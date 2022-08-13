ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pflugerville, TX

Pflugerville officials propose $377.8M budget, $0.48 tax rate

By Fernanda Figueroa, Austin American-Statesman
Austin American-Statesman
Austin American-Statesman
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L9WL3_0hFS3Jvy00

The Pflugerville City Council on Tuesday proposed a $377.8 million budget and a $0.4813 tax rate for the 2022-23 fiscal year.

The proposed tax rate is a decrease from last year's tax rate of $0.4863. With the proposed tax rate,the city's total tax levy will be $44.1 million, a 19.8% increase from last year's levy of $36.8 million, said finance director Melissa Neel.

The City Council can adopt a rate that is at or below the maximum proposed tax rate of $0.4813 but cannot go any higher.

The budget is based on implementing the council's strategic goals: safety, economic development, infrastructure, parks and programs, and services, said Neel.

The budget's general fund is expected to be approximately $59 million, an increase from last year's $52 million general fund budget, according to city documents.

The budget will raise more revenue from property taxes than last year's budget by $9,156,832, a 26.2% increase, according to city documents. The sales tax revenuethe city will see an increase $3.1 million, based on 15% growth rate, Neel said.

A public hearing on the budget will take place on Aug. 23. A public hearing on the tax rate and final vote on the budget and tax rate will occur on Sept. 13.

