices Himself To Save His Entire Family From Fire

The Butler family was calmly asleep when their Florida home unexpectedly caught on fire. The fire alarm only beeped a couple of times before shutting down, failing to wake the family up. Lucky for them, their Jack Russell Terrier, Zippy, quickly realized the danger of the situation and started running around the house, barking to wake the family up.
ACCIDENTS
Dog With The Sweetest Crooked Smile Is Looking For Someone To Love

Although Zeke, the endearing little puppy, has not had an easy life, he cannot help but smile. And of course, everyone who knows him at The NOAH Center in Stanwood, Washington, loves his distinctive, crooked smile. Zeke is very endearing, according to Katrina Wedin, the dog care coordinator at The...
STANWOOD, WA
Scared Dog Does Not Stop Hugging Her Rescuers Very Grateful

The vice president of the Orlando, Florida-based rescue organization Furever Bully Love Rescue is Natalie Olivieri. Near a sizable field in Redland, Florida, she discovered Harper, a dog who had been left behind. The volunteers try their best to feed the many stray dogs that are known to frequent this area.
ORLANDO, FL
The Construction Of A Yard For A Rescue Dog Who Has Never Had One Surprises Him

Bentley, a lovely hound who had previously lived in 4 homes, was adopted by KaTarra Taylor, a resident of Colorado Springs (United States). Although the dog has anxiety and has certain health issues, KaTarra did not let this stand in the way of her belief that Bentley deserved to be really happy. The dog, who has never had his own yard, reacts so lovingly when his parents give him one.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
After Losing Their Owner, A Cute Pig And Pit Bull Find A Home Together

Since her neighbor’s tragically untimely death, Jessica Overlock, who resides with her family in Ohio, Arizona (the United States), has been caring for his dogs. Despite not being the most conventional pet pair, Penelope Rose the pig and Ruby Sue the pit bull were able to find a home where they could live together.
ARIZONA STATE

