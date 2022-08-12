Baby suffers second degree burns at Punta Gorda park’s splash pad

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. – A Punta Gorda mom says her baby received second degree burns after playing on a park’s splash pad.

She said it happened at the fountains at Laishley Park. She tells ABC7 her baby had on water shoes, but he kicked one off and was burned in seconds.

City officials said they have never had any issues or complaints about the splash pad, now or in the past.

Parents and grandparents at the park on Friday say they had no problem with the temperature, but they could see how it’d get hot.

“The sun baking down on the pavers and if the waters not running, I could see where it could get hot,” says Greg Sullivan, from Punta Gorda.

They watched their grandchildren play on the pad all day long.

“It’s great for the kids, they love it, one of the better additions the city has put out, but you just gotta be careful,” says Kelly Stern, from Punta Gorda.

The city does have unrelated plans for a refurbishment of the Laishley Park Splash Pad for later this summer. Those plans include additional water features, shade structures, and surfacing.