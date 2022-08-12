ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenfield, OH

Comments / 0

Related
dayton.com

Germantown restaurant, a longtime fixture in the community, closes

KJ’s, a family-owned and operated restaurant in Germantown, announced on Facebook Saturday, Aug. 13 they are closing its doors. “I am closing KJ’s as of today (Saturday, Aug. 13). I will try to get on soon and thank and acknowledge all those strong supporters through the years,” the Facebook post said.
GERMANTOWN, OH
Times Gazette

Food program serves 27K meals

More than 27,000 meals being served over the summer, raises for the district’s teachers and an increase in pay for substitutes were among topics discussed at Monday’s Hillsboro Board of Education meeting. Superintendent Tim Davis said that over the 44 days the school district’s summer food trucks were...
HILLSBORO, OH
Record-Herald

‘Silent Watch’ returns in September

The Fayette County Veterans Service Commission (VSC) will be hosting its third-annual Silent Watch event to help spread awareness about veteran suicide and what the community can help do to prevent it. This year’s Silent Watch will be held on Friday, Sept. 30 with First Watch starting at 8 a.m....
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greenfield, OH
Local
Ohio Business
Isla Chiu

5 Places To Get Great Fried Chicken in Ohio

If you're craving some delicious fried chicken, here are 5 places in Ohio that will satisfy your taste-buds. This takeout joint serves some of the most delicious and mouthwatering fried chicken in Northeast Ohio. You can choose to have your chicken covered in one of four delicious breadings: mild, Cajun, honey crisp, or seasoned. If you get a meal, you'll get some of their chicken, plus delectable honey-soaked biscuits and two sides (patrons suggest the rice & greens and mac & cheese).
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Clear the Shelters: Help dogs and the community

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A nationwide initiative returns to central Ohio this week. Clear the Shelters is about getting dogs out of the shelter and into loving homes. This year, the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center is returning to an in-person event. The shelter will run promotions all week, waiving all fees for […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
wosu.org

Addressing homelessness in Columbus and across the country

The homelessness problem in America, according to The New York Times, has the makings of an acute crisis. Shelters across the country are seeing a surge in people needing help. Here in Columbus a homeless camp on the city’s East Side is facing eviction at the end of the month....
COLUMBUS, OH
Everything Kaye!

Columbus Food Truck Festival, and other upcoming events.

Two Special guest will be in attendance at the Columbus Food Truck festival -Hillard Edition this year!. With ties to Ohio and OSU, we are excited to announce Zed Key, the power forward for Ohio State will be on site to sign autographs on Sunday, August 21. No extra ticket needed, two items limit for autographs. Zed Key grew up in Bay Shore, New York. He is projected to be drafted to the NBA in the second round pick, 2023.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Hours#Fairs#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#Sassy Sisters Boutique#Posey S Plaza#Tiktok#Android
Fox 19

Eastgate Mall sold at auction

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Eastgate Mall on the northeast corner of the Interstate 275 and Ohio 32 interchange in Clermont County was sold at auction for $13.3 million, well below its $20 million appraised value, county records show. Deutsche Bank Trust Co. America bought the 1-million-square-foot building at the sheriff’s foreclosure...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
Times Gazette

Alcohol area debated

Hillsboro City Council discussed the possibility of creating a Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA) in Hillsboro, reviewed the city’s preliminary tax budget, passed a ban on consumer-grade fireworks in Hillsboro, and approved the purchase of a vacuum truck for the city at last Thursday’s meeting. Prior to the...
HILLSBORO, OH
columbusnavigator.com

The Best Italian Restaurants In Columbus (2022)

Trust me, when it comes to Italian food, I play no games. I’m going to be honest with you Columbus, as far as my favorite things go there isn’t much that ranks above cats and tacos. But Italian food cracks its way into the top tier just by being its delicious self.
COLUMBUS, OH
Times Gazette

Hillsboro 3rd, McClain 4th at FAC golf match

Hillsboro finished third and McClain finished fourth Monday at a Frontier Athletic Conference girls golf match played at the Franklin Valley Golf Course in Jackson. Team scores were: Chillicothe 180, Jackson 213, Hillsboro 257, McClain 259, Miami Trace 261 and Washington 285. Chillicothe’s Isabella Fischer was the match medalist with...
HILLSBORO, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
columbusunderground.com

Whimsical Suspended Sculptures Find Permanent Place in Schiller Park

The suspended sculptures that were on temporary view and located in several locations throughout Columbus were so popular that once their time was up, many were asking how a permanent collection could be added to Schiller Park. “Suspension: Balancing Art, Nature, and Culture,” a traveling sculpture series by Polish painter...
COLUMBUS, OH
dayton.com

Kettering native, Grammy nominee dies after brief illness

Morgan Taylor was a star of ‘kindie rock’ with his Gustafer Yellowgold albums and art. Kettering native musician and cartoonist Morgan Taylor, known for his kid-centric art and music creations, has died following a “brief and sudden illness,” according to a GoFundMe created in his honor.
WTRF- 7News

Two Ohio kids competing for 2022 USA Mullet Championships

Two Ohio kids are among the top finalists in the USA Mullet Championships. William Dale Ramsey of Pataskala, Ohio, and Jameson Redd of Delaware, Ohio are among two of the 25 finalists for the kid’s mullet championships. Voting for the Championship started on Monday, and a day after voting, William Dale Ramsey is currently in […]
PATASKALA, OH
wcbe.org

Double Take Emily the Criminal

Double Take: critical, sometimes confrontational podcast conversations about movies. A Cinema Classics production hosted by John De Sando and Johnny DiLoretto. John DeSando is a Los Angeles Press Club national entertainment broadcast winner and also hosts NPR’s It’s Movie Time for WCBE. Johnny DiLoretto directs community and public...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Second cancer battle claims life of Columbus firefighter

Watch NBC4’s segment about the Wortmans from 2018 the player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus firefighter who put more than three decades into his job has died after a second battle with cancer. The Columbus Division of Fire shared the news of Doug Wortman’s passing on Saturday. “He dedicated 33 years to the […]
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy