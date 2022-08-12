Read full article on original website
dayton.com
Germantown restaurant, a longtime fixture in the community, closes
KJ’s, a family-owned and operated restaurant in Germantown, announced on Facebook Saturday, Aug. 13 they are closing its doors. “I am closing KJ’s as of today (Saturday, Aug. 13). I will try to get on soon and thank and acknowledge all those strong supporters through the years,” the Facebook post said.
Times Gazette
Food program serves 27K meals
More than 27,000 meals being served over the summer, raises for the district’s teachers and an increase in pay for substitutes were among topics discussed at Monday’s Hillsboro Board of Education meeting. Superintendent Tim Davis said that over the 44 days the school district’s summer food trucks were...
Record-Herald
‘Silent Watch’ returns in September
The Fayette County Veterans Service Commission (VSC) will be hosting its third-annual Silent Watch event to help spread awareness about veteran suicide and what the community can help do to prevent it. This year’s Silent Watch will be held on Friday, Sept. 30 with First Watch starting at 8 a.m....
614now.com
Beloved block-party style festival in Clintonville returns after two-year hiatus
After a two-year hiatus, CrestFest is back. The popular event will be held from noon to 8 p.m. Aug. 20 on Crestview Road in southern Clintonville. Now in its 11th year, the neighborhood street party will feature music, food, merch, and more. BROUGHT TO YOU BY. This year’s festival will...
5 Places To Get Great Fried Chicken in Ohio
If you're craving some delicious fried chicken, here are 5 places in Ohio that will satisfy your taste-buds. This takeout joint serves some of the most delicious and mouthwatering fried chicken in Northeast Ohio. You can choose to have your chicken covered in one of four delicious breadings: mild, Cajun, honey crisp, or seasoned. If you get a meal, you'll get some of their chicken, plus delectable honey-soaked biscuits and two sides (patrons suggest the rice & greens and mac & cheese).
Clear the Shelters: Help dogs and the community
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A nationwide initiative returns to central Ohio this week. Clear the Shelters is about getting dogs out of the shelter and into loving homes. This year, the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center is returning to an in-person event. The shelter will run promotions all week, waiving all fees for […]
wosu.org
Addressing homelessness in Columbus and across the country
The homelessness problem in America, according to The New York Times, has the makings of an acute crisis. Shelters across the country are seeing a surge in people needing help. Here in Columbus a homeless camp on the city’s East Side is facing eviction at the end of the month....
Columbus Food Truck Festival, and other upcoming events.
Two Special guest will be in attendance at the Columbus Food Truck festival -Hillard Edition this year!. With ties to Ohio and OSU, we are excited to announce Zed Key, the power forward for Ohio State will be on site to sign autographs on Sunday, August 21. No extra ticket needed, two items limit for autographs. Zed Key grew up in Bay Shore, New York. He is projected to be drafted to the NBA in the second round pick, 2023.
Fox 19
Eastgate Mall sold at auction
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Eastgate Mall on the northeast corner of the Interstate 275 and Ohio 32 interchange in Clermont County was sold at auction for $13.3 million, well below its $20 million appraised value, county records show. Deutsche Bank Trust Co. America bought the 1-million-square-foot building at the sheriff’s foreclosure...
Times Gazette
Alcohol area debated
Hillsboro City Council discussed the possibility of creating a Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA) in Hillsboro, reviewed the city’s preliminary tax budget, passed a ban on consumer-grade fireworks in Hillsboro, and approved the purchase of a vacuum truck for the city at last Thursday’s meeting. Prior to the...
columbusnavigator.com
The Best Italian Restaurants In Columbus (2022)
Trust me, when it comes to Italian food, I play no games. I’m going to be honest with you Columbus, as far as my favorite things go there isn’t much that ranks above cats and tacos. But Italian food cracks its way into the top tier just by being its delicious self.
Times Gazette
Hillsboro 3rd, McClain 4th at FAC golf match
Hillsboro finished third and McClain finished fourth Monday at a Frontier Athletic Conference girls golf match played at the Franklin Valley Golf Course in Jackson. Team scores were: Chillicothe 180, Jackson 213, Hillsboro 257, McClain 259, Miami Trace 261 and Washington 285. Chillicothe’s Isabella Fischer was the match medalist with...
Community joins at Reynoldsburg 'fairy garden' to honor its late creator
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio — Time was the one thing Jasmine Cloe wanted everyone to take. It was the only thing she couldn’t give more of. Two years after her stage 4 metastatic breast cancer diagnosis, Cloe, 47, passed away last week. Family, friends and neighbors gathered at her home,...
columbusunderground.com
Whimsical Suspended Sculptures Find Permanent Place in Schiller Park
The suspended sculptures that were on temporary view and located in several locations throughout Columbus were so popular that once their time was up, many were asking how a permanent collection could be added to Schiller Park. “Suspension: Balancing Art, Nature, and Culture,” a traveling sculpture series by Polish painter...
dayton.com
Kettering native, Grammy nominee dies after brief illness
Morgan Taylor was a star of ‘kindie rock’ with his Gustafer Yellowgold albums and art. Kettering native musician and cartoonist Morgan Taylor, known for his kid-centric art and music creations, has died following a “brief and sudden illness,” according to a GoFundMe created in his honor.
Barcode trick used to steal Star Wars Legos at Hilliard Meijer
HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police detectives are looking to identify two people they say stole Star Wars Lego sets at a Meijer in Hilliard. CPD state that a man and woman stole multiple sets from the Meijer on Hilliard Rome Road and added that the male suspect used a fake bar code to change […]
Two Ohio kids competing for 2022 USA Mullet Championships
Two Ohio kids are among the top finalists in the USA Mullet Championships. William Dale Ramsey of Pataskala, Ohio, and Jameson Redd of Delaware, Ohio are among two of the 25 finalists for the kid’s mullet championships. Voting for the Championship started on Monday, and a day after voting, William Dale Ramsey is currently in […]
wcbe.org
Double Take Emily the Criminal
Double Take: critical, sometimes confrontational podcast conversations about movies. A Cinema Classics production hosted by John De Sando and Johnny DiLoretto. John DeSando is a Los Angeles Press Club national entertainment broadcast winner and also hosts NPR’s It’s Movie Time for WCBE. Johnny DiLoretto directs community and public...
wvxu.org
Group plans to put Christian schools inside Ohio churches and allow kids to attend with public money
A new, private school has been commissioned in Columbus, but it’s not like many others. What makes this one different is the elementary school is housed in a church, in a low-income neighborhood. This is a pilot project for the Center for Christian Virtue. And the group said it’s...
Second cancer battle claims life of Columbus firefighter
Watch NBC4’s segment about the Wortmans from 2018 the player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus firefighter who put more than three decades into his job has died after a second battle with cancer. The Columbus Division of Fire shared the news of Doug Wortman’s passing on Saturday. “He dedicated 33 years to the […]
